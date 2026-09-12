Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the Buckeye State.

Several of Ohio's top programs were in action, including Archbishop Moeller, Bishop Watterson, St. Edward, St. Xavier and defending Division III state champion Toledo Central Catholic.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Africentric Early College 36, Briggs 6

Anderson 52, Lebanon 13

Ansonia 48, Tri-County North 19

Anthony Wayne 34, Liberty-Benton 14

Arcanum 48, Bradford 0

Archbishop Moeller 42, Christ Presbyterian Academy 14

Archbold 38, Delta 7

Athens 47, Alexander 6

Austintown-Fitch 38, Maple Heights 20

Avon 62, North Ridgeville 21

Avon Lake 31, Midview 7

Badin 46, Bishop Hartley 13

Barnesville 48, Buckeye Local 7

Bath 34, Shawnee 28

Beaver Local 28, East Liverpool 7

Beavercreek 37, Northmont 10

Bedford 24, Clyde 7

Bellaire 40, John Marshall 37

Bellbrook 29, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 7

Bellevue 55, Norwalk 0

Belpre 34, St. Marys 24

Benjamin Logan 45, Bellefontaine 0

Berea-Midpark 20, Steele 16

Berne Union 41, Miller 8

Bethel 42, Troy Christian 7

Big Walnut 46, Hayes 0

Bishop Watterson 35, Glenville 13

Black River 41, Clearview 28

Bloom-Carroll 42, Liberty Union 13

Bluffton 35, Allen East 13

Bowling Green 45, Northview 13

Bowsher 41, Woodward 6

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 25, Barberton 12

Bridgeport 46, Federal Hocking 6

Brooke 56, Cambridge 6

Brookfield 40, Champion 7

Brush 27, Bedford 20

Buckeye 33, Bay 14

Buckeye Valley 27, Licking Heights 12

Butler 45, Sidney 13

Canal Winchester 21, Reynoldsburg 20

Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 14

Celina 49, Van Wert 28

Centerburg 21, East Knox 9

Central Catholic 47, St. Francis de Sales 7

Chalker 56, McKinley 16

Chapmanville Regional 35, Point Pleasant 6

Chardon 20, Madison 16

CHCA 36, New Richmond 19

Chillicothe 14, Hamilton Township 13

Chippewa 30, Northwestern 27

Circleville 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Clay 52, Napoleon 12

Clay-Battelle 34, Valley 20

Claymont 49, Carrollton 6

Clermont Northeastern 50, Shroder Paideia Academy 16

Clinton-Massie 40, Blanchester 18

Cloverleaf 51, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Coldwater 37, New Bremen 22

Colerain 34, Fairfield 28

Colonel Crawford 44, Calvert 12

Columbia 49, Wellington 18

Conneaut 21, Berkshire 12

Covington 14, Miami East 13

Crestview 41, Spencerville 8

Crestwood 53, Independence 8

Cuyahoga Heights 29, Brooklyn 0

Danville 52, Fredericktown 7

Dawson-Bryant 16, Chesapeake 0

Dayton Christian 40, Madison 7

Deer Park 34, Reading 7

Doddridge County 35, Tyler 13

Dover 43, Lexington 7

East 46, Coventry 0

East 54, Mifflin 0

East Canton 25, Sandy Valley 15

East Palestine 27, David Anderson 13

Eastern 42, Eastern 20

Eastwood 42, Rossford 34

Edgewood 28, Bishop Fenwick 27

Edgewood 13, Geneva 10

Edon 21, Summerfield 0

Elder 35, La Salle 0

Ellet 21, Canton Central Catholic 20

Elmwood 36, Arcadia 34

Euclid 56, Lorain 21

Fairborn 42, Greenville 0

Fairfield Union 42, Logan Elm 0

Fairland 39, Rock Hill 17

Fairless 37, Tuscarawas Valley 0

Fairmont 22, Centerville 7

Fairview 55, Hicksville 0

Fayetteville-Perry 36, New Miami 0

Findlay 35, Southview 13

Firelands 40, Brookside 37

Fisher Catholic 32, Fairfield Christian Academy 21

Fort Frye 20, Waterford 0

Fort Recovery 37, St. John's 20

Garaway 48, Zanesville 22

Garfield 49, LaBrae 0

Girard 49, Struthers 12

Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 7

Green 24, Hoover 20

Greeneview 21, Fairbanks 14

Greenon 41, Triad 7

Grove City Christian 49, Bishop Rosecrans 0

Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 14

Hardin Northern 18, Ridgedale 7

Harrison 22, Withrow 13

Heath 58, Washington 28

Highland 23, Nordonia 21

Hilliard Bradley 41, Marysville 7

Hilliard Darby 41, Hilliard Davidson 7

Hillsdale 21, Dalton 16

Holgate 60, Windham 42

Hopewell-Loudon 30, Seneca East 22

Hubbard 51, McKinley 20

Hudson 42, North Royalton 7

Hughes 16, Purcell Marian 8

Huntington 27, Zane Trace 22

Indian Creek 42, Weir 7

Ironton 35, Somerset 9

Jackson 44, Harding 37

Jackson 56, Western Brown 21

John F. Kennedy Catholic 51, Valley Christian 12

John Glenn 55, River View 0

John Hay 44, East Tech 12

John Marshall 28, John F. Kennedy 12

Johnstown-Monroe 37, Mt. Vernon 30

Jonathan Alder 26, North Union 14

Kenton 35, Elida 20

Kenton Ridge 40, Shawnee 0

Kings 45, West Clermont 14

KIPP Columbus 20, Franklin Heights 6

Kirtland 50, Rootstown 7

Lake 15, Perry 9

Lakota East 24, Mason 20

Lakota West 42, Hamilton 7

Lancaster 6, Teays Valley 0

Leetonia 36, Cardinal 0

Leipsic 55, Arlington 0

Liberty 37, Crestview 7

Liberty Center 66, Swanton 0

Licking Valley 56, Lakewood 6

Lima Central Catholic 13, Columbus Grove 6

Lima Senior 42, Columbian 33

Lincoln 34, Olentangy Orange 9

Linden-McKinley 28, Centennial 6

Little Miami 42, Walnut Hills 7

Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14

London 29, Indian Lake 7

Louisville 34, Boardman 7

Loveland 36, Milford 35

Lowellville 40, Jackson-Milton 0

Lucas 28, Willard 22

Madeira 55, Finneytown 6

Manchester 37, Canton South 13

Margaretta 26, Huron 7

Mariemont 17, Taylor 7

Marion Harding 26, Highland 22

Marion Local 27, Versailles 3

Marion-Franklin 49, Independence 14

Marlington 27, Minerva 13

Martins Ferry 34, Edison 0

Maumee 40, Lake 17

McClain 49, East Clinton 8

McComb 17, Gibsonburg 0

McDonald 54, Memorial 16

McKinley 48, GlenOak 14

Meadowbrook 26, Coshocton 24

Mechanicsburg 41, Madison Plains 0

Medina 46, Stow-Munroe Falls 40

Meigs 35, Vinton County 24

Memorial 35, Defiance 21

Mentor 63, Brunswick 18

Miami Trace 42, Batavia 13

Miami Valley Christian Academy 21, Western Hills 20

Middletown 21, Oak Hills 14

Mineral Ridge 27, Springfield 7

Minford 26, Oak Hill 6

Minster 48, Parkway 19

Mogadore 46, Malvern 16

Mohawk 56, Bucyrus 7

Monroe 48, Ponitz Career Tech 0

Monroe Central 40, Caldwell 0

Monroeville 62, South Central 8

Montpelier 39, Erie-Mason 8

Morgantown 57, Hedgesville 3

Mt. Gilead 46, Loudonville 18

Mt. Healthy 35, Taft 0

National Trail 40, Mississinawa Valley 0

Nelsonville-York 47, River Valley 0

New Albany 28, Upper Arlington 21

New Lexington 58, Crooksville 20

New London 48, Crestview 13

New Philadelphia 35, Ashland 10

Newark Catholic 15, Worthington Christian 6

North 21, Harvey 0

North Baltimore 50, Perry 20

North Central 34, Sand Creek 0

North College Hill 43, Meadowdale 0

North Olmsted 20, Valley Forge 6

Northeastern 6, Southeastern Local 0

Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 8

Northridge 21, Lehman Catholic 6

Northridge 23, Lakota 22

Northwest 21, Triway 18

Northwest 26, Carroll 0

Northwood 34, Edison 31

Norwayne 34, Rittman 7

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 31, Benedictine 13

Oak Harbor 35, Fostoria 7

Oakwood 42, Eaton 14

Olentangy 42, Central Crossing 0

Olentangy Liberty 27, Olentangy Berlin 17

Olmsted Falls 35, Elyria 13

Ontario 17, Clear Fork 7

Orrville 34, Tuslaw 28

Otsego 35, Genoa Area 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Wapakoneta 24

Padua Franciscan 23, Sandusky 21

Pandora-Gilboa 38, Riverdale 0

Patrick Henry 22, Bryan 16

Paulding 52, Antwerp 6

Perkins 52, Harvest Prep 13

Perry 62, Jefferson Area 0

Perrysburg 44, Springfield 13

Philo 31, Tri-Valley 29

Pickerington Central 55, Logan 6

Pickerington North 35, Dublin Coffman 0

Piketon 42, Westfall 21

Pleasant 48, River Valley 13

Poland Seminary 24, Canfield 21

Port Clinton 45, Ottawa Hills 13

Portsmouth 34, Gallia Academy 0

Preble Shawnee 60, Dixie 19

Princeton 56, Sycamore 7

Pymatuning Valley 31, Mathews 14

Ravenna 40, Springfield 0

Richmond Heights 26, Shaw 14

Ridgewood 14, Wheeling Central Catholic 12

River 40, Magnolia 0

Riverside 34, Milton-Union 14

Rocky River 49, Lakewood 7

Salem 49, Alliance 25

Shadyside 43, Frontier 21

Shelby 31, Galion 14

Shenandoah 44, Buckeye Trail 6

Sheridan 28, Maysville 7

Smithville 43, Waynedale 13

South 6, Walnut Ridge 0

South 41, Lakeside 7

South Harrison 54, Oak Glen 14

South Range 56, Lakeview 9

Southeast 35, Newton Falls 27

Southern 34, Wellsville 30

Southern 47, Green 6

Southern 54, Madonna 0

Springfield 41, Miamisburg 14

St. Charles 44, Bishop Ready 2

St. Edward 17, Archbishop Hoban 14

St. Henry 39, Anna 0

St. John 14, Crestline 0

St. Mary's Prep 56, St. John's Jesuit 7

St. Vincent-St. Mary 35, Firestone 6

St. Xavier 31, Westerville North 0

Steubenville 21, Cardinal Mooney 16

Strasburg-Franklin 29, Conotton Valley 22

Streetsboro 42, Norton 35

Strongsville 45, Cleveland Heights 18

Summit Country Day 47, Norwood 6

Symmes Valley 42, South Point 8

Talawanda 35, Franklin 0

Tallmadge 31, Roosevelt 21

Tecumseh 41, Northwestern 13

The Linsly School 32, St. Clairsville 29

Tinora 52, Edgerton 0

Tippecanoe 63, Stebbins 0

Toronto 33, Catholic Central 6

Tri-Village 47, Belmont 8

Trinity 42, Wickliffe 38

Trotwood-Madison 34, Archbishop Alter 0

Troy 28, Piqua 14

Union Local 49, Harrison Central 7

Unioto 49, Southeastern 12

United 56, Columbiana 7

University 56, Washington 7

Upper Scioto Valley 32, Ridgemont 26

Urbana 42, Graham Local 34

Ursuline 27, East 9

Utica 48, Newcomerstown 34

Valley View 42, Carlisle 0

Van Buren 28, Ada 14

Vermilion 20, Elyria Catholic 17

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 20, St. Francis DeSales 17

Wahama 63, South Gallia 6

Waite 31, Rogers 6

Walsh Jesuit 31, St. Ignatius 24

Warren 50, Hillsboro 47

Washington 42, Canisius 0

Watkins Memorial 42, Marietta 13

Wauseon 45, Evergreen 14

Waverly 42, Valley 25

Wayne 42, Springboro 26

Wayne Trace 57, Ayersville 15

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Cory-Rawson 14

Waynesville 31, Brookville 0

Wellston 38, Trimble 32

West 44, Eastmoor Academy 0

West Branch 34, Howland 0

West Holmes 47, Mansfield Senior 7

West Jefferson 44, Cedarville 6

West Muskingum 44, Morgan 0

Western Reserve 32, Waterloo 0

Western Reserve 56, Mapleton 12

Westerville Central 16, Dublin Jerome 10

Westerville South 21, Dublin Scioto 0

Westlake 42, Normandy 19

Wheelersburg 49, Northwest 0

Wheeling Park 16, Musselman 15

Whiteford 48, Hilltop 14

Whitehall-Yearling 26, Northland 6

Whitmer 49, Ross 2

Williamsburg 28, Portsmouth West 12

Wilmington 34, Ross 14

Winton Woods 45, Turpin 7

Woodmore 41, Elgin 24

Woodridge 62, Field 7

Woodrow Wilson 44, Parkersburg South 25

Woodward 8, Thurgood Marshall 0

Wooster 34, Madison Comprehensive 13

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Westland 20

Wynford 41, Buckeye Central 6

Wyoming 48, Indian Hill 47

Xenia 33, West Carrollton 8

Scores Not Reported or Unclear

John Adams vs. Rhodes

Toledo Christian vs. Vanlue

Archbishop McNicholas vs. Roger Bacon

Thomas Worthington vs. Grove City