Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Regional Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The road to Canton is underway, and Ohio's high school football playoffs have already produced some unexpected results.

The opening round of the 2026 Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs was played Friday, Oct. 30, with several lower-seeded teams advancing and some of the state's biggest programs preparing to make their postseason debuts.

In Division I, No. 12 Beavercreek stunned No. 5 Hilliard Bradley 24-21, while No. 10 Reynoldsburg eliminated No. 7 Pickerington Central 19-15. Olentangy Orange also advanced with a 29-26 victory over St. Charles.

One of the closest games in Division VII saw No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul knock off No. 5 East Canton 21-20.

The tournament features seven divisions, each divided into four regions. The top four seeds in each region received first-round byes, while seeds five through 12 competed for the remaining spots in the regional quarterfinals.

That leaves 224 teams competing in 112 games Friday, Nov. 6.

The postseason concludes Dec. 3-5 with seven state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Here is the updated division-by-division look at the Ohio high school football playoff brackets, first-round results, upcoming matchups and state championship schedule.

Division I Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division I features some of Ohio's most recognizable football programs, including Lakewood St. Edward, Cleveland St. Ignatius, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, St. Xavier and Cincinnati Elder.

The opening round produced several competitive games, but the biggest story may be the upcoming regional quarterfinals.

St. Edward opens its postseason against longtime rival St. Ignatius, which defeated Berea-Midpark 49-14 in the first round.

In southwestern Ohio, Moeller faces Winton Woods, while Lakota West meets St. Xavier.

Central Ohio features another compelling matchup between Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Berlin.

Region 1 — Northeast Ohio

First-round results:

No. 8 St. Ignatius 49, No. 9 Berea-Midpark 14

No. 5 Hudson 52, No. 12 Euclid 12

No. 6 Strongsville 32, No. 11 Solon 0

No. 7 Canton McKinley 62, No. 10 Brunswick 28

Regional quarterfinals — Nov. 6:

No. 8 St. Ignatius at No. 1 St. Edward

No. 5 Hudson at No. 4 Massillon Jackson

No. 6 Strongsville at No. 3 Mentor

No. 7 Canton McKinley at No. 2 Austintown-Fitch

Region 2 — Northwest and West-Central Ohio

Regional quarterfinals — Nov. 6:

No. 8 Hilliard Darby at No. 1 Toledo Whitmer

No. 12 Beavercreek at No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne

No. 6 Westland at No. 3 Perrysburg

No. 10 Kettering Fairmont at No. 2 Springfield

Region 3 — Central Ohio

Regional quarterfinals — Nov. 6:

No. 9 Olentangy Orange at No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln

No. 5 Olentangy Berlin at No. 4 Olentangy Liberty

No. 6 Pickerington North at No. 3 Worthington Kilbourne

No. 10 Reynoldsburg at No. 2 Upper Arlington

Region 4 — Southwest Ohio

Regional quarterfinals — Nov. 6:

No. 9 Middletown at No. 1 Princeton

No. 5 Winton Woods at No. 4 Archbishop Moeller

No. 6 St. Xavier at No. 3 Lakota West

No. 7 Springboro at No. 2 Elder

The Moeller-Winton Woods and Lakota West-St. Xavier games should draw considerable attention in one of the state's most competitive regions.

Division II Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division II features several established championship contenders, including Avon, Walsh Jesuit, Massillon Washington and Anderson.

In Region 5, Highland earned the top seed, while Walsh Jesuit, Nordonia and Mayfield also received first-round byes.

Region 6 includes Avon, one of the state's leading programs, while Region 7 features Massillon Washington.

The regional quarterfinals begin Nov. 6, with eight teams remaining in each region.

Updated Division II Regional Brackets

Teams to Watch

Highland, Walsh Jesuit, Avon and Massillon Washington are among the programs to follow as the Division II tournament moves into its second round.

The four regional champions will advance to the state semifinals, with the two surviving teams meeting for the Division II state championship Thursday, Dec. 3.

Division III Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division III features several teams with strong championship credentials, including Cleveland Glenville, Steubenville, Licking Valley and Celina.

Glenville enters the postseason in Region 9, while Steubenville earned the top seed in Region 11.

Licking Valley also received a first-round bye in Region 11 following an undefeated regular season.

The opening round produced a close game between Tri-Valley and Sheridan, with Sheridan advancing 38-35.

Dover defeated Columbus South 41-7, while Granville advanced with a 26-7 victory over Jonathan Alder.

Updated Division III Regional Brackets

No. 8 Jackson at No. 1 Steubenville

No. 5 Dover at No. 4 Athens

No. 6 Sheridan at No. 3 Columbus East

No. 7 Granville at No. 2 Licking Valley

The Steubenville-Jackson and Licking Valley-Granville matchups highlight the next round in Region 11.

Division IV Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division IV includes several programs with impressive regular-season performances.

In Region 14, Ottawa-Glandorf earned the No. 1 seed, while Shelby and Sandusky Perkins also entered the postseason undefeated.

Region 15 features Indian Valley, New Lexington and West Holmes among its leading contenders.

The opening round determined which teams would advance to face the top four seeds in each region.

Updated Division IV Regional Brackets

Teams to Watch

Ottawa-Glandorf, Shelby, Perkins and Indian Valley are among the teams attempting to extend their seasons into late November.

The Division IV championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Division V Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division V features a number of programs with established postseason traditions.

The tournament includes four regions, each with eight remaining teams following the opening round.

The regional quarterfinals will determine which programs advance to the Nov. 13 regional semifinals.

Updated Division V Regional Brackets

What's Next?

The 32 surviving Division V teams will compete in 16 regional quarterfinal games Nov. 6.

The regional champions will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 27, with the Division V championship scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Division VI Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VI features several undefeated teams and some of Ohio's most successful small-school football programs.

Kirtland enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Region 21, while Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic and Woodmore all finished the regular season unbeaten in Region 22.

Region 23 includes undefeated Hannibal River, while New Madison Tri-Village enters Region 24 with a perfect record.

Updated Division VI Regional Brackets

Teams to Watch

Kirtland, Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic, Woodmore, Hannibal River and Tri-Village are among the programs entering the regional quarterfinals with high expectations.

The Division VI state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Division VII Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VII includes defending state champion Maria Stein Marion Local, which enters the postseason undefeated and holds the No. 1 seed in Region 28.

Marion Local received a first-round bye and begins its postseason against the winner of the Fort Loramie-Tri-County North matchup.

Region 25 produced one of the opening round's biggest surprises when No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul defeated No. 5 East Canton 21-20.

Lowellville also advanced with a 24-20 victory over Independence.

Updated Division VII Regional Brackets

Region 25 First-Round Results — Oct. 30

No. 9 Lowellville 24, No. 8 Independence 20

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul 21, No. 5 East Canton 20

No. 6 Ashtabula St. John 41, No. 11 Vienna Mathews 24

No. 7 Dalton 38, No. 10 Monroeville 6

Region 25 Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 6

No. 9 Lowellville at No. 1 McDonald

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul at No. 4 New Middletown Springfield

No. 6 Ashtabula St. John at No. 3 Mogadore

No. 7 Dalton at No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights

Region 28 Teams to Watch

Marion Local enters as the top seed, while Ansonia, De Graff Riverside and Minster also received first-round byes.

The regional quarterfinals will determine which teams move another step closer to the Division VII championship game Dec. 5.

2026 Ohio High School Football Playoff Schedule

The OHSAA postseason began Oct. 30 and continues through the first weekend of December.

Regional playoff games and state semifinals are generally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fridays. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the regional finals.

Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule

All seven 2026 OHSAA state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Division II state championship

Friday, Dec. 4

10:30 a.m. — Division V state championship

3 p.m. — Division III state championship

7:30 p.m. — Division I state championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

10:30 a.m. — Division VII state championship

3 p.m. — Division VI state championship

7:30 p.m. — Division IV state championship

What's Next in the Ohio High School Football Playoffs?

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with regional quarterfinal games across all seven divisions.

The opening round reduced the field to 224 teams. After the regional quarterfinals, only 112 will remain.

Regional semifinal games follow Nov. 13, with regional championships scheduled for Nov. 20.

The four regional champions in each division will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 27, setting the stage for seven championship games Dec. 3-5 in Canton.

High School On SI will continue updating the Ohio high school football playoff brackets with scores, regional matchups and state championship information throughout the postseason.