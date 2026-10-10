Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 9
Adena 28, Southeastern 0
Alliance 34, Coventry 0
Anderson 78, Walnut Hills 19
Anna 20, Coldwater 7
Ansonia 56, Dixie 14
Anthony Wayne 35, Northview 3
Archbishop McNicholas 20, Archbishop Alter 7
Archbishop Moeller 43, St. Ignatius 21
Archbold 44, Patrick Henry 8
Athens 60, Wellston 8
Aurora 27, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 21
Austintown-Fitch 48, McDowell 10
Avon 45, Steele 7
Avon Lake 35, North Ridgeville 21
Ayersville 41, Hicksville 0
Badin 49, Carroll 20
Barnesville 25, Martins Ferry 21
Beechcroft 32, Toledo Christian 14
Bellaire 34, Harrison Central 0
Bellbrook 56, Monroe 0
Bellefontaine 34, Tecumseh 26
Berne Union 24, Fisher Catholic 7
Bexley 21, Bishop Ready 14
Big Walnut 31, Westerville North 0
Bishop Rosecrans 27, Miller 0
Bluffton 49, Crestview 12
Brookfield 36, Southeast 21
Brookside 36, Black River 28
Brush 43, Shaw 6
Bucyrus 8, Wynford 7
Calvert 35, Buckeye Central 0
Cambridge 42, Weir 21
Cameron 46, Frontier 14
Canal Winchester 70, Logan 28
Canfield 23, Wheeling Park 7
Canton Central Catholic 20, John F. Kennedy Catholic 6
Cardinal Mooney 24, Harding 3
Carrollton 38, Marlington 11
Catholic Central 34, Bridgeport 18
Celina 42, Bath 0
Centerburg 13, Mt. Gilead 12
Centerville 42, Northmont 17
Central Catholic 49, Brother Rice 27
Chagrin Falls 25, Berkshire 24
Chaminade Julienne Catholic 14, Bishop Fenwick 10
CHCA 37, Purcell Marian 0
Chillicothe 51, Washington 21
Chippewa 13, Dalton 12
Cincinnati Country Day 41, Norwood 0
Circleville 41, Liberty Union 14
Clay-Battelle 35, Richwood 8
Claymont 35, Tuscarawas Valley 0
Clear Fork 20, Highland 14
Clermont Northeastern 13, Bethel-Tate 9
Clyde 21, Sandusky 20
Columbian 35, Bellevue 21
Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8
Columbus Academy 39, Buckeye Valley 17
Columbus Grove 35, Fort Loramie 20
Conneaut 35, Rootstown 14
Copley 42, Twinsburg 23
Covington 33, Northridge 13
Crestline 31, Conotton Valley 22
Crestview 27, Champion 0
Crestwood 28, Fairview 21
Crooksville 45, Coshocton 37
Cuyahoga Heights 34, Independence 0
David Anderson 38, Southern 0
Deer Park 31, Taylor 14
Dover 43, Madison Comprehensive 13
Dublin Coffman 20, Hilliard Davidson 14
East 61, Centennial 0
East Canton 32, Strasburg-Franklin 19
East Liverpool 41, Oak Glen 0
East Palestine 29, Pymatuning Valley 28
Eastern 55, Trimble 30
Eastern 49, Notre Dame 21
Eastwood 28, Genoa Area 21
Eaton 62, Brookville 48
Edon 57, North Central 6
Elder 30, Highlands 27
Elgin 33, Ridgemont 0
Elida 34, Defiance 12
Euclid 30, Cleveland Heights 12
Fairbanks 47, Northeastern 0
Fairfield 21, Mason 10
Fairfield Union 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Fairless 39, Canton South 6
Fairview 42, Antwerp 6
Fayetteville-Perry 16, East Clinton 8
Fort Frye 42, Marietta 0
Fort Recovery 34, Parkway 7
Frankfort 42, John Marshall 34
Fredericktown 35, Loudonville 34
Galion 27, River Valley 10
Gallia Academy 19, Chesapeake 14
Garfield 50, Newton Falls 14
Gibsonburg 53, Northwood 50
Gilmour Academy 55, John Marshall 14
Glenville 26, Archbishop Hoban 0
Goshen 27, Clinton-Massie 23
Graham Local 49, Shawnee 0
Grandview Heights 21, Grove City Christian 14
Greeneview 35, Southeastern Local 13
Hamilton Township 7, Bloom-Carroll 0
Harrison 20, Talawanda 7
Hawken 34, Jefferson Area 9
Hayes 20, Dublin Scioto 7
Herbert Hoover 61, Point Pleasant 6
Highland 51, Solon 7
Hillsdale 34, Rittman 7
Holy Name 33, Elyria Catholic 14
Hopewell-Loudon 42, Carey 14
Howland 28, Salem 14
Hubbard 56, Lakeview 3
Huron 43, Vermilion 42
Indian Creek 27, Beaver Local 0
Indian Hill 35, Madeira 0
Indian Lake 35, Benjamin Logan 0
Indian Valley 28, Garaway 21
Ironton 38, Harvest Prep 0
Jackson 35, GlenOak 0
Jackson 32, McClain 12
Jackson-Milton 26, Waterloo 8
Johnstown-Monroe 28, Heath 17
Kenton Ridge 21, Urbana 14
Keystone 34, Columbia 7
Kings 31, Milford 28
Kirtland 59, Beachwood 0
Lakota 34, Ottawa Hills 15
Lakota West 48, Colerain 0
Leetonia 20, Aquinas 12
Liberty 35, LaBrae 0
Liberty Center 52, Delta 14
Licking Valley 56, Licking Heights 20
Lima Central Catholic 31, Jefferson 0
Lincoln 34, Westerville Central 14
Little Miami 34, Loveland 0
Logan Elm 49, Fairland 13
London 34, Jonathan Alder 7
Louisville 30, Green 14
Madison Plains 50, Cedarville 6
Malvern 30, Buckeye Trail 0
Mapleton 53, New London 22
Marion Harding 28, Pleasant 14
Marion Local 42, New Bremen 7
Martinsburg 24, Morgantown 7
Marysville 20, Thomas Worthington 14
Mayfield 7, Kenston 3
Maysville 29, John Glenn 13
McComb 35, Ada 0
McDonald 53, Lowellville 14
McKinley 34, Lake 7
Medina 35, North Royalton 27
Meigs 27, Minford 21
Memorial 42, Shawnee 31
Mentor 42, Shaker Heights 3
Miami East 32, Milton-Union 0
Miami Trace 55, Hillsboro 15
Miami Valley Christian Academy 17, Summit Country Day 16
Middletown 22, Lakota East 11
Midview 40, Elyria 6
Mineral Ridge 59, Memorial 14
Mogadore 37, Clearview 14
Mohawk 31, Colonel Crawford 27
Monroe Central 39, Toronto 0
Morgan 7, Meadowbrook 6
Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 7
National Trail 54, Twin Valley South 12
Nelsonville-York 49, Alexander 7
New Albany 51, Central Crossing 0
New Lexington 47, West Muskingum 28
New Philadelphia 63, Lexington 35
New Richmond 40, Western Brown 35
Newcomerstown 52, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 8
Nordonia 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
North Baltimore 66, Cory-Rawson 21
North College Hill 62, Clark Montessori 0
North Union 54, Northwestern 0
Northland 48, Whetstone 7
Northwest 55, Tuslaw 32
Norton 14, Roosevelt 13
Norwayne 31, Smithville 25
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, CVCA 7
Oak Harbor 44, Lake 12
Olentangy 31, Hilliard Darby 28
Olentangy Berlin 17, Dublin Jerome 10
Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14
Olmsted Falls 42, Berea-Midpark 38
Orrville 10, Worthington Christian 9
Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Van Wert 26
Padua Franciscan 28, Lake Catholic 7
Pandora-Gilboa 31, Arcadia 0
Parkersburg South 32, Hurricane 27
Paulding 38, Edgerton 6
Perkins 75, Norwalk 0
Perry 21, Chardon 14
Perry 14, Upper Scioto Valley 6
Perry 35, Hoover 10
Perrysburg 41, Clay 13
Pickerington Central 16, Groveport-Madison 10
Pickerington North 28, Grove City 10
Piketon 41, Paint Valley 13
Piqua 28, Stebbins 7
Poland Seminary 31, Girard 28
Port Clinton 51, Edison 16
Portsmouth 43, Rock Hill 35
Preble Shawnee 48, Tri-County North 27
Princeton 60, Hamilton 6
Ravenna 47, Cuyahoga Falls 36
Reynoldsburg 27, Lancaster 14
Ridgewood 48, Sandy Valley 7
River 62, Shenandoah 36
Riverside 50, Brunswick 31
Riverside 34, Troy Christian 6
Ross 56, Springfield 14
Ross 42, Franklin 0
Rossford 49, Fostoria 13
Shadyside 33, Caldwell 7
Shelby 41, Ontario 7
Sheridan 28, Philo 8
South 42, Harvey 6
South 13, Africentric Early College 6
South Gallia 47, Green 0
Southern 42, Belpre 0
Southview 20, Liberty-Benton 17
Springboro 21, Fairmont 14
Springfield 41, Western Reserve 0
Springfield 21, Beavercreek 0
St. Clairsville 14, Brooke 13
St. Francis DeSales 28, St. Charles 20
St. Henry 48, Minster 12
St. John 28, Mathews 6
St. Paul 34, South Central 0
St. Xavier 38, La Salle 14
Streetsboro 42, Field 0
Strongsville 45, Lorain 6
Sycamore 36, Oak Hills 35
Symmes Valley 49, East 0
Taft 21, Western Hills 8
Teays Valley 49, Newark 10
Tinora 20, Wayne Trace 14
Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 0
Tri-Village 45, Bradford 7
Triway 38, Manchester 6
Trotwood-Madison 49, Mt. Healthy 0
Troy 49, Sidney 0
Turpin 63, Lebanon 60
Tyler 55, Magnolia 14
Unioto 42, Huntington 14
University 49, Jefferson 7
University School 47, Struthers 12
Upper Arlington 20, Olentangy Orange 18
Upper Sandusky 28, Willard 20
Utica 48, Lakewood 7
Valley 58, Oak Hill 8
Valley View 28, Edgewood 10
Versailles 49, St. John's 0
Vinton County 32, River Valley 7
Wadsworth 24, Hudson 22
Waite 17, Scott 6
Walnut Ridge 48, Briggs 14
Walsh Jesuit 45, Ursuline 7
Wapakoneta 42, Kenton 0
Warren 29, Edison 28
Waterford 68, Federal Hocking 0
Wauseon 34, Bryan 28
Wayne 52, Miamisburg 21
Waynesfield-Goshen 20, Hardin Northern 6
Waynesville 45, Madison 7
West Branch 50, Minerva 7
West Holmes 42, Ashland 21
West Jefferson 27, Mechanicsburg 13
West Liberty-Salem 49, Triad 14
Western Reserve 46, Crestview 8
Westland 14, Westerville South 7
Wheelersburg 27, Waverly 20
Wheeling Central Catholic 48, Nitro 7
Whitehall-Yearling 42, Franklin Heights 3
Whitmer 45, Findlay 24
Williamsburg 69, Blanchester 18
Winton Woods 57, West Clermont 0
Withrow 33, Aiken 0
Woodmore 39, Margaretta 13
Wooster 25, Mansfield Senior 13
Worthington Kilbourne 42, KIPP Columbus 6
Wyoming 51, Finneytown 0
Xenia 44, Fairborn 30
Zane Trace 48, Westfall 0
Zanesville 38, Mt. Vernon 35
Scores Not Reported
Allen East vs. Spencerville
Arlington vs. Ridgedale
Batavia vs. Wilmington
Bishop Watterson vs. Bishop Hartley
Buckeye Local vs. Union Local
Carlisle vs. Oakwood
Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Lutheran East
Cloverleaf vs. Tallmadge
Cornerstone Christian vs. Washington
Danbury vs. Plymouth
Danville vs. Cardington-Lincoln
Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point
De La Salle Collegiate vs. St. John's Jesuit
Elmwood vs. Leipsic
Firelands vs. Wellington
Gamble Montessori vs. Dayton Christian
Geneva vs. West Geauga
Grand Valley vs. Cardinal
Lucas vs. Seneca East
Lutheran West vs. Lakeside
Mariemont vs. Reading
Millersport vs. Fairfield Christian Academy
Mississinawa Valley vs. Arcanum
Northmor vs. East Knox
Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
Northwestern vs. Waynedale
Orange vs. Edgewood
Otsego vs. Maumee
Revere vs. Barberton
Riverdale vs. Van Buren
Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Woodward
South Range vs. McKinley
Southport vs. Roger Bacon
St. Francis de Sales vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
Start vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Swanton vs. Evergreen
Tri-Valley vs. River View
Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Youngstown
West Carrollton vs. Butler
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.