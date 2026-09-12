Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the Buckeye State.
Several of Ohio's top programs were in action, including Archbishop Moeller, Bishop Watterson, St. Edward, St. Xavier and defending Division III state champion Toledo Central Catholic.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Africentric Early College 36, Briggs 6
Anderson 52, Lebanon 13
Ansonia 48, Tri-County North 19
Anthony Wayne 34, Liberty-Benton 14
Arcanum 48, Bradford 0
Archbishop Moeller 42, Christ Presbyterian Academy 14
Archbold 38, Delta 7
Athens 47, Alexander 6
Austintown-Fitch 38, Maple Heights 20
Avon 62, North Ridgeville 21
Avon Lake 31, Midview 7
Badin 46, Bishop Hartley 13
Barnesville 48, Buckeye Local 7
Bath 34, Shawnee 28
Beaver Local 28, East Liverpool 7
Beavercreek 37, Northmont 10
Bedford 24, Clyde 7
Bellaire 40, John Marshall 37
Bellbrook 29, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 7
Bellevue 55, Norwalk 0
Belpre 34, St. Marys 24
Benjamin Logan 45, Bellefontaine 0
Berea-Midpark 20, Steele 16
Berne Union 41, Miller 8
Bethel 42, Troy Christian 7
Big Walnut 46, Hayes 0
Bishop Watterson 35, Glenville 13
Black River 41, Clearview 28
Bloom-Carroll 42, Liberty Union 13
Bluffton 35, Allen East 13
Bowling Green 45, Northview 13
Bowsher 41, Woodward 6
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 25, Barberton 12
Bridgeport 46, Federal Hocking 6
Brooke 56, Cambridge 6
Brookfield 40, Champion 7
Brush 27, Bedford 20
Buckeye 33, Bay 14
Buckeye Valley 27, Licking Heights 12
Butler 45, Sidney 13
Canal Winchester 21, Reynoldsburg 20
Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 14
Celina 49, Van Wert 28
Centerburg 21, East Knox 9
Central Catholic 47, St. Francis de Sales 7
Chalker 56, McKinley 16
Chapmanville Regional 35, Point Pleasant 6
Chardon 20, Madison 16
CHCA 36, New Richmond 19
Chillicothe 14, Hamilton Township 13
Chippewa 30, Northwestern 27
Circleville 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Clay 52, Napoleon 12
Clay-Battelle 34, Valley 20
Claymont 49, Carrollton 6
Clermont Northeastern 50, Shroder Paideia Academy 16
Clinton-Massie 40, Blanchester 18
Cloverleaf 51, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Coldwater 37, New Bremen 22
Colerain 34, Fairfield 28
Colonel Crawford 44, Calvert 12
Columbia 49, Wellington 18
Conneaut 21, Berkshire 12
Covington 14, Miami East 13
Crestview 41, Spencerville 8
Crestwood 53, Independence 8
Cuyahoga Heights 29, Brooklyn 0
Danville 52, Fredericktown 7
Dawson-Bryant 16, Chesapeake 0
Dayton Christian 40, Madison 7
Deer Park 34, Reading 7
Doddridge County 35, Tyler 13
Dover 43, Lexington 7
East 46, Coventry 0
East 54, Mifflin 0
East Canton 25, Sandy Valley 15
East Palestine 27, David Anderson 13
Eastern 42, Eastern 20
Eastwood 42, Rossford 34
Edgewood 28, Bishop Fenwick 27
Edgewood 13, Geneva 10
Edon 21, Summerfield 0
Elder 35, La Salle 0
Ellet 21, Canton Central Catholic 20
Elmwood 36, Arcadia 34
Euclid 56, Lorain 21
Fairborn 42, Greenville 0
Fairfield Union 42, Logan Elm 0
Fairland 39, Rock Hill 17
Fairless 37, Tuscarawas Valley 0
Fairmont 22, Centerville 7
Fairview 55, Hicksville 0
Fayetteville-Perry 36, New Miami 0
Findlay 35, Southview 13
Firelands 40, Brookside 37
Fisher Catholic 32, Fairfield Christian Academy 21
Fort Frye 20, Waterford 0
Fort Recovery 37, St. John's 20
Garaway 48, Zanesville 22
Garfield 49, LaBrae 0
Girard 49, Struthers 12
Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 7
Green 24, Hoover 20
Greeneview 21, Fairbanks 14
Greenon 41, Triad 7
Grove City Christian 49, Bishop Rosecrans 0
Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 14
Hardin Northern 18, Ridgedale 7
Harrison 22, Withrow 13
Heath 58, Washington 28
Highland 23, Nordonia 21
Hilliard Bradley 41, Marysville 7
Hilliard Darby 41, Hilliard Davidson 7
Hillsdale 21, Dalton 16
Holgate 60, Windham 42
Hopewell-Loudon 30, Seneca East 22
Hubbard 51, McKinley 20
Hudson 42, North Royalton 7
Hughes 16, Purcell Marian 8
Huntington 27, Zane Trace 22
Indian Creek 42, Weir 7
Ironton 35, Somerset 9
Jackson 44, Harding 37
Jackson 56, Western Brown 21
John F. Kennedy Catholic 51, Valley Christian 12
John Glenn 55, River View 0
John Hay 44, East Tech 12
John Marshall 28, John F. Kennedy 12
Johnstown-Monroe 37, Mt. Vernon 30
Jonathan Alder 26, North Union 14
Kenton 35, Elida 20
Kenton Ridge 40, Shawnee 0
Kings 45, West Clermont 14
KIPP Columbus 20, Franklin Heights 6
Kirtland 50, Rootstown 7
Lake 15, Perry 9
Lakota East 24, Mason 20
Lakota West 42, Hamilton 7
Lancaster 6, Teays Valley 0
Leetonia 36, Cardinal 0
Leipsic 55, Arlington 0
Liberty 37, Crestview 7
Liberty Center 66, Swanton 0
Licking Valley 56, Lakewood 6
Lima Central Catholic 13, Columbus Grove 6
Lima Senior 42, Columbian 33
Lincoln 34, Olentangy Orange 9
Linden-McKinley 28, Centennial 6
Little Miami 42, Walnut Hills 7
Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14
London 29, Indian Lake 7
Louisville 34, Boardman 7
Loveland 36, Milford 35
Lowellville 40, Jackson-Milton 0
Lucas 28, Willard 22
Madeira 55, Finneytown 6
Manchester 37, Canton South 13
Margaretta 26, Huron 7
Mariemont 17, Taylor 7
Marion Harding 26, Highland 22
Marion Local 27, Versailles 3
Marion-Franklin 49, Independence 14
Marlington 27, Minerva 13
Martins Ferry 34, Edison 0
Maumee 40, Lake 17
McClain 49, East Clinton 8
McComb 17, Gibsonburg 0
McDonald 54, Memorial 16
McKinley 48, GlenOak 14
Meadowbrook 26, Coshocton 24
Mechanicsburg 41, Madison Plains 0
Medina 46, Stow-Munroe Falls 40
Meigs 35, Vinton County 24
Memorial 35, Defiance 21
Mentor 63, Brunswick 18
Miami Trace 42, Batavia 13
Miami Valley Christian Academy 21, Western Hills 20
Middletown 21, Oak Hills 14
Mineral Ridge 27, Springfield 7
Minford 26, Oak Hill 6
Minster 48, Parkway 19
Mogadore 46, Malvern 16
Mohawk 56, Bucyrus 7
Monroe 48, Ponitz Career Tech 0
Monroe Central 40, Caldwell 0
Monroeville 62, South Central 8
Montpelier 39, Erie-Mason 8
Morgantown 57, Hedgesville 3
Mt. Gilead 46, Loudonville 18
Mt. Healthy 35, Taft 0
National Trail 40, Mississinawa Valley 0
Nelsonville-York 47, River Valley 0
New Albany 28, Upper Arlington 21
New Lexington 58, Crooksville 20
New London 48, Crestview 13
New Philadelphia 35, Ashland 10
Newark Catholic 15, Worthington Christian 6
North 21, Harvey 0
North Baltimore 50, Perry 20
North Central 34, Sand Creek 0
North College Hill 43, Meadowdale 0
North Olmsted 20, Valley Forge 6
Northeastern 6, Southeastern Local 0
Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 8
Northridge 21, Lehman Catholic 6
Northridge 23, Lakota 22
Northwest 21, Triway 18
Northwest 26, Carroll 0
Northwood 34, Edison 31
Norwayne 34, Rittman 7
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 31, Benedictine 13
Oak Harbor 35, Fostoria 7
Oakwood 42, Eaton 14
Olentangy 42, Central Crossing 0
Olentangy Liberty 27, Olentangy Berlin 17
Olmsted Falls 35, Elyria 13
Ontario 17, Clear Fork 7
Orrville 34, Tuslaw 28
Otsego 35, Genoa Area 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Wapakoneta 24
Padua Franciscan 23, Sandusky 21
Pandora-Gilboa 38, Riverdale 0
Patrick Henry 22, Bryan 16
Paulding 52, Antwerp 6
Perkins 52, Harvest Prep 13
Perry 62, Jefferson Area 0
Perrysburg 44, Springfield 13
Philo 31, Tri-Valley 29
Pickerington Central 55, Logan 6
Pickerington North 35, Dublin Coffman 0
Piketon 42, Westfall 21
Pleasant 48, River Valley 13
Poland Seminary 24, Canfield 21
Port Clinton 45, Ottawa Hills 13
Portsmouth 34, Gallia Academy 0
Preble Shawnee 60, Dixie 19
Princeton 56, Sycamore 7
Pymatuning Valley 31, Mathews 14
Ravenna 40, Springfield 0
Richmond Heights 26, Shaw 14
Ridgewood 14, Wheeling Central Catholic 12
River 40, Magnolia 0
Riverside 34, Milton-Union 14
Rocky River 49, Lakewood 7
Salem 49, Alliance 25
Shadyside 43, Frontier 21
Shelby 31, Galion 14
Shenandoah 44, Buckeye Trail 6
Sheridan 28, Maysville 7
Smithville 43, Waynedale 13
South 6, Walnut Ridge 0
South 41, Lakeside 7
South Harrison 54, Oak Glen 14
South Range 56, Lakeview 9
Southeast 35, Newton Falls 27
Southern 34, Wellsville 30
Southern 47, Green 6
Southern 54, Madonna 0
Springfield 41, Miamisburg 14
St. Charles 44, Bishop Ready 2
St. Edward 17, Archbishop Hoban 14
St. Henry 39, Anna 0
St. John 14, Crestline 0
St. Mary's Prep 56, St. John's Jesuit 7
St. Vincent-St. Mary 35, Firestone 6
St. Xavier 31, Westerville North 0
Steubenville 21, Cardinal Mooney 16
Strasburg-Franklin 29, Conotton Valley 22
Streetsboro 42, Norton 35
Strongsville 45, Cleveland Heights 18
Summit Country Day 47, Norwood 6
Symmes Valley 42, South Point 8
Talawanda 35, Franklin 0
Tallmadge 31, Roosevelt 21
Tecumseh 41, Northwestern 13
The Linsly School 32, St. Clairsville 29
Tinora 52, Edgerton 0
Tippecanoe 63, Stebbins 0
Toronto 33, Catholic Central 6
Tri-Village 47, Belmont 8
Trinity 42, Wickliffe 38
Trotwood-Madison 34, Archbishop Alter 0
Troy 28, Piqua 14
Union Local 49, Harrison Central 7
Unioto 49, Southeastern 12
United 56, Columbiana 7
University 56, Washington 7
Upper Scioto Valley 32, Ridgemont 26
Urbana 42, Graham Local 34
Ursuline 27, East 9
Utica 48, Newcomerstown 34
Valley View 42, Carlisle 0
Van Buren 28, Ada 14
Vermilion 20, Elyria Catholic 17
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 20, St. Francis DeSales 17
Wahama 63, South Gallia 6
Waite 31, Rogers 6
Walsh Jesuit 31, St. Ignatius 24
Warren 50, Hillsboro 47
Washington 42, Canisius 0
Watkins Memorial 42, Marietta 13
Wauseon 45, Evergreen 14
Waverly 42, Valley 25
Wayne 42, Springboro 26
Wayne Trace 57, Ayersville 15
Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Cory-Rawson 14
Waynesville 31, Brookville 0
Wellston 38, Trimble 32
West 44, Eastmoor Academy 0
West Branch 34, Howland 0
West Holmes 47, Mansfield Senior 7
West Jefferson 44, Cedarville 6
West Muskingum 44, Morgan 0
Western Reserve 32, Waterloo 0
Western Reserve 56, Mapleton 12
Westerville Central 16, Dublin Jerome 10
Westerville South 21, Dublin Scioto 0
Westlake 42, Normandy 19
Wheelersburg 49, Northwest 0
Wheeling Park 16, Musselman 15
Whiteford 48, Hilltop 14
Whitehall-Yearling 26, Northland 6
Whitmer 49, Ross 2
Williamsburg 28, Portsmouth West 12
Wilmington 34, Ross 14
Winton Woods 45, Turpin 7
Woodmore 41, Elgin 24
Woodridge 62, Field 7
Woodrow Wilson 44, Parkersburg South 25
Woodward 8, Thurgood Marshall 0
Wooster 34, Madison Comprehensive 13
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Westland 20
Wynford 41, Buckeye Central 6
Wyoming 48, Indian Hill 47
Xenia 33, West Carrollton 8
Scores Not Reported or Unclear
John Adams vs. Rhodes
Toledo Christian vs. Vanlue
Archbishop McNicholas vs. Roger Bacon
Thomas Worthington vs. Grove City
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.