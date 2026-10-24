Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Adena 44, Westfall 7



Alliance 38, Marlington 21



Anderson 69, Loveland 7



Anna 29, Versailles 22



Ansonia 48, Mississinawa Valley 12



Antwerp 14, Ayersville 7



Archbishop Alter 49, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 21



Archbishop McNicholas 14, Badin 0



Archbishop Moeller 37, King 19



Arlington 27, Arcadia 26



Ashland 49, Lexington 7



Athens 14, Nelsonville-York 13



Aurora 28, Copley 24



Austintown-Fitch 49, Harding 7



Avon Lake 31, Berea-Midpark 27



Barnesville 42, Union Local 35



Beaver Local 38, Lakeview 21



Bellbrook 35, Ross 0



Bellevue 28, Vermilion 7



Benedictine 32, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7



Berne Union 45, Bishop Rosecrans 5



Big Walnut 67, Westland 12



Bishop Ready 35, Franklin Heights 12



Bishop Watterson 48, St. Charles 3



Bloom-Carroll 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 7



Brecksville-Broadview Heights 28, Revere 7



Brookside 56, Wellington 26



Caldwell 42, Shenandoah 0



Canfield 35, Boardman 0



Canton South 55, Coventry 6



Cardinal Mooney 28, Ursuline 21



Carlisle 26, Eaton 14



Carrollton 31, Minerva 10



Celina 42, Defiance 0



Central Catholic 34, De La Salle Collegiate 7



Chagrin Falls 24, Crestwood 21



Chardon 48, Harvey 28



Clay-Battelle 40, Bridgeport 12



Clermont Northeastern 54, East Clinton 0



Clyde 69, Norwalk 0



Colonel Crawford 31, Bucyrus 0



Columbia 42, Firelands 28



Columbiana 27, David Anderson 21



Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 13



Conneaut 26, Wickliffe 15



Coshocton 49, River View 0



Covington 49, Lehman Catholic 12



Crestline 41, Vanlue 0



Crestview 31, LaBrae 21



Cuyahoga Heights 38, Harding 6



CVCA 42, Elyria Catholic 7



Dalton 27, Smithville 21



Dawson-Bryant 32, Rock Hill 0



Dayton Christian 36, Thurgood Marshall 6



Deer Park 41, Wyoming 21



Delta 48, Bryan 14



Dover 32, New Philadelphia 28



Dublin Jerome 31, Thomas Worthington 7



East 25, Linden-McKinley 10



East Canton 33, Malvern 12



Eastwood 29, Maumee 7



Edgewood 62, Monroe 35



Edison 32, Huron 7



Edon 44, Montpelier 0



Elgin 41, Hardin Northern 13



Fairfield Union 14, Hamilton Township 6



Fairland 25, Chesapeake 21



Fairless 28, Tuslaw 14



Fairmont 20, Beavercreek 17



Fairview 50, Wayne Trace 7



Field 42, Springfield 7



Findlay 22, Anthony Wayne 21



Fisher Catholic 35, Manchester 7



Fort Frye 57, Liberty Union 12



Franklin 24, Brookville 21



Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 14



Garaway 35, Ridgewood 34



Garfield 21, Brookfield 13



Genoa Area 56, Lake 20



Gilmour Academy 41, Maple Heights 6



Girard 62, McKinley 24



Glenville 48, John Marshall 6



Goshen 41, Western Brown 13



Graham Local 35, North Union 21



Grandview Heights 57, Mifflin 12



Granville 22, Licking Heights 0



Grove City 56, Central Crossing 7



Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian Academy 7



Harrison 41, Northwest 13



Harrison Central 68, Buckeye Local 14



Harvest Prep 48, KIPP Columbus 0



Heath 58, Lakewood 0



Highland 13, Hudson 10



Highland 40, Pleasant 37



Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Coffman 21



Hilliard Darby 19, Marysville 0



Hillsdale 41, Chippewa 0



Hilltop 40, North Central 24



Holy Name 21, Padua Franciscan 17



Hopewell-Loudon 54, Buckeye Central 0



Howland 31, University School 21



Hughes 1, Western Hills 0



Huntington 44, Paint Valley 15



Huntington 56, Parkersburg South 21



Independence 48, Brooklyn 12



Indian Creek 28, Edison 7



Indian Hill 38, Reading 0



Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 9



Indian Valley 7, Claymont 6



Jackson 24, Chillicothe 7



Jackson 14, Hoover 7



John Adams 16, John Hay 6



Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 28



Keystone 57, Clearview 0



Kings 56, Walnut Hills 14



Kirtland 49, Berkshire 7



La Salle 48, Mt. Healthy 15



Lake 14, Green 10



Lakota 56, Northwood 14



Lakota East 45, Sycamore 13



Lakota West 42, Oak Hills 14



Leetonia 51, Madonna 21



Leipsic 42, Waite 0



Liberty 41, Southeast 7



Liberty Center 42, Archbold 10



Liberty-Benton 20, Napoleon 19



Licking Valley 48, Zanesville 7



Lima Central Catholic 49, Crestview 0



Lincoln 20, Pickerington North 19



Little Miami 35, West Clermont 0



London 35, Kenton Ridge 0



Madison 28, Lakeside 0



Madison Comprehensive 19, Mansfield Senior 6



Madison Plains 40, Greenon 22



Magnolia 44, Mount View 0



Mapleton 30, Crestview 20



Marion Local 27, Coldwater 0



Mason 42, Colerain 33



Mathews 21, Conotton Valley 20



Mayfield 44, Twinsburg 19



McClain 36, Hillsboro 14



McComb 21, Van Buren 14



McDonald 25, Mineral Ridge 20



Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 21



Memorial 38, Elida 36



Memorial 22, Waterloo 6



Miami Trace 56, Washington 7



Miami Valley Christian Academy 56, New Miami 7



Middletown 63, Hamilton 6



Midview 41, Steele 20



Miller 52, Millersport 12



Minster 21, Fort Recovery 0



Mogadore 28, Brush 22



Mohawk 35, Calvert 12



Monroe Central 34, Shadyside 0



Monroeville 36, St. Paul 14



Mt. Gilead 47, Cardington-Lincoln 0



New Albany 34, Westerville Central 3



New Bremen 42, Parkway 0



Newark 29, Lancaster 22



Newcomerstown 58, Buckeye Trail 7



Nordonia 42, Wadsworth 33



North 49, Hawken 28



North Baltimore 50, Upper Scioto Valley 42



North College Hill 71, Norwood 0



North Olmsted 49, Lakewood 42



North Royalton 43, Stow-Munroe Falls 42



Northmor 42, Loudonville 27



Northwest 28, Manchester 21



Norton 42, Cloverleaf 7



Norwayne 35, Northwestern 16



Notre Dame 48, East 14



Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, Lake Catholic 7



Oakwood 41, Madison 6



Olentangy Berlin 18, Olentangy 6



Olentangy Liberty 21, Olentangy Orange 15



Olmsted Falls 49, North Ridgeville 14



Ontario 47, River Valley 14



Otsego 62, Fostoria 0



Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Shawnee 20



Pandora-Gilboa 43, Ada 20



Patrick Henry 49, Evergreen 0



Perkins 10, Columbian 7



Perry 31, GlenOak 0



Perry 42, West Geauga 7



Pickerington Central 41, Reynoldsburg 13



Plymouth 34, Kennedy Catholic 0



Point Pleasant 46, Buffalo 17



Poland Seminary 34, Struthers 14



Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 27



Preble Shawnee 36, National Trail 0



Purcell Marian 21, Roger Bacon 10



Ridgemont 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 21



Riverside 63, Lorain 28



Roosevelt 7, Ravenna 6



Rossford 21, Oak Harbor 6



Shelby 42, Marion Harding 7



Sheridan 43, New Lexington 36



Solon 29, Medina 21



South 47, Lutheran West 14



South Harrison 46, Tyler 36



South Point 35, Gallia Academy 14



South Range 49, Hubbard 13



Southeastern Local 26, Cedarville 6



Southern 42, Oak Glen 30



Southview 12, Springfield 7



Springfield 48, Lowellville 12



Springfield 41, Northmont 6



St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41, Stivers School for the Arts 0



St. Francis DeSales 21, Bishop Hartley 12



St. Henry 53, St. John's 0



St. Ignatius 62, CNHS 7



Stebbins 14, Xenia 7



Strasburg-Franklin 40, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20



Streetsboro 28, Tallmadge 14



Strongsville 52, Brunswick 14



Stryker 52, McKinley 16



Talawanda 42, Blanchester 0



Teays Valley 55, Logan 21



Tippecanoe 63, West Carrollton 0



Toledo Christian 40, Cory-Rawson 12



Toronto 28, Cameron 21



Tri-County North 45, Twin Valley South 6



Trimble 54, Federal Hocking 14



Triway 42, Orrville 3



Troy 37, Greenville 14



Turpin 49, Milford 12



United 42, Southern 6



University 55, Preston 7



Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 7



Upper Sandusky 14, Seneca East 7



Urbana 56, Tecumseh 15



Valley 42, Minford 7



Van Wert 55, Kenton 28



Villa Angela-St. Joseph 42, Hayes 7



Walsh Jesuit 35, Trotwood-Madison 8



Wapakoneta 49, Bath 19



Waterford 65, Belpre 6



Watkins Memorial 34, Mt. Vernon 33



Waverly 21, Worthington Christian 3



Wayne 63, Centerville 60



Waynesville 31, Valley View 28



West 36, Briggs 18



West Branch 50, Salem 0



West Jefferson 50, Fairbanks 12



Western Reserve 32, Jackson-Milton 0



Western Reserve 47, New London 12



Wheelersburg 31, Portsmouth West 13



Wheeling Central Catholic 42, CCPA 36



Wheeling Park 32, Oak Hill 14



Whitmer 28, Perrysburg 14



Williamsburg 35, Bethel-Tate 0



Wilmington 21, New Richmond 7



Wirt County 34, Valley 28



Woodmore 45, Gibsonburg 14



Woodridge 37, Cuyahoga Falls 7



Worthington Kilbourne 41, Westerville South 27



Zane Trace 28, Unioto 7

Scores Not Reported

Barberton vs. Kenston



Batavia vs. Clinton-Massie



Bay vs. Rocky River



Bedford vs. Warrensville Heights



Beechcroft vs. Northland



Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry



Benjamin Logan vs. Shawnee



Bethel vs. Milton-Union



Bexley vs. Buckeye Valley



Bishop Fenwick vs. Carroll



Black River vs. South Central



Brooke vs. East Liverpool



Buckeye vs. Westlake



Butler vs. Fairborn



Cardinal vs. St. John



Champion vs. Newton Falls



Clark Montessori vs. Cincinnati Country Day



Columbus Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling



Crooksville vs. Morgan



Danville vs. East Knox



Digital Pioneers Academy vs. Steubenville



Dixie vs. Bradford



Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville North



Eastmoor Academy vs. Africentric Early College



Elmwood vs. Riverdale



Elyria vs. Avon



Fairfield vs. Princeton



Fayetteville-Perry vs. River Valley



Finneytown vs. Taylor



Fort Loramie vs. Allen East



Frontier vs. River



Galion vs. Clear Fork



Green vs. Eastern



Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester



Hicksville vs. Edgerton



Ironton vs. Portsmouth



Jefferson Area vs. Edgewood



John Marshall vs. Cabell Midland



Johnstown-Monroe vs. Northridge



Lebanon vs. Winton Woods



Lima Senior vs. Scott



Logan Elm vs. Circleville



Lucas vs. Wynford



Madeira vs. Mariemont



Marietta vs. Warren



Meigs vs. Alexander



Mentor vs. Euclid



Morgantown vs. Baldwin



Mt. Zion Prep Academy vs. Elder



Normandy vs. Valley Forge



Northeastern vs. Triad



Northridge vs. Troy Christian



Northview vs. Clay



Oak Hill vs. Northwest



Orange vs. Geneva



Ottawa Hills vs. Margaretta



Perry vs. Ridgedale



Philo vs. Maysville



Piketon vs. Southeastern



Pymatuning Valley vs. Grand Valley



Rittman vs. Waynedale



Riverside vs. Miami East



Ross vs. Bowling Green



Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Gamble Montessori



Sidney vs. Piqua



South vs. Marion-Franklin



South Gallia vs. Symmes Valley



Springboro vs. Miamisburg



St. Clairsville vs. Cambridge



St. Francis de Sales vs. St. John's Jesuit



Summit Country Day vs. CHCA



The Linsly School vs. Louisville



Tinora vs. Paulding



Tri-Valley vs. John Glenn



Tri-Village vs. Arcanum



Trinity vs. Beachwood



TSJPA vs. St. Xavier



Tuscarawas Valley vs. Sandy Valley



Vinton County vs. Wellston



Walnut Ridge vs. Independence



Wauseon vs. Swanton



West Holmes vs. Wooster



West Muskingum vs. Meadowbrook



Whetstone vs. Centennial



Willard vs. Carey

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard