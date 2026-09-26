Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another massive slate of games across the Lone Star State.

Among the notable results, Allen defeated Princeton 65-7, Duncanville shut out Red Oak 42-0, North Shore blanked Atascocita 35-0 and DeSoto rolled past Midlothian 52-6. South Oak Cliff defeated Wilson 63-14, while Anna continued its high-scoring start with a 70-14 victory over Independence.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Abilene 31, Lubbock 7

Abilene Christian 86, May 74

Alexander 37, Eagle Pass 17

Alice 55, Edinburg North 13

Alief Hastings 56, Westside 0

Allen 65, Princeton 7

All Saints 25, Gunter 9

Alvarado 24, Godley 21

Amarillo 59, Friendship Memorial 21

Anahuac 64, Tarkington 26

Anderson-Shiro 49, Huntington 8

Andress 42, Burges 3

Andrews 19, Monahans 7

Angleton 34, Iowa Colony 24

Anna 70, Independence 14

Anson 43, Breckenridge 19

Apple Springs 77, St. Joseph Catholic 47

Aquilla 54, Jonesboro 8

Argyle 49, Grapevine 13

Arlington Heights Christian 56, Westhoff Academy 0

Arp 58, Timpson 25

Athens 45, Gladewater 10

Atascocita 35, North Shore 0

Aubrey 60, Castleberry 0

Austin 28, Clint 0

Axtell 38, Mildred 13

Ballinger 41, Reagan County 22

Balmorhea 48, EPLAE 0

Bangs 42, Grape Creek 0

Barbers Hill 65, Clear Creek 13

Bartlett 52, Snook 20

Beaumont United 62, Lufkin 27

Beckville 48, Ore City 0

Bel Air 56, Bowie 7

Ben Bolt 52, Louise 30

Benavides 45, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 0

Benbrook 17, Southwest 14

Benjamin Davis 49, MacArthur 20

Big Sandy 62, Hemphill 7

Birdville 58, Newman Smith 12

Bishop Dunne 48, Navarro 0

Blue Ridge 42, Valley View 21

Boerne 38, Alamo Heights 31

Boerne-Champion 61, Anderson 32

Boling 28, Van Vleck 13

Bosqueville 54, Itasca 27

Bovina 38, Morton 20

Bowie 49, City View 0

Bowie 41, Granbury 35

Bowie 31, Austin 3

Bowie 28, Cumby 26

Bracken Christian 60, Heritage Christian 36

Brackett 18, Sabinal 14

Brazos Christian 42, Holy Cross 8

Brazos Valley 51, CenTex HomeSchool 34

Brazosport 45, Sweeny 24

Bremond 63, Somerville 20

Brenham 40, Bastrop 3

Brennan 44, O'Connor 0

Bridge City 31, Lumberton 10

Bridgeland 31, Cypress Ranch 14

Brook Hill 50, Diboll 35

Brookesmith 50, Santa Anna 47

Brownsboro 21, North Lamar 6

Brownwood 42, China Spring 21

Buffalo 59, Warren 19

Burkburnett 64, Gainesville 0

Burton 61, Milano 0

Bushland 99, Hereford 75

C.H. Yoe 46, McGregor 9

Caddo Mills 44, Life Waxahachie 13

Calallen 69, Corpus Christi Moody 7

Canadian 53, Pampa 7

Canton 71, Wills Point 0

Canutillo 38, Hanks 35

Carthage 23, West Orange-Stark 7

Cedar Ridge 43, Round Rock Westwood 0

Celina 48, Panther Creek 14

Centennial 55, Cleburne 7

Central Texas Christian 39, Rosehill Christian 20

Chaparral 27, Bryan 21

Chapel Hill 21, Jacksonville 10

Chapin 35, El Dorado 31

Charlotte 36, Kaufer 22

Childress 35, Panhandle 28

Chilton 55, Holland 27

Chisholm Trail 41, Azle 26

Christ the King Cathedral 63, Kress 51

Christ's Church Academy 63, McKinney Christian Academy 28

Cisco 49, Jacksboro 42

Clear Falls 52, Clear Brook 21

Clifton 42, Rio Vista 32

Clyde 56, Fort Stockton 21

Coleman 52, Eldorado 20

College Park 63, Willis 28

College Station 45, A&M Consolidated 27

Collinsville 62, Alvord 35

Colmesneil 50, Evadale 21

Columbus 68, Fort Bend Willowridge 3

Community 35, Eagle Mountain 25

Compass Academy 38, Muleshoe 35

Concordia Lutheran 42, Antonian Prep 35

Conrad 12, North Dallas 6

Coolidge 52, Covington 0

Cooper 63, Honey Grove 21

Cooper 42, Memorial 28

Coppell 55, Pearce 10

Copperas Cove 35, Temple 28

Coram Deo Academy 62, Oakwood 14

Cornerstone Christian Academy 64, Temple Christian 50

Corrigan-Camden 21, Centerville 10

Cotulla 33, Falls City 20

Covenant Christian 94, Faith Academy 51

Crandall 66, Adams 6

Crane 48, Brownfield 18

Crosbyton 34, Smyer 6

Cross Plains 39, Hamlin 12

CTSA Outlaws 35, Newman International Academy 8

Cuero 28, Salado 14

Cypress Christian 47, Northland Christian 14

Cypress Ridge 42, Cypress Creek 40

Daingerfield 55, Hughes Springs 7

Dalhart 47, Borger 13

Dallas Jesuit 35, McKinney Boyd 28

Dawson 38, Sam Rayburn 14

Dayton 41, Lee 20

De Kalb 42, Queen City 7

De Leon 51, Early 21

Decatur 63, Ranchview 7

Deer Park 62, Clear Lake 7

Dekaney 31, Spring 28

Del Valle 45, Americas 40

DeSoto 52, Midlothian 6

Detroit 34, Boles 25

Devine 62, Natalia 6

Dickinson 59, Clear Springs 7

Dilley 15, Premont 12

Dimmitt 48, Denver City 30

Donna 40, Porter 10

Dripping Springs 75, Akins 0

Duncanville 42, Red Oak 0

East Bernard 42, Brazos 35

East Chambers 35, Buna 7

Eastern Hills 64, Carter-Riverside 12

Eastwood 42, Eastlake 0

Edcouch-Elsa 36, Edinburg 14

Edgewood 49, Chisum 6

Ellison 28, Pflugerville 13

Emerson 21, Denison 14

Ennis 42, Corsicana 23

Episcopal 49, Second Baptist 20

Episcopal School of Dallas 56, TMI-Episcopal 43

Era 26, Nocona 14

Estacado 36, Pecos 23

Eunice (NM) 16, Lamesa 0

Evant 46, Kopperl 24

Everman 60, Burleson 21

Fairfield 61, Lexington 21

First Baptist 45, Live Oak Classical 0

First Baptist Christian 58, Alpha Omega Academy 22

Flatonia 41, Bloomington 14

Floresville 67, John F. Kennedy 3

Floydada 46, Ralls 0

Forsan 46, Ozona 22

Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 28, BVCHEA HomeSchool 8

Fort Bend Elkins 24, Fort Bend Bush 6

Fort Bend Hightower 40, Strake Jesuit 28

Fort Bend Marshall 15, Victoria West 8

Fort Worth Country Day 48, Cistercian 0

Fort Worth THESA 50, Milford 49

Founders Classical Academy 74, Williamson County HomeSchool 44

Franklin 42, Little River Academy 28

Frankston 49, Como-Pickton 16

Fredericksburg 37, Travis 6

Freer 70, Monte Alto 0

Friendswood 52, South Houston 14

Friona 40, Farwell 12

Fulshear 38, Waller 28

Gatesville 42, Burnet 7

Geneva 56, John Paul II 7

George Ranch 28, Foster 14

George West 71, Aransas Pass 18

Georgetown 48, Glenn 21

Giddings Lonestar Southeast 54, McDade 6

Gilmer 49, Sunnyvale 28

Goldthwaite 69, Winters 0

Grace Community 42, Shelbyville 35

Graham 48, Peaster 21

Grand Oaks 41, Conroe 25

Grand Saline 35, Prairiland 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 74, MTLCA 13

Grandview 64, Palmer 39

Granger 58, Moody 14

Grapeland 29, Cushing 7

Greenhill 17, Covenant Christian 0

Greenville Christian 56, Heritage Christian 30

Gregory-Portland 64, Lopez 7

Groesbeck 65, West 48

Groom 52, Wildorado 30

Gruver 56, Wellington 28

Hale Center 48, Clarendon 26

Hallettsville 41, Smithville 7

Haltom 61, Grand Prairie 0

Hamilton 51, Eastland 0

Hamshire-Fannett 49, Hitchcock 0

Hardin 40, Crockett 7

Hardin-Jefferson 41, Woodville 28

Harlandale 48, Burbank 0

Harleton 18, Elysian Fields 6

Hawkins 21, Cayuga 13

Hebbronville 59, West Oso 13

Hebron 24, Little Elm 21

Henrietta 37, Bridgeport 14

Hico 50, Florence 0

Highland Park 25, River Road 24

Hill Country Christian 72, New Braunfels Spartans 7

Hillsboro 53, Blooming Grove 12

Hondo 28, Carrizo Springs 22

Horizon 21, Jefferson 14

Houston Christian 59, Kelly Catholic 0

Howe 39, Callisburg 0

Hubbard 21, Meridian 8

Huntsville 84, Spring Woods 0

Hutto 61, East View 7

Idalou 46, Shallowater 35

IMG Academy 56, LSSS 7

Industrial 47, Tidehaven 14

Ingleside 45, La Feria 7

Iraan 34, Tahoka 19

Italy 56, Dawson 6

Jarrell 34, Madisonville 31

Jasper 21, Center 16

JCSA 95, Methodist Children's Home 45

Jefferson 41, Pittsburg 14

John Paul II 55, Austin Achieve 14

Johnson City 49, Schulenburg 10

Jourdanton 47, Crystal City 20

Junction 63, Harper 55

Katy 30, Cinco Ranch 3

Kemp 22, Rice 14

Kenedy 40, Weimar 39

Kerens 56, Alba-Golden 36

Killeen 63, Pflugerville Connally 51

King 45, Crosby 3

Kingdom Prep Academy 50, Baird 0

Kingwood 66, Channelview 17

Kinkaid 48, TWCA 27

KIPP Sunnyside 42, Austin 36

Klein Cain 58, Magnolia West 7

Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 0

Knippa 48, Big Springs Charter 0

Krum 28, Paradise 27

La Grange 37, Giddings 14

La Marque 62, Northside 0

La Porte 45, West Brook 42

La Vega 40, Waco 14

La Vernia 31, Uvalde 14

Lago Vista 43, Lampasas 42

Lake Creek 21, Porter 13

Lake Dallas 22, Springtown 21

Lake Highlands 31, Berkner 28

Lake Ridge 49, Mansfield 45

Lamar 41, Arlington 31

Lancaster 41, Cedar Hill 21

Lanier 46, Highlands 14

Legacy Christian Academy 43, Prestonwood Christian 39

Lehman 19, Seguin 7

Leon 40, Iola 22

Levelland 64, Littlefield 36

Lewisville 40, Marcus 7

Liberty 63, Plainview 0

Liberty 29, Hargrave 28

Liberty Christian 47, Trinity Christian 7

Life Oak Cliff 42, Dallas Christian 35

Lindale 29, Henderson 21

Lindsay 47, Quanah 26

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Vidor 7

Llano 34, Bandera 20

London 35, King 13

Lone Oak 51, Harmony 37

Lone Star 35, Melissa 30

Longview 42, Royse City 7

Lorena 55, Caldwell 7

Lovejoy 38, Colleyville Heritage 35

Lovelady 40, Normangee 21

Lucas Christian Academy 54, Highlands 22

Lutheran South Academy 48, Central Catholic 14

MacArthur 28, Winn 14

Madison 42, Houston Math Science & Tech 3

Malakoff 70, Mineola 7

Manor New Tech 69, LASAA 0

Mansfield Timberview 54, Midlothian Heritage 7

Marion 52, Cole 14

Mart 43, Wortham 14

Martin 35, Aledo 21

Mason 55, Ingram Moore 34

Maud 48, Celeste 14

McAllen 33, Rowe 7

McCamey 42, Kermit 13

McCollum 52, Brackenridge 14

McKinney North 52, Heritage 24

Medina Valley 52, Nixon 24

Memorial 41, Stratford 14

Merkel 54, SATLCA 0

Mesquite 14, West Mesquite 13

Midland Christian 50, Jim Ned 27

Miller 40, Jones 8

Millsap 60, Dublin 7

Monterey 24, Caprock 0

Montgomery 48, Splendora 19

Mt. Pleasant 42, Greenville 13

Muenster 38, Fort Worth Christian 21

Munday 62, Archer City 51

Navarro 34, Marble Falls 17

Navasota 46, Columbia 27

Nazarene Christian Academy 84, Texas Wind 68

NBCA 39, St. Francis Episcopal 32

New Boston 29, Redwater 28

New Diana 49, Sabine 8

New Waverly 60, Hempstead 8

North Crowley 35, Crowley 14

North Garland 53, South Garland 32

North Shore 35, Atascocita 0

Nueces Canyon 46, TCSACH 0

Oak Ridge 37, Cleveland 6

Oakridge 63, St. Stephen's Episcopal 6

Odem 34, San Antonio Memorial 16

Olton 64, Shamrock 0

Orange Grove 71, Zapata 0

Orangefield 35, Kirbyville 0

Paetow 41, Seven Lakes 10

Palestine 35, Bullard 21

Palmview 25, Mission 21

Palo Duro 50, Legacy 9

Pantego Christian 50, Coram Deo Academy 28

Paris 56, Mabank 0

Parish Episcopal 20, Bishop Lynch 17

Perryton 35, Guymon 28

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 31, Weslaco 28

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 20, Roma 17

Pieper 64, Steele 28

Pilot Point 44, Farmersville 43

Pinkston 35, Spruce 26

Pittsburg 41, Jefferson 14

Plano 38, Richardson 13

Plano East 24, Plano West 6

Pleasant Grove 47, Byrd 7

Ponder 51, Connally 26

Port Neches-Groves 63, Santa Fe 21

Pottsboro 72, Bonham 14

Poth 19, Blanco 14

Prestonwood Christian 43, Legacy Christian Academy 39

Quanah 47, Lindsay 26

Randolph 59, Luling 20

Refugio 74, Banquete 20

Richland 63, Creekview 7

Riesel 41, Valley Mills 12

Robinson 56, Glen Rose 35

Rockdale 48, Troy 9

Rockwall 49, North Forney 42

Rockwall-Heath 35, Forney 28

Rogers 8, Teague 6

Ropes 63, New Deal 7

Rosebud-Lott 40, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Round Rock 45, Stony Point 25

Rouse 51, Vista Ridge 28

Rowlett 45, Sachse 35

Ryan 33, Denton 7

Sabine Pass 59, West Hardin 0

Sacred Heart 54, Mercy Culture Prep 14

San Angelo Central 52, Belton 29

San Antonio Christian 34, Thrall 6

San Benito 32, Odessa 28

San Diego 70, Santa Gertrudis Academy 27

San Marcos Academy 76, Allen Academy 52

Sanford-Fritch 41, West Texas 16

Santa Maria 34, Valley View 22

Scurry-Rosser 56, Inspired Vision 0

Seagoville 48, Jefferson 7

Seguin 38, Joshua 36

Seguin 19, Lehman 7

Sealy 32, Needville 14

Second Baptist 49, Episcopal 20

Seymour 56, Electra 6

Sharpstown 35, Wisdom 7

Shelton 45, Wildfire HSA 7

Sherman 31, Fossil Ridge 30

Shiner 60, Danbury 0

Silsbee 49, Stafford 30

Sinton 28, Gonzales 18

South Garland 53, North Garland 32

South Grand Prairie 35, MacArthur 20

South Oak Cliff 63, Wilson 14

Southlake Carroll 49, V.R. Eaton 6

Southwest 27, United 20

Southwest Christian School 57, Dallas HSAA 10

Springtown 22, Lake Dallas 21

St. John XXIII 52, St. Joseph 0

St. John's 42, Fort Bend Christian Academy 14

St. Mary's 64, Valor Kyle 14

St. Michael's 21, St. Pius X 14

St. Augustine 31, Bruni 25

St. Mark's 48, Grapevine Faith Christian 16

Stamford 69, Miles 7

Sterling 35, Ball 20

Sulphur Springs 63, Kaufman 41

Summer Creek 35, Humble 12

Sunray 42, Wheeler 14

Sweetwater 83, Snyder 20

Taylor 77, Northeast Early College 0

Tenaha 32, Cross Roads 29

Texas 27, Marshall 0

The Woodlands 62, Caney Creek 13

Thorndale 37, Marlin 7

Three Rivers 41, Falfurrias 0

Tioga 45, Prince of Peace 6

Tivy 70, LBJ Austin 14

Tolar 42, Comanche 24

Tom Bean 56, Rivercrest 20

Trenton 33, Whitewright 28

Trinity 62, Irving 9

Trinity 47, Kountze 8

Trinity Christian 63, Slaton 6

Tulia 32, Sudan 22

Tyler 66, White 28

Tyler Legacy 77, Horn 55

Union Mine 56, Galt 6

Van Alstyne 49, Ford 7

Van Horn 55, Plains 7

Vela 49, Los Fresnos 42

Vernon 17, Iowa Park 0

Victory Christian Academy 48, Westlake Academy 0

Waskom 24, Pewitt 22

Weatherford 59, Sam Houston 10

Weatherford Christian 38, GCCA 34

Weslaco East 65, Rivera 10

West Rusk 44, White Oak 7

Westlake 49, Midland Lee 6

Whitehouse 42, Nacogdoches 3

Whitney 54, Mexia 45

Wimberley 49, Bellville 35

Windthorst 54, Petrolia 8

Winnsboro 44, Commerce 34

Woodland 28, El Camino 24

Wylie East 72, Garland 0

Wylie Prep Academy 46, GHSA 0

Wyatt 48, Trimble Tech 7

Tie

Mathis 3, Palacios 3

Scores Not Reported

A Plus Academy vs. UME Preparatory Academy

Calvary Academy vs. Ovilla Christian

Capitan vs. Anthony

Divine Savior Academy - Sienna vs. Founders Christian

Fort Davis vs. Holy Cross

Grace Prep vs. Lake Country Christian

Grulla vs. Port Isabel

Hampton Prep vs. Founders Classical Academy

Harmony School of Innovation vs. Westbury Christian

Harvest Christian Academy vs. King's Academy

Hidalgo Early College vs. St. Joseph Academy

Hill Country Knights vs. Jubilee

Immanuel Christian vs. Dell City

Naaman Forest vs. Highland Park

NorthStar vs. NYOS Charter

Pleasanton vs. Creek View

Regents vs. St. Anthony

Stratford vs. Texico

Summit Christian Academy vs. Round Rock Christian Academy

Tomball Christian HomeSchool vs. Cooper

Valor North Austin vs. Iredell

Valor South Austin vs. Town East Christian

Village vs. Frassati Catholic