Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 9

Adena 28, Southeastern 0

Alliance 34, Coventry 0

Anderson 78, Walnut Hills 19

Anna 20, Coldwater 7

Ansonia 56, Dixie 14

Anthony Wayne 35, Northview 3

Archbishop McNicholas 20, Archbishop Alter 7

Archbishop Moeller 43, St. Ignatius 21

Archbold 44, Patrick Henry 8

Athens 60, Wellston 8

Aurora 27, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 21

Austintown-Fitch 48, McDowell 10

Avon 45, Steele 7

Avon Lake 35, North Ridgeville 21

Ayersville 41, Hicksville 0

Badin 49, Carroll 20

Barnesville 25, Martins Ferry 21

Beechcroft 32, Toledo Christian 14

Bellaire 34, Harrison Central 0

Bellbrook 56, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 34, Tecumseh 26

Berne Union 24, Fisher Catholic 7

Bexley 21, Bishop Ready 14

Big Walnut 31, Westerville North 0

Bishop Rosecrans 27, Miller 0

Bluffton 49, Crestview 12

Brookfield 36, Southeast 21

Brookside 36, Black River 28

Brush 43, Shaw 6

Bucyrus 8, Wynford 7

Calvert 35, Buckeye Central 0

Cambridge 42, Weir 21

Cameron 46, Frontier 14

Canal Winchester 70, Logan 28

Canfield 23, Wheeling Park 7

Canton Central Catholic 20, John F. Kennedy Catholic 6

Cardinal Mooney 24, Harding 3

Carrollton 38, Marlington 11

Catholic Central 34, Bridgeport 18

Celina 42, Bath 0

Centerburg 13, Mt. Gilead 12

Centerville 42, Northmont 17

Central Catholic 49, Brother Rice 27

Chagrin Falls 25, Berkshire 24

Chaminade Julienne Catholic 14, Bishop Fenwick 10

CHCA 37, Purcell Marian 0

Chillicothe 51, Washington 21

Chippewa 13, Dalton 12

Cincinnati Country Day 41, Norwood 0

Circleville 41, Liberty Union 14

Clay-Battelle 35, Richwood 8

Claymont 35, Tuscarawas Valley 0

Clear Fork 20, Highland 14

Clermont Northeastern 13, Bethel-Tate 9

Clyde 21, Sandusky 20

Columbian 35, Bellevue 21

Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8

Columbus Academy 39, Buckeye Valley 17

Columbus Grove 35, Fort Loramie 20

Conneaut 35, Rootstown 14

Copley 42, Twinsburg 23

Covington 33, Northridge 13

Crestline 31, Conotton Valley 22

Crestview 27, Champion 0

Crestwood 28, Fairview 21

Crooksville 45, Coshocton 37

Cuyahoga Heights 34, Independence 0

David Anderson 38, Southern 0

Deer Park 31, Taylor 14

Dover 43, Madison Comprehensive 13

Dublin Coffman 20, Hilliard Davidson 14

East 61, Centennial 0

East Canton 32, Strasburg-Franklin 19

East Liverpool 41, Oak Glen 0

East Palestine 29, Pymatuning Valley 28

Eastern 55, Trimble 30

Eastern 49, Notre Dame 21

Eastwood 28, Genoa Area 21

Eaton 62, Brookville 48

Edon 57, North Central 6

Elder 30, Highlands 27

Elgin 33, Ridgemont 0

Elida 34, Defiance 12

Euclid 30, Cleveland Heights 12

Fairbanks 47, Northeastern 0

Fairfield 21, Mason 10

Fairfield Union 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Fairless 39, Canton South 6

Fairview 42, Antwerp 6

Fayetteville-Perry 16, East Clinton 8

Fort Frye 42, Marietta 0

Fort Recovery 34, Parkway 7

Frankfort 42, John Marshall 34

Fredericktown 35, Loudonville 34

Galion 27, River Valley 10

Gallia Academy 19, Chesapeake 14

Garfield 50, Newton Falls 14

Gibsonburg 53, Northwood 50

Gilmour Academy 55, John Marshall 14

Glenville 26, Archbishop Hoban 0

Goshen 27, Clinton-Massie 23

Graham Local 49, Shawnee 0

Grandview Heights 21, Grove City Christian 14

Greeneview 35, Southeastern Local 13

Hamilton Township 7, Bloom-Carroll 0

Harrison 20, Talawanda 7

Hawken 34, Jefferson Area 9

Hayes 20, Dublin Scioto 7

Herbert Hoover 61, Point Pleasant 6

Highland 51, Solon 7

Hillsdale 34, Rittman 7

Holy Name 33, Elyria Catholic 14

Hopewell-Loudon 42, Carey 14

Howland 28, Salem 14

Hubbard 56, Lakeview 3

Huron 43, Vermilion 42

Indian Creek 27, Beaver Local 0

Indian Hill 35, Madeira 0

Indian Lake 35, Benjamin Logan 0

Indian Valley 28, Garaway 21

Ironton 38, Harvest Prep 0

Jackson 35, GlenOak 0

Jackson 32, McClain 12

Jackson-Milton 26, Waterloo 8

Johnstown-Monroe 28, Heath 17

Kenton Ridge 21, Urbana 14

Keystone 34, Columbia 7

Kings 31, Milford 28

Kirtland 59, Beachwood 0

Lakota 34, Ottawa Hills 15

Lakota West 48, Colerain 0

Leetonia 20, Aquinas 12

Liberty 35, LaBrae 0

Liberty Center 52, Delta 14

Licking Valley 56, Licking Heights 20

Lima Central Catholic 31, Jefferson 0

Lincoln 34, Westerville Central 14

Little Miami 34, Loveland 0

Logan Elm 49, Fairland 13

London 34, Jonathan Alder 7

Louisville 30, Green 14

Madison Plains 50, Cedarville 6

Malvern 30, Buckeye Trail 0

Mapleton 53, New London 22

Marion Harding 28, Pleasant 14

Marion Local 42, New Bremen 7

Martinsburg 24, Morgantown 7

Marysville 20, Thomas Worthington 14

Mayfield 7, Kenston 3

Maysville 29, John Glenn 13

McComb 35, Ada 0

McDonald 53, Lowellville 14

McKinley 34, Lake 7

Medina 35, North Royalton 27

Meigs 27, Minford 21

Memorial 42, Shawnee 31

Mentor 42, Shaker Heights 3

Miami East 32, Milton-Union 0

Miami Trace 55, Hillsboro 15

Miami Valley Christian Academy 17, Summit Country Day 16

Middletown 22, Lakota East 11

Midview 40, Elyria 6

Mineral Ridge 59, Memorial 14

Mogadore 37, Clearview 14

Mohawk 31, Colonel Crawford 27

Monroe Central 39, Toronto 0

Morgan 7, Meadowbrook 6

Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 7

National Trail 54, Twin Valley South 12

Nelsonville-York 49, Alexander 7

New Albany 51, Central Crossing 0

New Lexington 47, West Muskingum 28

New Philadelphia 63, Lexington 35

New Richmond 40, Western Brown 35

Newcomerstown 52, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 8

Nordonia 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 14

North Baltimore 66, Cory-Rawson 21

North College Hill 62, Clark Montessori 0

North Union 54, Northwestern 0

Northland 48, Whetstone 7

Northwest 55, Tuslaw 32

Norton 14, Roosevelt 13

Norwayne 31, Smithville 25

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, CVCA 7

Oak Harbor 44, Lake 12

Olentangy 31, Hilliard Darby 28

Olentangy Berlin 17, Dublin Jerome 10

Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

Olmsted Falls 42, Berea-Midpark 38

Orrville 10, Worthington Christian 9

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Van Wert 26

Padua Franciscan 28, Lake Catholic 7

Pandora-Gilboa 31, Arcadia 0

Parkersburg South 32, Hurricane 27

Paulding 38, Edgerton 6

Perkins 75, Norwalk 0

Perry 21, Chardon 14

Perry 14, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Perry 35, Hoover 10

Perrysburg 41, Clay 13

Pickerington Central 16, Groveport-Madison 10

Pickerington North 28, Grove City 10

Piketon 41, Paint Valley 13

Piqua 28, Stebbins 7

Poland Seminary 31, Girard 28

Port Clinton 51, Edison 16

Portsmouth 43, Rock Hill 35

Preble Shawnee 48, Tri-County North 27

Princeton 60, Hamilton 6

Ravenna 47, Cuyahoga Falls 36

Reynoldsburg 27, Lancaster 14

Ridgewood 48, Sandy Valley 7

River 62, Shenandoah 36

Riverside 50, Brunswick 31

Riverside 34, Troy Christian 6

Ross 56, Springfield 14

Ross 42, Franklin 0

Rossford 49, Fostoria 13

Shadyside 33, Caldwell 7

Shelby 41, Ontario 7

Sheridan 28, Philo 8

South 42, Harvey 6

South 13, Africentric Early College 6

South Gallia 47, Green 0

Southern 42, Belpre 0

Southview 20, Liberty-Benton 17

Springboro 21, Fairmont 14

Springfield 41, Western Reserve 0

Springfield 21, Beavercreek 0

St. Clairsville 14, Brooke 13

St. Francis DeSales 28, St. Charles 20

St. Henry 48, Minster 12

St. John 28, Mathews 6

St. Paul 34, South Central 0

St. Xavier 38, La Salle 14

Streetsboro 42, Field 0

Strongsville 45, Lorain 6

Sycamore 36, Oak Hills 35

Symmes Valley 49, East 0

Taft 21, Western Hills 8

Teays Valley 49, Newark 10

Tinora 20, Wayne Trace 14

Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 0

Tri-Village 45, Bradford 7

Triway 38, Manchester 6

Trotwood-Madison 49, Mt. Healthy 0

Troy 49, Sidney 0

Turpin 63, Lebanon 60

Tyler 55, Magnolia 14

Unioto 42, Huntington 14

University 49, Jefferson 7

University School 47, Struthers 12

Upper Arlington 20, Olentangy Orange 18

Upper Sandusky 28, Willard 20

Utica 48, Lakewood 7

Valley 58, Oak Hill 8

Valley View 28, Edgewood 10

Versailles 49, St. John's 0

Vinton County 32, River Valley 7

Wadsworth 24, Hudson 22

Waite 17, Scott 6

Walnut Ridge 48, Briggs 14

Walsh Jesuit 45, Ursuline 7

Wapakoneta 42, Kenton 0

Warren 29, Edison 28

Waterford 68, Federal Hocking 0

Wauseon 34, Bryan 28

Wayne 52, Miamisburg 21

Waynesfield-Goshen 20, Hardin Northern 6

Waynesville 45, Madison 7

West Branch 50, Minerva 7

West Holmes 42, Ashland 21

West Jefferson 27, Mechanicsburg 13

West Liberty-Salem 49, Triad 14

Western Reserve 46, Crestview 8

Westland 14, Westerville South 7

Wheelersburg 27, Waverly 20

Wheeling Central Catholic 48, Nitro 7

Whitehall-Yearling 42, Franklin Heights 3

Whitmer 45, Findlay 24

Williamsburg 69, Blanchester 18

Winton Woods 57, West Clermont 0

Withrow 33, Aiken 0

Woodmore 39, Margaretta 13

Wooster 25, Mansfield Senior 13

Worthington Kilbourne 42, KIPP Columbus 6

Wyoming 51, Finneytown 0

Xenia 44, Fairborn 30

Zane Trace 48, Westfall 0

Zanesville 38, Mt. Vernon 35

Scores Not Reported

Allen East vs. Spencerville

Arlington vs. Ridgedale

Batavia vs. Wilmington

Bishop Watterson vs. Bishop Hartley

Buckeye Local vs. Union Local

Carlisle vs. Oakwood

Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Lutheran East

Cloverleaf vs. Tallmadge

Cornerstone Christian vs. Washington

Danbury vs. Plymouth

Danville vs. Cardington-Lincoln

Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point

De La Salle Collegiate vs. St. John's Jesuit

Elmwood vs. Leipsic

Firelands vs. Wellington

Gamble Montessori vs. Dayton Christian

Geneva vs. West Geauga

Grand Valley vs. Cardinal

Lucas vs. Seneca East

Lutheran West vs. Lakeside

Mariemont vs. Reading

Millersport vs. Fairfield Christian Academy

Mississinawa Valley vs. Arcanum

Northmor vs. East Knox

Northwest vs. Portsmouth West

Northwestern vs. Waynedale

Orange vs. Edgewood

Otsego vs. Maumee

Revere vs. Barberton

Riverdale vs. Van Buren

Shroder Paideia Academy vs. Woodward

South Range vs. McKinley

Southport vs. Roger Bacon

St. Francis de Sales vs. Lumen Christi Catholic

Start vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Swanton vs. Evergreen

Tri-Valley vs. River View

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Youngstown

West Carrollton vs. Butler

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard