Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 6, 2026)

The first batch of October games in the 2026 Ohio high school football season came with some interesting results.

The newest top-five teams in this week’s rankings include Bishop Watterson, Massillon Washington, St. Edward, Big Walnut and Anderson.

Elder went from No. 5 to 9 after losing its second straight game. St. Xavier and St. Ignatius both fell six spots after each fell last weekend.

McKinley replaced Steubenville at No. 25 after the Bulldogs won and the Stallions lost.

The sixth week of High School On SI’s 2026 Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings out of the Buckeye State are here:

Watterson had a bye week and will now face Bishop Hartley on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers won by forfeit over Farrell (PA). Washington will host Cornerstone Christian (TX) on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

The Eagles knocked off St. Ignatius, 31-14. St. Edward will host Clarkson North (Ontario) on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Golden Eagles escaped for a 35-28 win over Worthington Kilbourne. Big Walnut takes on Westerville North this weekend.

Previous rank: 4

The Raptors cruised to a 66-21 victory over Turpin. Anderson will go up against Walnut Hills on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Vikings blanked Mason, 47-0. Princeton takes on Hamilton this weekend.

Previous rank: 7

The Firebirds shut out Middletown by a 35-0 score. West will host Colerain on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

After securing a big 35-28 win over Elder, the Fighting Crusaders will go up against St. Ignatius on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

The Panthers will look to snap their two-game skid with a road game against Highlands on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Irish fell 31-12 to Catholic Central (MI). Central Catholic will take on Brother Rice (MI) on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Hornets rode to a 52-14 win over North Royalton. Highland will face Solon on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Eagles routed Midview, 56-12. Avon will host Steele on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Tigers blanked Evergreen, 62-0. Liberty will take on Delta this weekend.

Previous rank: 13

The Warriors topped St. Vincent-St. Mary, 56-7. WJ will host Ursuline on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

The Golden Bears dropped a 13-12 decision against Olentangy Liberty. UA will host Olentangy Orange on Friday.

Previous rank: 12

The Lions defeated New Albany, 35-3. Lincoln hits the road on Friday to face Westerville Central.

Previous rank: 16

The Tarblooders shut out East Tech, 33-0. Glenville will go up against Archbishop Hoban on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Panthers defeated Central Crossing, 33-7. North will go up against Grove City on Friday.

Previous rank: 20

The Grizzlies rode to a 35-14 win over Stow-Munroe Falls. Wadsworth will host Hudson on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Rams cruised to a 51-6 victory over Dunbar. T-M will host Mt. Healthy on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

The Braves knocked off Tuscarawas Valley, 41-7. Indian Valley will face Garaway on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

The Explorers recorded a 44-14 victory over Solon. Nordonia will face Stow-Munroe Falls on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Bombers will look to shake off a loss to Trinity (KY) with a game against La Salle on Friday.

Previous rank: 17

Following a loss to St. Edward, the Wildcats will host Archbishop Moeller on Friday.

Previous rank: 18

The Bulldogs defeated Hoover, 35-7. McKinley will take on Lake this weekend.

Previous rank: None

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Dropped out: Steubenville (5-2).