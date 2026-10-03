Ohio High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

Week 7 of the 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with another full slate of games across the state.

Among the notable results, Archbishop Moeller defeated Elder 35-28, Princeton shut out Mason 47-0, Walsh Jesuit rolled past St. Vincent-St. Mary 56-7 and St. Edward beat St. Ignatius 31-14. Gahanna Lincoln defeated New Albany 35-3, while Pickerington Central beat Newark 44-19.

Here are the Ohio high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Friday, Oct. 2

Ada 64, Elmwood 53

Africentric 12, Independence 8

Alexander 19, River Valley 18

Alter 50, Carroll 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 27, Logan Elm 22

Amherst 21, Elyria 10

Anderson 66, Turpin 21

Anna 14, Minster 13

Archbold 48, Wauseon 7

Archbishop Hoban 46, Woodward 0

Ashland 30, Mansfield Senior 7

Athens 35, Meigs 7

Ayersville 48, Edgerton 14

Barnesville 34, Fort Frye 7

Bellbrook 42, Franklin 3

Bellevue 56, Huron 21

Berkshire 47, Rootstown 14

Berne Union 19, Grove City Christian 16

Bethel-Tate 40, East Clinton 6

Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Bishop Fenwick 40, Badin 24

Blanchester 46, Clermont Northeastern 36

Bowsher 29, Scott 14

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 26, Copley 21

Brookfield 18, LaBrae 13

Brookside 41, Clearview 20

Brunswick 15, Euclid 6

Brush 35, Warrensville Heights 21

Bryan 35, Swanton 7

Buckeye Valley 34, Bishop Ready 7

Caldwell 42, Bishop Rosecrans 0

Canal Winchester 19, Teays Valley 7

Canton Central Catholic 49, Coventry 0

Carey 8, Seneca East 7

Carlisle 38, Waynesville 13

Celina 45, Elida 21

Centerburg 42, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Centerville 35, Miamisburg 0

Chagrin Falls 48, Brooklyn 6

Chardon 58, Lutheran West 0

CHCA 36, Meadowdale 0

Clay 23, Anthony Wayne 0

Claymont 14, Ridgewood 8

Cleveland Heights 18, Riverside 21

Cloverleaf 63, Field 14

Clyde 38, Edison 21

Coldwater 16, Versailles 6

Colerain 41, Sycamore 23

Columbia 42, John F. Kennedy Catholic 7

Columbian 63, Norwalk 7

Columbus Academy 29, Franklin Heights 9

Columbus Grove 33, Allen East 18

Conneaut 36, Fairview 21

Conotton Valley 46, Frontier 19

Coshocton 21, Morgan 19

Covington 34, Bethel 6

Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14

Crestview 12, Jefferson 7

Cuyahoga Heights 31, Wickliffe 14

Danville 55, Loudonville 0

David Anderson 41, Wellsville 7

Deer Park 17, Mariemont 0

Dover 44, Wooster 22

East Canton 34, Buckeye Trail 0

East Liverpool 7, Edison 3

Eastwood 27, Oak Harbor 13

Elgin 35, Cory-Rawson 10

Fairborn 36, Piqua 35

Fairfield 35, Lakota East 31

Fairfield Union 28, Circleville 7

Fairland 45, Portsmouth 33

Firelands 41, Black River 12

Fisher Catholic 34, Millersport 6

Fitch 56, Perry 14

Fort Loramie 53, Spencerville 0

Fredericktown 28, Northmor 18

Fremont Ross 16, Southview 13

Gahanna Lincoln 35, New Albany 3

Galion 21, Pleasant 7

Garaway 55, Sandy Valley 21

Garfield Heights 12, Bedford 0

Genoa 55, Rossford 13

Gibsonburg 28, Lakota 14

Glenville 33, East Tech 0

Goshen 48, New Richmond 7

Graham 51, Northwestern 6

Grand Valley 40, Leetonia 14

Granville 36, Zanesville 12

Green 45, GlenOak 14

Greenville 41, Sidney 40

Hamilton Township 48, Liberty Union 13

Harrison 49, Mt. Healthy 13

Hawken 39, Edgewood 7

Heath 49, Northridge 8

Highland 52, North Royalton 14

Highland 34, River Valley 33

Hilliard Bradley 13, Hilliard Davidson 10 (OT)

Hilliard Darby 25, Dublin Jerome 20

Hopewell-Loudon 42, Calvert 0

Hubbard 31, Beaver Local 0

Hudson 41, Medina 7

Huntington 13, Adena 12

Independence 20, Beachwood 14

Indian Hill 42, Finneytown 42

Indian Lake 46, Shawnee 14

Indian Valley 41, Tuscarawas Valley 7

Jackson 69, Hillsboro 21

Jackson 37, Lake 20

Johnstown-Monroe 54, Utica 13

Kenston 21, Aurora 8

Kenton 34, Defiance 6

Kenton Ridge 35, Tecumseh 7

Kirtland 32, Crestwood 0

Lake 35, Otsego 33

Lake Catholic 35, Elyria Catholic 0

Lakewood 36, Bay 35 (OT)

Lancaster 35, Logan 22

Lebanon 39, Milford 29

Leipsic 35, Arcadia 0

Liberty Center 62, Evergreen 0

Lima Central Catholic 26, Bluffton 21

Lima Senior 43, Start 12

Licking Valley 20, Mt. Vernon 14

London 56, Bellefontaine 7

Louisville 29, Canfield 21

Madison Plains 37, Greeneview 0

Malvern 28, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 21

Manchester 27, Fairless 21

Margaretta 45, Northwood 14

Marion Local 33, Fort Recovery 0

Martins Ferry 49, Buckeye Local 7

Mathews 49, Cardinal 0

Maumee 68, Fostoria 12

Mayfield 33, Revere 10

McComb 34, Pandora-Gilboa 7

McDonald 2, Waterloo 0, Forfeit

McKinley 35, Hoover 7

Mechanicsburg 49, Fairbanks 15

Miami East 35, Lehman Catholic 0

Miami Trace 28, Chillicothe 14

Milton-Union 39, Troy Christian 18

Mineral Ridge 53, Lowellville 20

Minerva 45, Aquinas 6

Mogadore 38, Pymatuning Valley 7

Moeller 35, Elder 28

Mohawk 44, Willard 0

Monroe 35, Eaton 17

Monroe Central 34, Shenandoah 0

Monroeville 42, Mapleton 14

Nelsonville-York 48, Wellston 0

New Lexington 48, Meadowbrook 0

New Philadelphia 34, Madison Comprehensive 28

Newcomerstown 52, Strasburg-Franklin 14

North 56, Lakeside 24

North College Hill 43, Summit Country Day 3

North Union 28, Benjamin Logan 26

Norton 56, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Norwayne 23, Dalton 18

Norwood 42, Stivers School for the Arts 0

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 41, Padua Franciscan 14

Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 14

Oakwood 42, Brookville 0

Olentangy 31, Marysville 8

Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 7

Olentangy Liberty 13, Upper Arlington 12

Olentangy Orange 28, Dublin Coffman 12

Olmsted Falls 28, Avon Lake 10

Ontario 27, Marion Harding 12

Orrville 28, Northwest 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Bath 7

Paulding 35, Fairview 26

Perkins 42, Sandusky 6

Perry 56, Orange 14

Perrysburg 31, Findlay 6

Philo 48, River View 0

Pickerington Central 44, Newark 19

Pickerington North 42, Central Crossing 7

Piketon 22, Unioto 21 (OT)

Poland Seminary 41, McKinley 0

Portsmouth West 35, Valley 13

Preble Shawnee 62, Mississinawa Valley 6

Princeton 47, Mason 0

Purcell Marian 48, New Miami 0

Reading 17, Taylor 14

Reynoldsburg 26, Groveport-Madison 7

Rhodes 46, John F. Kennedy 0

Rocky River 42, North Olmsted 0

Roosevelt 46, Springfield 0

Salem 36, Marlington 29 (OT)

Shelby 28, Clear Fork 21

Sheridan 27, John Glenn 7

Smithville 41, Rittman 0

South 45, Geneva 7

South 12, Briggs 7

South Point 28, Chesapeake 8

Springboro 21, Beavercreek 17

Springfield 47, Jackson-Milton 0

Springfield 43, Wayne 12

St. Clairsville 34, Bellaire 28

St. Edward 31, St. Ignatius 14

St. Francis DeSales 30, Bloom-Carroll 0

St. Henry 21, New Bremen 16

St. Mary Central Catholic 42, McKinley 7

St. Paul 45, Crestview 0

Stebbins 42, West Carrollton 6

Streetsboro 63, Ravenna 14

Strongsville 56, Mentor 30

Tippecanoe 34, Xenia 0

Toledo Christian 34, Crestline 7

Toronto 29, Tuslaw 28

Tri-County North 34, National Trail 0

Trimble 32, Belpre 15

Triway 62, Canton South 6

Tri-Village 58, Dixie 7

Trotwood-Madison 51, Dunbar 6

Troy 45, Butler 31

Twinsburg 26, Barberton 6

United 50, East Palestine 8

Union Local 55, Cambridge 7

University School 33, John Hay 0

Upper Sandusky 37, Bucyrus 0

Upper Scioto Valley 20, Ridgedale 14 (OT)

Urbana 28, Jonathan Alder 27

Valley View 42, Madison 7

Van Buren 42, Ridgemont 6

Vermilion 24, Port Clinton 14

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 57, Bishop Hartley 14

Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 14

Walsh Jesuit 56, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Wapakoneta 26, Shawnee 14

Warren Harding 33, Boardman 14

Washington 41, McClain 6

Waterford 57, Southern 0

Watkins Memorial 16, Licking Heights 14

Waverly 48, Minford 24

Wayne Trace 49, Hicksville 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 56, North Baltimore 52

West 26, Marion-Franklin 22

West Branch 31, Carrollton 7

West Holmes 35, Lexington 0

West Jefferson 56, Triad 14

West Liberty-Salem 35, Northeastern 0

West Clermont 45, Walnut Hills 5

Westfall 55, Southeastern 36

West Geauga 42, Jefferson Area 0

Westerville Central 41, Grove City 35

Westerville South 28, Hayes 21

Westland 22, Westerville North 6

Western Brown 41, Batavia 21

Western Reserve 39, South Central 8

Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 0

Whitehall-Yearling 19, Bexley 14

Whitmer 56, Northview 7

Williamsburg 21, Roger Bacon 14

Wilmington 31, Clinton-Massie 28

Windham 58, St. Joseph Central Catholic 16

Winton Woods 56, Loveland 0

Withrow 33, La Salle 18

Woodmore 33, Ottawa Hills 7

Woodridge 35, Tallmadge 21

Worthington Christian 40, Grandview Heights 14

Wyoming 41, Madeira 7

Youngstown 28, Maple Heights 6

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 21, Benedictine 7

Zane Trace 61, Paint Valley 15