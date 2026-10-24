Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Adena 44, Westfall 7
Alliance 38, Marlington 21
Anderson 69, Loveland 7
Anna 29, Versailles 22
Ansonia 48, Mississinawa Valley 12
Antwerp 14, Ayersville 7
Archbishop Alter 49, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 21
Archbishop McNicholas 14, Badin 0
Archbishop Moeller 37, King 19
Arlington 27, Arcadia 26
Ashland 49, Lexington 7
Athens 14, Nelsonville-York 13
Aurora 28, Copley 24
Austintown-Fitch 49, Harding 7
Avon Lake 31, Berea-Midpark 27
Barnesville 42, Union Local 35
Beaver Local 38, Lakeview 21
Bellbrook 35, Ross 0
Bellevue 28, Vermilion 7
Benedictine 32, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Berne Union 45, Bishop Rosecrans 5
Big Walnut 67, Westland 12
Bishop Ready 35, Franklin Heights 12
Bishop Watterson 48, St. Charles 3
Bloom-Carroll 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 28, Revere 7
Brookside 56, Wellington 26
Caldwell 42, Shenandoah 0
Canfield 35, Boardman 0
Canton South 55, Coventry 6
Cardinal Mooney 28, Ursuline 21
Carlisle 26, Eaton 14
Carrollton 31, Minerva 10
Celina 42, Defiance 0
Central Catholic 34, De La Salle Collegiate 7
Chagrin Falls 24, Crestwood 21
Chardon 48, Harvey 28
Clay-Battelle 40, Bridgeport 12
Clermont Northeastern 54, East Clinton 0
Clyde 69, Norwalk 0
Colonel Crawford 31, Bucyrus 0
Columbia 42, Firelands 28
Columbiana 27, David Anderson 21
Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 13
Conneaut 26, Wickliffe 15
Coshocton 49, River View 0
Covington 49, Lehman Catholic 12
Crestline 41, Vanlue 0
Crestview 31, LaBrae 21
Cuyahoga Heights 38, Harding 6
CVCA 42, Elyria Catholic 7
Dalton 27, Smithville 21
Dawson-Bryant 32, Rock Hill 0
Dayton Christian 36, Thurgood Marshall 6
Deer Park 41, Wyoming 21
Delta 48, Bryan 14
Dover 32, New Philadelphia 28
Dublin Jerome 31, Thomas Worthington 7
East 25, Linden-McKinley 10
East Canton 33, Malvern 12
Eastwood 29, Maumee 7
Edgewood 62, Monroe 35
Edison 32, Huron 7
Edon 44, Montpelier 0
Elgin 41, Hardin Northern 13
Fairfield Union 14, Hamilton Township 6
Fairland 25, Chesapeake 21
Fairless 28, Tuslaw 14
Fairmont 20, Beavercreek 17
Fairview 50, Wayne Trace 7
Field 42, Springfield 7
Findlay 22, Anthony Wayne 21
Fisher Catholic 35, Manchester 7
Fort Frye 57, Liberty Union 12
Franklin 24, Brookville 21
Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 14
Garaway 35, Ridgewood 34
Garfield 21, Brookfield 13
Genoa Area 56, Lake 20
Gilmour Academy 41, Maple Heights 6
Girard 62, McKinley 24
Glenville 48, John Marshall 6
Goshen 41, Western Brown 13
Graham Local 35, North Union 21
Grandview Heights 57, Mifflin 12
Granville 22, Licking Heights 0
Grove City 56, Central Crossing 7
Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian Academy 7
Harrison 41, Northwest 13
Harrison Central 68, Buckeye Local 14
Harvest Prep 48, KIPP Columbus 0
Heath 58, Lakewood 0
Highland 13, Hudson 10
Highland 40, Pleasant 37
Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Coffman 21
Hilliard Darby 19, Marysville 0
Hillsdale 41, Chippewa 0
Hilltop 40, North Central 24
Holy Name 21, Padua Franciscan 17
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Buckeye Central 0
Howland 31, University School 21
Hughes 1, Western Hills 0
Huntington 44, Paint Valley 15
Huntington 56, Parkersburg South 21
Independence 48, Brooklyn 12
Indian Creek 28, Edison 7
Indian Hill 38, Reading 0
Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 9
Indian Valley 7, Claymont 6
Jackson 24, Chillicothe 7
Jackson 14, Hoover 7
John Adams 16, John Hay 6
Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 28
Keystone 57, Clearview 0
Kings 56, Walnut Hills 14
Kirtland 49, Berkshire 7
La Salle 48, Mt. Healthy 15
Lake 14, Green 10
Lakota 56, Northwood 14
Lakota East 45, Sycamore 13
Lakota West 42, Oak Hills 14
Leetonia 51, Madonna 21
Leipsic 42, Waite 0
Liberty 41, Southeast 7
Liberty Center 42, Archbold 10
Liberty-Benton 20, Napoleon 19
Licking Valley 48, Zanesville 7
Lima Central Catholic 49, Crestview 0
Lincoln 20, Pickerington North 19
Little Miami 35, West Clermont 0
London 35, Kenton Ridge 0
Madison 28, Lakeside 0
Madison Comprehensive 19, Mansfield Senior 6
Madison Plains 40, Greenon 22
Magnolia 44, Mount View 0
Mapleton 30, Crestview 20
Marion Local 27, Coldwater 0
Mason 42, Colerain 33
Mathews 21, Conotton Valley 20
Mayfield 44, Twinsburg 19
McClain 36, Hillsboro 14
McComb 21, Van Buren 14
McDonald 25, Mineral Ridge 20
Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 21
Memorial 38, Elida 36
Memorial 22, Waterloo 6
Miami Trace 56, Washington 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 56, New Miami 7
Middletown 63, Hamilton 6
Midview 41, Steele 20
Miller 52, Millersport 12
Minster 21, Fort Recovery 0
Mogadore 28, Brush 22
Mohawk 35, Calvert 12
Monroe Central 34, Shadyside 0
Monroeville 36, St. Paul 14
Mt. Gilead 47, Cardington-Lincoln 0
New Albany 34, Westerville Central 3
New Bremen 42, Parkway 0
Newark 29, Lancaster 22
Newcomerstown 58, Buckeye Trail 7
Nordonia 42, Wadsworth 33
North 49, Hawken 28
North Baltimore 50, Upper Scioto Valley 42
North College Hill 71, Norwood 0
North Olmsted 49, Lakewood 42
North Royalton 43, Stow-Munroe Falls 42
Northmor 42, Loudonville 27
Northwest 28, Manchester 21
Norton 42, Cloverleaf 7
Norwayne 35, Northwestern 16
Notre Dame 48, East 14
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, Lake Catholic 7
Oakwood 41, Madison 6
Olentangy Berlin 18, Olentangy 6
Olentangy Liberty 21, Olentangy Orange 15
Olmsted Falls 49, North Ridgeville 14
Ontario 47, River Valley 14
Otsego 62, Fostoria 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Shawnee 20
Pandora-Gilboa 43, Ada 20
Patrick Henry 49, Evergreen 0
Perkins 10, Columbian 7
Perry 31, GlenOak 0
Perry 42, West Geauga 7
Pickerington Central 41, Reynoldsburg 13
Plymouth 34, Kennedy Catholic 0
Point Pleasant 46, Buffalo 17
Poland Seminary 34, Struthers 14
Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 27
Preble Shawnee 36, National Trail 0
Purcell Marian 21, Roger Bacon 10
Ridgemont 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 21
Riverside 63, Lorain 28
Roosevelt 7, Ravenna 6
Rossford 21, Oak Harbor 6
Shelby 42, Marion Harding 7
Sheridan 43, New Lexington 36
Solon 29, Medina 21
South 47, Lutheran West 14
South Harrison 46, Tyler 36
South Point 35, Gallia Academy 14
South Range 49, Hubbard 13
Southeastern Local 26, Cedarville 6
Southern 42, Oak Glen 30
Southview 12, Springfield 7
Springfield 48, Lowellville 12
Springfield 41, Northmont 6
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41, Stivers School for the Arts 0
St. Francis DeSales 21, Bishop Hartley 12
St. Henry 53, St. John's 0
St. Ignatius 62, CNHS 7
Stebbins 14, Xenia 7
Strasburg-Franklin 40, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20
Streetsboro 28, Tallmadge 14
Strongsville 52, Brunswick 14
Stryker 52, McKinley 16
Talawanda 42, Blanchester 0
Teays Valley 55, Logan 21
Tippecanoe 63, West Carrollton 0
Toledo Christian 40, Cory-Rawson 12
Toronto 28, Cameron 21
Tri-County North 45, Twin Valley South 6
Trimble 54, Federal Hocking 14
Triway 42, Orrville 3
Troy 37, Greenville 14
Turpin 49, Milford 12
United 42, Southern 6
University 55, Preston 7
Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 7
Upper Sandusky 14, Seneca East 7
Urbana 56, Tecumseh 15
Valley 42, Minford 7
Van Wert 55, Kenton 28
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 42, Hayes 7
Walsh Jesuit 35, Trotwood-Madison 8
Wapakoneta 49, Bath 19
Waterford 65, Belpre 6
Watkins Memorial 34, Mt. Vernon 33
Waverly 21, Worthington Christian 3
Wayne 63, Centerville 60
Waynesville 31, Valley View 28
West 36, Briggs 18
West Branch 50, Salem 0
West Jefferson 50, Fairbanks 12
Western Reserve 32, Jackson-Milton 0
Western Reserve 47, New London 12
Wheelersburg 31, Portsmouth West 13
Wheeling Central Catholic 42, CCPA 36
Wheeling Park 32, Oak Hill 14
Whitmer 28, Perrysburg 14
Williamsburg 35, Bethel-Tate 0
Wilmington 21, New Richmond 7
Wirt County 34, Valley 28
Woodmore 45, Gibsonburg 14
Woodridge 37, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Worthington Kilbourne 41, Westerville South 27
Zane Trace 28, Unioto 7
Scores Not Reported
Barberton vs. Kenston
Batavia vs. Clinton-Massie
Bay vs. Rocky River
Bedford vs. Warrensville Heights
Beechcroft vs. Northland
Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry
Benjamin Logan vs. Shawnee
Bethel vs. Milton-Union
Bexley vs. Buckeye Valley
Bishop Fenwick vs. Carroll
Black River vs. South Central
Brooke vs. East Liverpool
Buckeye vs. Westlake
Butler vs. Fairborn
Cardinal vs. St. John
Champion vs. Newton Falls
Clark Montessori vs. Cincinnati Country Day
Columbus Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling
Crooksville vs. Morgan
Danville vs. East Knox
Digital Pioneers Academy vs. Steubenville
Dixie vs. Bradford
Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville North
Eastmoor Academy vs. Africentric Early College
Elmwood vs. Riverdale
Elyria vs. Avon
Fairfield vs. Princeton
Fayetteville-Perry vs. River Valley
Finneytown vs. Taylor
Fort Loramie vs. Allen East
Frontier vs. River
Galion vs. Clear Fork
Green vs. Eastern
Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester
Hicksville vs. Edgerton
Ironton vs. Portsmouth
Jefferson Area vs. Edgewood
John Marshall vs. Cabell Midland
Johnstown-Monroe vs. Northridge
Lebanon vs. Winton Woods
Lima Senior vs. Scott
Logan Elm vs. Circleville
Lucas vs. Wynford
Madeira vs. Mariemont
Marietta vs. Warren
Meigs vs. Alexander
Mentor vs. Euclid
Morgantown vs. Baldwin
Mt. Zion Prep Academy vs. Elder
Normandy vs. Valley Forge
Northeastern vs. Triad
Northridge vs. Troy Christian
Northview vs. Clay
Oak Hill vs. Northwest
Orange vs. Geneva
Ottawa Hills vs. Margaretta
Perry vs. Ridgedale
Philo vs. Maysville
Piketon vs. Southeastern
Pymatuning Valley vs. Grand Valley
Rittman vs. Waynedale
Riverside vs. Miami East
Ross vs. Bowling Green
Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Gamble Montessori
Sidney vs. Piqua
South vs. Marion-Franklin
South Gallia vs. Symmes Valley
Springboro vs. Miamisburg
St. Clairsville vs. Cambridge
St. Francis de Sales vs. St. John's Jesuit
Summit Country Day vs. CHCA
The Linsly School vs. Louisville
Tinora vs. Paulding
Tri-Valley vs. John Glenn
Tri-Village vs. Arcanum
Trinity vs. Beachwood
TSJPA vs. St. Xavier
Tuscarawas Valley vs. Sandy Valley
Vinton County vs. Wellston
Walnut Ridge vs. Independence
Wauseon vs. Swanton
West Holmes vs. Wooster
West Muskingum vs. Meadowbrook
Whetstone vs. Centennial
Willard vs. Carey
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.