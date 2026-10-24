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Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Ohio high school football action across the Buckeye State
Sam Brown|
Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Adena 44, Westfall 7

Alliance 38, Marlington 21

Anderson 69, Loveland 7

Anna 29, Versailles 22

Ansonia 48, Mississinawa Valley 12

Antwerp 14, Ayersville 7

Archbishop Alter 49, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 21

Archbishop McNicholas 14, Badin 0

Archbishop Moeller 37, King 19

Arlington 27, Arcadia 26

Ashland 49, Lexington 7

Athens 14, Nelsonville-York 13

Aurora 28, Copley 24

Austintown-Fitch 49, Harding 7

Avon Lake 31, Berea-Midpark 27

Barnesville 42, Union Local 35

Beaver Local 38, Lakeview 21

Bellbrook 35, Ross 0

Bellevue 28, Vermilion 7

Benedictine 32, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Berne Union 45, Bishop Rosecrans 5

Big Walnut 67, Westland 12

Bishop Ready 35, Franklin Heights 12

Bishop Watterson 48, St. Charles 3

Bloom-Carroll 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 28, Revere 7

Brookside 56, Wellington 26

Caldwell 42, Shenandoah 0

Canfield 35, Boardman 0

Canton South 55, Coventry 6

Cardinal Mooney 28, Ursuline 21

Carlisle 26, Eaton 14

Carrollton 31, Minerva 10

Celina 42, Defiance 0

Central Catholic 34, De La Salle Collegiate 7

Chagrin Falls 24, Crestwood 21

Chardon 48, Harvey 28

Clay-Battelle 40, Bridgeport 12

Clermont Northeastern 54, East Clinton 0

Clyde 69, Norwalk 0

Colonel Crawford 31, Bucyrus 0

Columbia 42, Firelands 28

Columbiana 27, David Anderson 21

Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 13

Conneaut 26, Wickliffe 15

Coshocton 49, River View 0

Covington 49, Lehman Catholic 12

Crestline 41, Vanlue 0

Crestview 31, LaBrae 21

Cuyahoga Heights 38, Harding 6

CVCA 42, Elyria Catholic 7

Dalton 27, Smithville 21

Dawson-Bryant 32, Rock Hill 0

Dayton Christian 36, Thurgood Marshall 6

Deer Park 41, Wyoming 21

Delta 48, Bryan 14

Dover 32, New Philadelphia 28

Dublin Jerome 31, Thomas Worthington 7

East 25, Linden-McKinley 10

East Canton 33, Malvern 12

Eastwood 29, Maumee 7

Edgewood 62, Monroe 35

Edison 32, Huron 7

Edon 44, Montpelier 0

Elgin 41, Hardin Northern 13

Fairfield Union 14, Hamilton Township 6

Fairland 25, Chesapeake 21

Fairless 28, Tuslaw 14

Fairmont 20, Beavercreek 17

Fairview 50, Wayne Trace 7

Field 42, Springfield 7

Findlay 22, Anthony Wayne 21

Fisher Catholic 35, Manchester 7

Fort Frye 57, Liberty Union 12

Franklin 24, Brookville 21

Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 14

Garaway 35, Ridgewood 34

Garfield 21, Brookfield 13

Genoa Area 56, Lake 20

Gilmour Academy 41, Maple Heights 6

Girard 62, McKinley 24

Glenville 48, John Marshall 6

Goshen 41, Western Brown 13

Graham Local 35, North Union 21

Grandview Heights 57, Mifflin 12

Granville 22, Licking Heights 0

Grove City 56, Central Crossing 7

Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian Academy 7

Harrison 41, Northwest 13

Harrison Central 68, Buckeye Local 14

Harvest Prep 48, KIPP Columbus 0

Heath 58, Lakewood 0

Highland 13, Hudson 10

Highland 40, Pleasant 37

Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Coffman 21

Hilliard Darby 19, Marysville 0

Hillsdale 41, Chippewa 0

Hilltop 40, North Central 24

Holy Name 21, Padua Franciscan 17

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Buckeye Central 0

Howland 31, University School 21

Hughes 1, Western Hills 0

Huntington 44, Paint Valley 15

Huntington 56, Parkersburg South 21

Independence 48, Brooklyn 12

Indian Creek 28, Edison 7

Indian Hill 38, Reading 0

Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 9

Indian Valley 7, Claymont 6

Jackson 24, Chillicothe 7

Jackson 14, Hoover 7

John Adams 16, John Hay 6

Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 28

Keystone 57, Clearview 0

Kings 56, Walnut Hills 14

Kirtland 49, Berkshire 7

La Salle 48, Mt. Healthy 15

Lake 14, Green 10

Lakota 56, Northwood 14

Lakota East 45, Sycamore 13

Lakota West 42, Oak Hills 14

Leetonia 51, Madonna 21

Leipsic 42, Waite 0

Liberty 41, Southeast 7

Liberty Center 42, Archbold 10

Liberty-Benton 20, Napoleon 19

Licking Valley 48, Zanesville 7

Lima Central Catholic 49, Crestview 0

Lincoln 20, Pickerington North 19

Little Miami 35, West Clermont 0

London 35, Kenton Ridge 0

Madison 28, Lakeside 0

Madison Comprehensive 19, Mansfield Senior 6

Madison Plains 40, Greenon 22

Magnolia 44, Mount View 0

Mapleton 30, Crestview 20

Marion Local 27, Coldwater 0

Mason 42, Colerain 33

Mathews 21, Conotton Valley 20

Mayfield 44, Twinsburg 19

McClain 36, Hillsboro 14

McComb 21, Van Buren 14

McDonald 25, Mineral Ridge 20

Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 21

Memorial 38, Elida 36

Memorial 22, Waterloo 6

Miami Trace 56, Washington 7

Miami Valley Christian Academy 56, New Miami 7

Middletown 63, Hamilton 6

Midview 41, Steele 20

Miller 52, Millersport 12

Minster 21, Fort Recovery 0

Mogadore 28, Brush 22

Mohawk 35, Calvert 12

Monroe Central 34, Shadyside 0

Monroeville 36, St. Paul 14

Mt. Gilead 47, Cardington-Lincoln 0

New Albany 34, Westerville Central 3

New Bremen 42, Parkway 0

Newark 29, Lancaster 22

Newcomerstown 58, Buckeye Trail 7

Nordonia 42, Wadsworth 33

North 49, Hawken 28

North Baltimore 50, Upper Scioto Valley 42

North College Hill 71, Norwood 0

North Olmsted 49, Lakewood 42

North Royalton 43, Stow-Munroe Falls 42

Northmor 42, Loudonville 27

Northwest 28, Manchester 21

Norton 42, Cloverleaf 7

Norwayne 35, Northwestern 16

Notre Dame 48, East 14

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, Lake Catholic 7

Oakwood 41, Madison 6

Olentangy Berlin 18, Olentangy 6

Olentangy Liberty 21, Olentangy Orange 15

Olmsted Falls 49, North Ridgeville 14

Ontario 47, River Valley 14

Otsego 62, Fostoria 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Shawnee 20

Pandora-Gilboa 43, Ada 20

Patrick Henry 49, Evergreen 0

Perkins 10, Columbian 7

Perry 31, GlenOak 0

Perry 42, West Geauga 7

Pickerington Central 41, Reynoldsburg 13

Plymouth 34, Kennedy Catholic 0

Point Pleasant 46, Buffalo 17

Poland Seminary 34, Struthers 14

Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 27

Preble Shawnee 36, National Trail 0

Purcell Marian 21, Roger Bacon 10

Ridgemont 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 21

Riverside 63, Lorain 28

Roosevelt 7, Ravenna 6

Rossford 21, Oak Harbor 6

Shelby 42, Marion Harding 7

Sheridan 43, New Lexington 36

Solon 29, Medina 21

South 47, Lutheran West 14

South Harrison 46, Tyler 36

South Point 35, Gallia Academy 14

South Range 49, Hubbard 13

Southeastern Local 26, Cedarville 6

Southern 42, Oak Glen 30

Southview 12, Springfield 7

Springfield 48, Lowellville 12

Springfield 41, Northmont 6

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41, Stivers School for the Arts 0

St. Francis DeSales 21, Bishop Hartley 12

St. Henry 53, St. John's 0

St. Ignatius 62, CNHS 7

Stebbins 14, Xenia 7

Strasburg-Franklin 40, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 20

Streetsboro 28, Tallmadge 14

Strongsville 52, Brunswick 14

Stryker 52, McKinley 16

Talawanda 42, Blanchester 0

Teays Valley 55, Logan 21

Tippecanoe 63, West Carrollton 0

Toledo Christian 40, Cory-Rawson 12

Toronto 28, Cameron 21

Tri-County North 45, Twin Valley South 6

Trimble 54, Federal Hocking 14

Triway 42, Orrville 3

Troy 37, Greenville 14

Turpin 49, Milford 12

United 42, Southern 6

University 55, Preston 7

Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 7

Upper Sandusky 14, Seneca East 7

Urbana 56, Tecumseh 15

Valley 42, Minford 7

Van Wert 55, Kenton 28

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 42, Hayes 7

Walsh Jesuit 35, Trotwood-Madison 8

Wapakoneta 49, Bath 19

Waterford 65, Belpre 6

Watkins Memorial 34, Mt. Vernon 33

Waverly 21, Worthington Christian 3

Wayne 63, Centerville 60

Waynesville 31, Valley View 28

West 36, Briggs 18

West Branch 50, Salem 0

West Jefferson 50, Fairbanks 12

Western Reserve 32, Jackson-Milton 0

Western Reserve 47, New London 12

Wheelersburg 31, Portsmouth West 13

Wheeling Central Catholic 42, CCPA 36

Wheeling Park 32, Oak Hill 14

Whitmer 28, Perrysburg 14

Williamsburg 35, Bethel-Tate 0

Wilmington 21, New Richmond 7

Wirt County 34, Valley 28

Woodmore 45, Gibsonburg 14

Woodridge 37, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Worthington Kilbourne 41, Westerville South 27

Zane Trace 28, Unioto 7

Scores Not Reported

Barberton vs. Kenston

Batavia vs. Clinton-Massie

Bay vs. Rocky River

Bedford vs. Warrensville Heights

Beechcroft vs. Northland

Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry

Benjamin Logan vs. Shawnee

Bethel vs. Milton-Union

Bexley vs. Buckeye Valley

Bishop Fenwick vs. Carroll

Black River vs. South Central

Brooke vs. East Liverpool

Buckeye vs. Westlake

Butler vs. Fairborn

Cardinal vs. St. John

Champion vs. Newton Falls

Clark Montessori vs. Cincinnati Country Day

Columbus Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling

Crooksville vs. Morgan

Danville vs. East Knox

Digital Pioneers Academy vs. Steubenville

Dixie vs. Bradford

Dublin Scioto vs. Westerville North

Eastmoor Academy vs. Africentric Early College

Elmwood vs. Riverdale

Elyria vs. Avon

Fairfield vs. Princeton

Fayetteville-Perry vs. River Valley

Finneytown vs. Taylor

Fort Loramie vs. Allen East

Frontier vs. River

Galion vs. Clear Fork

Green vs. Eastern

Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester

Hicksville vs. Edgerton

Ironton vs. Portsmouth

Jefferson Area vs. Edgewood

John Marshall vs. Cabell Midland

Johnstown-Monroe vs. Northridge

Lebanon vs. Winton Woods

Lima Senior vs. Scott

Logan Elm vs. Circleville

Lucas vs. Wynford

Madeira vs. Mariemont

Marietta vs. Warren

Meigs vs. Alexander

Mentor vs. Euclid

Morgantown vs. Baldwin

Mt. Zion Prep Academy vs. Elder

Normandy vs. Valley Forge

Northeastern vs. Triad

Northridge vs. Troy Christian

Northview vs. Clay

Oak Hill vs. Northwest

Orange vs. Geneva

Ottawa Hills vs. Margaretta

Perry vs. Ridgedale

Philo vs. Maysville

Piketon vs. Southeastern

Pymatuning Valley vs. Grand Valley

Rittman vs. Waynedale

Riverside vs. Miami East

Ross vs. Bowling Green

Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Gamble Montessori

Sidney vs. Piqua

South vs. Marion-Franklin

South Gallia vs. Symmes Valley

Springboro vs. Miamisburg

St. Clairsville vs. Cambridge

St. Francis de Sales vs. St. John's Jesuit

Summit Country Day vs. CHCA

The Linsly School vs. Louisville

Tinora vs. Paulding

Tri-Valley vs. John Glenn

Tri-Village vs. Arcanum

Trinity vs. Beachwood

TSJPA vs. St. Xavier

Tuscarawas Valley vs. Sandy Valley

Vinton County vs. Wellston

Walnut Ridge vs. Independence

Wauseon vs. Swanton

West Holmes vs. Wooster

West Muskingum vs. Meadowbrook

Whetstone vs. Centennial

Willard vs. Carey

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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