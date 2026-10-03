Ohio High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
Week 7 of the 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with another full slate of games across the state.
Among the notable results, Archbishop Moeller defeated Elder 35-28, Princeton shut out Mason 47-0, Walsh Jesuit rolled past St. Vincent-St. Mary 56-7 and St. Edward beat St. Ignatius 31-14. Gahanna Lincoln defeated New Albany 35-3, while Pickerington Central beat Newark 44-19.
Here are the Ohio high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Friday, Oct. 2
Ada 64, Elmwood 53
Africentric 12, Independence 8
Alexander 19, River Valley 18
Alter 50, Carroll 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 27, Logan Elm 22
Amherst 21, Elyria 10
Anderson 66, Turpin 21
Anna 14, Minster 13
Archbold 48, Wauseon 7
Archbishop Hoban 46, Woodward 0
Ashland 30, Mansfield Senior 7
Athens 35, Meigs 7
Ayersville 48, Edgerton 14
Barnesville 34, Fort Frye 7
Bellbrook 42, Franklin 3
Bellevue 56, Huron 21
Berkshire 47, Rootstown 14
Berne Union 19, Grove City Christian 16
Bethel-Tate 40, East Clinton 6
Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 28
Bishop Fenwick 40, Badin 24
Blanchester 46, Clermont Northeastern 36
Bowsher 29, Scott 14
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 26, Copley 21
Brookfield 18, LaBrae 13
Brookside 41, Clearview 20
Brunswick 15, Euclid 6
Brush 35, Warrensville Heights 21
Bryan 35, Swanton 7
Buckeye Valley 34, Bishop Ready 7
Caldwell 42, Bishop Rosecrans 0
Canal Winchester 19, Teays Valley 7
Canton Central Catholic 49, Coventry 0
Carey 8, Seneca East 7
Carlisle 38, Waynesville 13
Celina 45, Elida 21
Centerburg 42, Cardington-Lincoln 7
Centerville 35, Miamisburg 0
Chagrin Falls 48, Brooklyn 6
Chardon 58, Lutheran West 0
CHCA 36, Meadowdale 0
Clay 23, Anthony Wayne 0
Claymont 14, Ridgewood 8
Cleveland Heights 18, Riverside 21
Cloverleaf 63, Field 14
Clyde 38, Edison 21
Coldwater 16, Versailles 6
Colerain 41, Sycamore 23
Columbia 42, John F. Kennedy Catholic 7
Columbian 63, Norwalk 7
Columbus Academy 29, Franklin Heights 9
Columbus Grove 33, Allen East 18
Conneaut 36, Fairview 21
Conotton Valley 46, Frontier 19
Coshocton 21, Morgan 19
Covington 34, Bethel 6
Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14
Crestview 12, Jefferson 7
Cuyahoga Heights 31, Wickliffe 14
Danville 55, Loudonville 0
David Anderson 41, Wellsville 7
Deer Park 17, Mariemont 0
Dover 44, Wooster 22
East Canton 34, Buckeye Trail 0
East Liverpool 7, Edison 3
Eastwood 27, Oak Harbor 13
Elgin 35, Cory-Rawson 10
Fairborn 36, Piqua 35
Fairfield 35, Lakota East 31
Fairfield Union 28, Circleville 7
Fairland 45, Portsmouth 33
Firelands 41, Black River 12
Fisher Catholic 34, Millersport 6
Fitch 56, Perry 14
Fort Loramie 53, Spencerville 0
Fredericktown 28, Northmor 18
Fremont Ross 16, Southview 13
Gahanna Lincoln 35, New Albany 3
Galion 21, Pleasant 7
Garaway 55, Sandy Valley 21
Garfield Heights 12, Bedford 0
Genoa 55, Rossford 13
Gibsonburg 28, Lakota 14
Glenville 33, East Tech 0
Goshen 48, New Richmond 7
Graham 51, Northwestern 6
Grand Valley 40, Leetonia 14
Granville 36, Zanesville 12
Green 45, GlenOak 14
Greenville 41, Sidney 40
Hamilton Township 48, Liberty Union 13
Harrison 49, Mt. Healthy 13
Hawken 39, Edgewood 7
Heath 49, Northridge 8
Highland 52, North Royalton 14
Highland 34, River Valley 33
Hilliard Bradley 13, Hilliard Davidson 10 (OT)
Hilliard Darby 25, Dublin Jerome 20
Hopewell-Loudon 42, Calvert 0
Hubbard 31, Beaver Local 0
Hudson 41, Medina 7
Huntington 13, Adena 12
Independence 20, Beachwood 14
Indian Hill 42, Finneytown 42
Indian Lake 46, Shawnee 14
Indian Valley 41, Tuscarawas Valley 7
Jackson 69, Hillsboro 21
Jackson 37, Lake 20
Johnstown-Monroe 54, Utica 13
Kenston 21, Aurora 8
Kenton 34, Defiance 6
Kenton Ridge 35, Tecumseh 7
Kirtland 32, Crestwood 0
Lake 35, Otsego 33
Lake Catholic 35, Elyria Catholic 0
Lakewood 36, Bay 35 (OT)
Lancaster 35, Logan 22
Lebanon 39, Milford 29
Leipsic 35, Arcadia 0
Liberty Center 62, Evergreen 0
Lima Central Catholic 26, Bluffton 21
Lima Senior 43, Start 12
Licking Valley 20, Mt. Vernon 14
London 56, Bellefontaine 7
Louisville 29, Canfield 21
Madison Plains 37, Greeneview 0
Malvern 28, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 21
Manchester 27, Fairless 21
Margaretta 45, Northwood 14
Marion Local 33, Fort Recovery 0
Martins Ferry 49, Buckeye Local 7
Mathews 49, Cardinal 0
Maumee 68, Fostoria 12
Mayfield 33, Revere 10
McComb 34, Pandora-Gilboa 7
McDonald 2, Waterloo 0, Forfeit
McKinley 35, Hoover 7
Mechanicsburg 49, Fairbanks 15
Miami East 35, Lehman Catholic 0
Miami Trace 28, Chillicothe 14
Milton-Union 39, Troy Christian 18
Mineral Ridge 53, Lowellville 20
Minerva 45, Aquinas 6
Mogadore 38, Pymatuning Valley 7
Moeller 35, Elder 28
Mohawk 44, Willard 0
Monroe 35, Eaton 17
Monroe Central 34, Shenandoah 0
Monroeville 42, Mapleton 14
Nelsonville-York 48, Wellston 0
New Lexington 48, Meadowbrook 0
New Philadelphia 34, Madison Comprehensive 28
Newcomerstown 52, Strasburg-Franklin 14
North 56, Lakeside 24
North College Hill 43, Summit Country Day 3
North Union 28, Benjamin Logan 26
Norton 56, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Norwayne 23, Dalton 18
Norwood 42, Stivers School for the Arts 0
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 41, Padua Franciscan 14
Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 14
Oakwood 42, Brookville 0
Olentangy 31, Marysville 8
Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 7
Olentangy Liberty 13, Upper Arlington 12
Olentangy Orange 28, Dublin Coffman 12
Olmsted Falls 28, Avon Lake 10
Ontario 27, Marion Harding 12
Orrville 28, Northwest 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Bath 7
Paulding 35, Fairview 26
Perkins 42, Sandusky 6
Perry 56, Orange 14
Perrysburg 31, Findlay 6
Philo 48, River View 0
Pickerington Central 44, Newark 19
Pickerington North 42, Central Crossing 7
Piketon 22, Unioto 21 (OT)
Poland Seminary 41, McKinley 0
Portsmouth West 35, Valley 13
Preble Shawnee 62, Mississinawa Valley 6
Princeton 47, Mason 0
Purcell Marian 48, New Miami 0
Reading 17, Taylor 14
Reynoldsburg 26, Groveport-Madison 7
Rhodes 46, John F. Kennedy 0
Rocky River 42, North Olmsted 0
Roosevelt 46, Springfield 0
Salem 36, Marlington 29 (OT)
Shelby 28, Clear Fork 21
Sheridan 27, John Glenn 7
Smithville 41, Rittman 0
South 45, Geneva 7
South 12, Briggs 7
South Point 28, Chesapeake 8
Springboro 21, Beavercreek 17
Springfield 47, Jackson-Milton 0
Springfield 43, Wayne 12
St. Clairsville 34, Bellaire 28
St. Edward 31, St. Ignatius 14
St. Francis DeSales 30, Bloom-Carroll 0
St. Henry 21, New Bremen 16
St. Mary Central Catholic 42, McKinley 7
St. Paul 45, Crestview 0
Stebbins 42, West Carrollton 6
Streetsboro 63, Ravenna 14
Strongsville 56, Mentor 30
Tippecanoe 34, Xenia 0
Toledo Christian 34, Crestline 7
Toronto 29, Tuslaw 28
Tri-County North 34, National Trail 0
Trimble 32, Belpre 15
Triway 62, Canton South 6
Tri-Village 58, Dixie 7
Trotwood-Madison 51, Dunbar 6
Troy 45, Butler 31
Twinsburg 26, Barberton 6
United 50, East Palestine 8
Union Local 55, Cambridge 7
University School 33, John Hay 0
Upper Sandusky 37, Bucyrus 0
Upper Scioto Valley 20, Ridgedale 14 (OT)
Urbana 28, Jonathan Alder 27
Valley View 42, Madison 7
Van Buren 42, Ridgemont 6
Vermilion 24, Port Clinton 14
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 57, Bishop Hartley 14
Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
Walsh Jesuit 56, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Wapakoneta 26, Shawnee 14
Warren Harding 33, Boardman 14
Washington 41, McClain 6
Waterford 57, Southern 0
Watkins Memorial 16, Licking Heights 14
Waverly 48, Minford 24
Wayne Trace 49, Hicksville 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 56, North Baltimore 52
West 26, Marion-Franklin 22
West Branch 31, Carrollton 7
West Holmes 35, Lexington 0
West Jefferson 56, Triad 14
West Liberty-Salem 35, Northeastern 0
West Clermont 45, Walnut Hills 5
Westfall 55, Southeastern 36
West Geauga 42, Jefferson Area 0
Westerville Central 41, Grove City 35
Westerville South 28, Hayes 21
Westland 22, Westerville North 6
Western Brown 41, Batavia 21
Western Reserve 39, South Central 8
Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 0
Whitehall-Yearling 19, Bexley 14
Whitmer 56, Northview 7
Williamsburg 21, Roger Bacon 14
Wilmington 31, Clinton-Massie 28
Windham 58, St. Joseph Central Catholic 16
Winton Woods 56, Loveland 0
Withrow 33, La Salle 18
Woodmore 33, Ottawa Hills 7
Woodridge 35, Tallmadge 21
Worthington Christian 40, Grandview Heights 14
Wyoming 41, Madeira 7
Youngstown 28, Maple Heights 6
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 21, Benedictine 7
Zane Trace 61, Paint Valley 15
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.