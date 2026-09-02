Ohio High School Football Program Dormant for 40 Years Cancels Rest of 2026 Season

An Ohio high school football program that returned last year following a four-decade hiatus has canceled the remainder of its 2026 season.

Stivers High School in Dayton has canceled the remainder of its 2026 season after opening with a 50-6 loss to Gamble Montessori on Aug. 20. The Tigers were scheduled to play Dunbar in Week 2 but canceled the game on the day it was scheduled to be played.

Stivers Football Season Ends After One Game

“After careful consideration, District leadership determined that the team cannot safely and responsibly continue the season,” Dayton Public Schools said in a statement, according to the Dayton Daily News. “The decision also gives remaining opponents as much notice as possible to adjust their schedules.

“We understand this decision is disappointing for Stivers student athletes, families, coaches and supporters. The District will work to support our student athletes and provide families with information about future opportunities.”

The Tigers went 2-8 in 2025, their first season in 40 years. They forfeited their opener before playing the remaining nine games.

Stivers earned victories over Jefferson Township and Vanlue.

Stivers Players Were ‘Told To Go Home,’ Parent Says

In a statement to WDTN, a parent of a Stivers player said the school canceled the season “with no notice to the parents.

“Players showed up for practice and were told to go home,” the statement read. “In addition, because they played one game, it now makes them ineligible to play for another team.

“That means they didn’t just lose their Stivers season, they lost the opportunity to play anywhere else.”

Low Participation, Injuries Cited in Stivers Decision

Stivers has an enrollment of just over 800 students in grades 7-12. The school has produced several former NFL players, including Pat Duffy, Larry Knorr, Frank Sillin and Dutch Thiele. Stivers competes in the Dayton City League, which also includes Belmont, Dunbar, Thurgood Marshall, Meadowdale and Ponitz.

Stivers is not alone in dealing with participation issues that have disrupted high school football programs this fall. Schools around the country have canceled seasons or adjusted schedules because of low roster numbers and injuries.

Eight teams in Iowa high school football made similar decisions before the 2026 season began.