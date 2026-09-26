Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another massive slate of games across the Lone Star State.
Among the notable results, Allen defeated Princeton 65-7, Duncanville shut out Red Oak 42-0, North Shore blanked Atascocita 35-0 and DeSoto rolled past Midlothian 52-6. South Oak Cliff defeated Wilson 63-14, while Anna continued its high-scoring start with a 70-14 victory over Independence.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Abilene 31, Lubbock 7
Abilene Christian 86, May 74
Alexander 37, Eagle Pass 17
Alice 55, Edinburg North 13
Alief Hastings 56, Westside 0
Allen 65, Princeton 7
All Saints 25, Gunter 9
Alvarado 24, Godley 21
Amarillo 59, Friendship Memorial 21
Anahuac 64, Tarkington 26
Anderson-Shiro 49, Huntington 8
Andress 42, Burges 3
Andrews 19, Monahans 7
Angleton 34, Iowa Colony 24
Anna 70, Independence 14
Anson 43, Breckenridge 19
Apple Springs 77, St. Joseph Catholic 47
Aquilla 54, Jonesboro 8
Argyle 49, Grapevine 13
Arlington Heights Christian 56, Westhoff Academy 0
Arp 58, Timpson 25
Athens 45, Gladewater 10
Atascocita 35, North Shore 0
Aubrey 60, Castleberry 0
Austin 28, Clint 0
Axtell 38, Mildred 13
Ballinger 41, Reagan County 22
Balmorhea 48, EPLAE 0
Bangs 42, Grape Creek 0
Barbers Hill 65, Clear Creek 13
Bartlett 52, Snook 20
Beaumont United 62, Lufkin 27
Beckville 48, Ore City 0
Bel Air 56, Bowie 7
Ben Bolt 52, Louise 30
Benavides 45, Coastal Christian HomeSchool 0
Benbrook 17, Southwest 14
Benjamin Davis 49, MacArthur 20
Big Sandy 62, Hemphill 7
Birdville 58, Newman Smith 12
Bishop Dunne 48, Navarro 0
Blue Ridge 42, Valley View 21
Boerne 38, Alamo Heights 31
Boerne-Champion 61, Anderson 32
Boling 28, Van Vleck 13
Bosqueville 54, Itasca 27
Bovina 38, Morton 20
Bowie 49, City View 0
Bowie 41, Granbury 35
Bowie 31, Austin 3
Bowie 28, Cumby 26
Bracken Christian 60, Heritage Christian 36
Brackett 18, Sabinal 14
Brazos Christian 42, Holy Cross 8
Brazos Valley 51, CenTex HomeSchool 34
Brazosport 45, Sweeny 24
Bremond 63, Somerville 20
Brenham 40, Bastrop 3
Brennan 44, O'Connor 0
Bridge City 31, Lumberton 10
Bridgeland 31, Cypress Ranch 14
Brook Hill 50, Diboll 35
Brookesmith 50, Santa Anna 47
Brownsboro 21, North Lamar 6
Brownwood 42, China Spring 21
Buffalo 59, Warren 19
Burkburnett 64, Gainesville 0
Burton 61, Milano 0
Bushland 99, Hereford 75
C.H. Yoe 46, McGregor 9
Caddo Mills 44, Life Waxahachie 13
Calallen 69, Corpus Christi Moody 7
Canadian 53, Pampa 7
Canton 71, Wills Point 0
Canutillo 38, Hanks 35
Carthage 23, West Orange-Stark 7
Cedar Ridge 43, Round Rock Westwood 0
Celina 48, Panther Creek 14
Centennial 55, Cleburne 7
Central Texas Christian 39, Rosehill Christian 20
Chaparral 27, Bryan 21
Chapel Hill 21, Jacksonville 10
Chapin 35, El Dorado 31
Charlotte 36, Kaufer 22
Childress 35, Panhandle 28
Chilton 55, Holland 27
Chisholm Trail 41, Azle 26
Christ the King Cathedral 63, Kress 51
Christ's Church Academy 63, McKinney Christian Academy 28
Cisco 49, Jacksboro 42
Clear Falls 52, Clear Brook 21
Clifton 42, Rio Vista 32
Clyde 56, Fort Stockton 21
Coleman 52, Eldorado 20
College Park 63, Willis 28
College Station 45, A&M Consolidated 27
Collinsville 62, Alvord 35
Colmesneil 50, Evadale 21
Columbus 68, Fort Bend Willowridge 3
Community 35, Eagle Mountain 25
Compass Academy 38, Muleshoe 35
Concordia Lutheran 42, Antonian Prep 35
Conrad 12, North Dallas 6
Coolidge 52, Covington 0
Cooper 63, Honey Grove 21
Cooper 42, Memorial 28
Coppell 55, Pearce 10
Copperas Cove 35, Temple 28
Coram Deo Academy 62, Oakwood 14
Cornerstone Christian Academy 64, Temple Christian 50
Corrigan-Camden 21, Centerville 10
Cotulla 33, Falls City 20
Covenant Christian 94, Faith Academy 51
Crandall 66, Adams 6
Crane 48, Brownfield 18
Crosbyton 34, Smyer 6
Cross Plains 39, Hamlin 12
CTSA Outlaws 35, Newman International Academy 8
Cuero 28, Salado 14
Cypress Christian 47, Northland Christian 14
Cypress Ridge 42, Cypress Creek 40
Daingerfield 55, Hughes Springs 7
Dalhart 47, Borger 13
Dallas Jesuit 35, McKinney Boyd 28
Dawson 38, Sam Rayburn 14
Dayton 41, Lee 20
De Kalb 42, Queen City 7
De Leon 51, Early 21
Decatur 63, Ranchview 7
Deer Park 62, Clear Lake 7
Dekaney 31, Spring 28
Del Valle 45, Americas 40
DeSoto 52, Midlothian 6
Detroit 34, Boles 25
Devine 62, Natalia 6
Dickinson 59, Clear Springs 7
Dilley 15, Premont 12
Dimmitt 48, Denver City 30
Donna 40, Porter 10
Dripping Springs 75, Akins 0
Duncanville 42, Red Oak 0
East Bernard 42, Brazos 35
East Chambers 35, Buna 7
Eastern Hills 64, Carter-Riverside 12
Eastwood 42, Eastlake 0
Edcouch-Elsa 36, Edinburg 14
Edgewood 49, Chisum 6
Ellison 28, Pflugerville 13
Emerson 21, Denison 14
Ennis 42, Corsicana 23
Episcopal 49, Second Baptist 20
Episcopal School of Dallas 56, TMI-Episcopal 43
Era 26, Nocona 14
Estacado 36, Pecos 23
Eunice (NM) 16, Lamesa 0
Evant 46, Kopperl 24
Everman 60, Burleson 21
Fairfield 61, Lexington 21
First Baptist 45, Live Oak Classical 0
First Baptist Christian 58, Alpha Omega Academy 22
Flatonia 41, Bloomington 14
Floresville 67, John F. Kennedy 3
Floydada 46, Ralls 0
Forsan 46, Ozona 22
Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 28, BVCHEA HomeSchool 8
Fort Bend Elkins 24, Fort Bend Bush 6
Fort Bend Hightower 40, Strake Jesuit 28
Fort Bend Marshall 15, Victoria West 8
Fort Worth Country Day 48, Cistercian 0
Fort Worth THESA 50, Milford 49
Founders Classical Academy 74, Williamson County HomeSchool 44
Franklin 42, Little River Academy 28
Frankston 49, Como-Pickton 16
Fredericksburg 37, Travis 6
Freer 70, Monte Alto 0
Friendswood 52, South Houston 14
Friona 40, Farwell 12
Fulshear 38, Waller 28
Gatesville 42, Burnet 7
Geneva 56, John Paul II 7
George Ranch 28, Foster 14
George West 71, Aransas Pass 18
Georgetown 48, Glenn 21
Giddings Lonestar Southeast 54, McDade 6
Gilmer 49, Sunnyvale 28
Goldthwaite 69, Winters 0
Grace Community 42, Shelbyville 35
Graham 48, Peaster 21
Grand Oaks 41, Conroe 25
Grand Saline 35, Prairiland 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 74, MTLCA 13
Grandview 64, Palmer 39
Granger 58, Moody 14
Grapeland 29, Cushing 7
Greenhill 17, Covenant Christian 0
Greenville Christian 56, Heritage Christian 30
Gregory-Portland 64, Lopez 7
Groesbeck 65, West 48
Groom 52, Wildorado 30
Gruver 56, Wellington 28
Hale Center 48, Clarendon 26
Hallettsville 41, Smithville 7
Haltom 61, Grand Prairie 0
Hamilton 51, Eastland 0
Hamshire-Fannett 49, Hitchcock 0
Hardin 40, Crockett 7
Hardin-Jefferson 41, Woodville 28
Harlandale 48, Burbank 0
Harleton 18, Elysian Fields 6
Hawkins 21, Cayuga 13
Hebbronville 59, West Oso 13
Hebron 24, Little Elm 21
Henrietta 37, Bridgeport 14
Hico 50, Florence 0
Highland Park 25, River Road 24
Hill Country Christian 72, New Braunfels Spartans 7
Hillsboro 53, Blooming Grove 12
Hondo 28, Carrizo Springs 22
Horizon 21, Jefferson 14
Houston Christian 59, Kelly Catholic 0
Howe 39, Callisburg 0
Hubbard 21, Meridian 8
Huntsville 84, Spring Woods 0
Hutto 61, East View 7
Idalou 46, Shallowater 35
IMG Academy 56, LSSS 7
Industrial 47, Tidehaven 14
Ingleside 45, La Feria 7
Iraan 34, Tahoka 19
Italy 56, Dawson 6
Jarrell 34, Madisonville 31
Jasper 21, Center 16
JCSA 95, Methodist Children's Home 45
Jefferson 41, Pittsburg 14
John Paul II 55, Austin Achieve 14
Johnson City 49, Schulenburg 10
Jourdanton 47, Crystal City 20
Junction 63, Harper 55
Katy 30, Cinco Ranch 3
Kemp 22, Rice 14
Kenedy 40, Weimar 39
Kerens 56, Alba-Golden 36
Killeen 63, Pflugerville Connally 51
King 45, Crosby 3
Kingdom Prep Academy 50, Baird 0
Kingwood 66, Channelview 17
Kinkaid 48, TWCA 27
KIPP Sunnyside 42, Austin 36
Klein Cain 58, Magnolia West 7
Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 0
Knippa 48, Big Springs Charter 0
Krum 28, Paradise 27
La Grange 37, Giddings 14
La Marque 62, Northside 0
La Porte 45, West Brook 42
La Vega 40, Waco 14
La Vernia 31, Uvalde 14
Lago Vista 43, Lampasas 42
Lake Creek 21, Porter 13
Lake Dallas 22, Springtown 21
Lake Highlands 31, Berkner 28
Lake Ridge 49, Mansfield 45
Lamar 41, Arlington 31
Lancaster 41, Cedar Hill 21
Lanier 46, Highlands 14
Legacy Christian Academy 43, Prestonwood Christian 39
Lehman 19, Seguin 7
Leon 40, Iola 22
Levelland 64, Littlefield 36
Lewisville 40, Marcus 7
Liberty 63, Plainview 0
Liberty 29, Hargrave 28
Liberty Christian 47, Trinity Christian 7
Life Oak Cliff 42, Dallas Christian 35
Lindale 29, Henderson 21
Lindsay 47, Quanah 26
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Vidor 7
Llano 34, Bandera 20
London 35, King 13
Lone Oak 51, Harmony 37
Lone Star 35, Melissa 30
Longview 42, Royse City 7
Lorena 55, Caldwell 7
Lovejoy 38, Colleyville Heritage 35
Lovelady 40, Normangee 21
Lucas Christian Academy 54, Highlands 22
Lutheran South Academy 48, Central Catholic 14
MacArthur 28, Winn 14
Madison 42, Houston Math Science & Tech 3
Malakoff 70, Mineola 7
Manor New Tech 69, LASAA 0
Mansfield Timberview 54, Midlothian Heritage 7
Marion 52, Cole 14
Mart 43, Wortham 14
Martin 35, Aledo 21
Mason 55, Ingram Moore 34
Maud 48, Celeste 14
McAllen 33, Rowe 7
McCamey 42, Kermit 13
McCollum 52, Brackenridge 14
McKinney North 52, Heritage 24
Medina Valley 52, Nixon 24
Memorial 41, Stratford 14
Merkel 54, SATLCA 0
Mesquite 14, West Mesquite 13
Midland Christian 50, Jim Ned 27
Miller 40, Jones 8
Millsap 60, Dublin 7
Monterey 24, Caprock 0
Montgomery 48, Splendora 19
Mt. Pleasant 42, Greenville 13
Muenster 38, Fort Worth Christian 21
Munday 62, Archer City 51
Navarro 34, Marble Falls 17
Navasota 46, Columbia 27
Nazarene Christian Academy 84, Texas Wind 68
NBCA 39, St. Francis Episcopal 32
New Boston 29, Redwater 28
New Diana 49, Sabine 8
New Waverly 60, Hempstead 8
North Crowley 35, Crowley 14
North Garland 53, South Garland 32
North Shore 35, Atascocita 0
Nueces Canyon 46, TCSACH 0
Oak Ridge 37, Cleveland 6
Oakridge 63, St. Stephen's Episcopal 6
Odem 34, San Antonio Memorial 16
Olton 64, Shamrock 0
Orange Grove 71, Zapata 0
Orangefield 35, Kirbyville 0
Paetow 41, Seven Lakes 10
Palestine 35, Bullard 21
Palmview 25, Mission 21
Palo Duro 50, Legacy 9
Pantego Christian 50, Coram Deo Academy 28
Paris 56, Mabank 0
Parish Episcopal 20, Bishop Lynch 17
Perryton 35, Guymon 28
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 31, Weslaco 28
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 20, Roma 17
Pieper 64, Steele 28
Pilot Point 44, Farmersville 43
Pinkston 35, Spruce 26
Pittsburg 41, Jefferson 14
Plano 38, Richardson 13
Plano East 24, Plano West 6
Pleasant Grove 47, Byrd 7
Ponder 51, Connally 26
Port Neches-Groves 63, Santa Fe 21
Pottsboro 72, Bonham 14
Poth 19, Blanco 14
Prestonwood Christian 43, Legacy Christian Academy 39
Quanah 47, Lindsay 26
Randolph 59, Luling 20
Refugio 74, Banquete 20
Richland 63, Creekview 7
Riesel 41, Valley Mills 12
Robinson 56, Glen Rose 35
Rockdale 48, Troy 9
Rockwall 49, North Forney 42
Rockwall-Heath 35, Forney 28
Rogers 8, Teague 6
Ropes 63, New Deal 7
Rosebud-Lott 40, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Round Rock 45, Stony Point 25
Rouse 51, Vista Ridge 28
Rowlett 45, Sachse 35
Ryan 33, Denton 7
Sabine Pass 59, West Hardin 0
Sacred Heart 54, Mercy Culture Prep 14
San Angelo Central 52, Belton 29
San Antonio Christian 34, Thrall 6
San Benito 32, Odessa 28
San Diego 70, Santa Gertrudis Academy 27
San Marcos Academy 76, Allen Academy 52
Sanford-Fritch 41, West Texas 16
Santa Maria 34, Valley View 22
Scurry-Rosser 56, Inspired Vision 0
Seagoville 48, Jefferson 7
Seguin 38, Joshua 36
Seguin 19, Lehman 7
Sealy 32, Needville 14
Second Baptist 49, Episcopal 20
Seymour 56, Electra 6
Sharpstown 35, Wisdom 7
Shelton 45, Wildfire HSA 7
Sherman 31, Fossil Ridge 30
Shiner 60, Danbury 0
Silsbee 49, Stafford 30
Sinton 28, Gonzales 18
South Garland 53, North Garland 32
South Grand Prairie 35, MacArthur 20
South Oak Cliff 63, Wilson 14
Southlake Carroll 49, V.R. Eaton 6
Southwest 27, United 20
Southwest Christian School 57, Dallas HSAA 10
Springtown 22, Lake Dallas 21
St. John XXIII 52, St. Joseph 0
St. John's 42, Fort Bend Christian Academy 14
St. Mary's 64, Valor Kyle 14
St. Michael's 21, St. Pius X 14
St. Augustine 31, Bruni 25
St. Mark's 48, Grapevine Faith Christian 16
Stamford 69, Miles 7
Sterling 35, Ball 20
Sulphur Springs 63, Kaufman 41
Summer Creek 35, Humble 12
Sunray 42, Wheeler 14
Sweetwater 83, Snyder 20
Taylor 77, Northeast Early College 0
Tenaha 32, Cross Roads 29
Texas 27, Marshall 0
The Woodlands 62, Caney Creek 13
Thorndale 37, Marlin 7
Three Rivers 41, Falfurrias 0
Tioga 45, Prince of Peace 6
Tivy 70, LBJ Austin 14
Tolar 42, Comanche 24
Tom Bean 56, Rivercrest 20
Trenton 33, Whitewright 28
Trinity 62, Irving 9
Trinity 47, Kountze 8
Trinity Christian 63, Slaton 6
Tulia 32, Sudan 22
Tyler 66, White 28
Tyler Legacy 77, Horn 55
Union Mine 56, Galt 6
Van Alstyne 49, Ford 7
Van Horn 55, Plains 7
Vela 49, Los Fresnos 42
Vernon 17, Iowa Park 0
Victory Christian Academy 48, Westlake Academy 0
Waskom 24, Pewitt 22
Weatherford 59, Sam Houston 10
Weatherford Christian 38, GCCA 34
Weslaco East 65, Rivera 10
West Rusk 44, White Oak 7
Westlake 49, Midland Lee 6
Whitehouse 42, Nacogdoches 3
Whitney 54, Mexia 45
Wimberley 49, Bellville 35
Windthorst 54, Petrolia 8
Winnsboro 44, Commerce 34
Woodland 28, El Camino 24
Wylie East 72, Garland 0
Wylie Prep Academy 46, GHSA 0
Wyatt 48, Trimble Tech 7
Tie
Mathis 3, Palacios 3
Scores Not Reported
A Plus Academy vs. UME Preparatory Academy
Calvary Academy vs. Ovilla Christian
Capitan vs. Anthony
Divine Savior Academy - Sienna vs. Founders Christian
Fort Davis vs. Holy Cross
Grace Prep vs. Lake Country Christian
Grulla vs. Port Isabel
Hampton Prep vs. Founders Classical Academy
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Westbury Christian
Harvest Christian Academy vs. King's Academy
Hidalgo Early College vs. St. Joseph Academy
Hill Country Knights vs. Jubilee
Immanuel Christian vs. Dell City
Naaman Forest vs. Highland Park
NorthStar vs. NYOS Charter
Pleasanton vs. Creek View
Regents vs. St. Anthony
Stratford vs. Texico
Summit Christian Academy vs. Round Rock Christian Academy
Tomball Christian HomeSchool vs. Cooper
Valor North Austin vs. Iredell
Valor South Austin vs. Town East Christian
Village vs. Frassati Catholic
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.