Ohio High School Football Referee Loses Leg Following Scrimmage Incident

An Ohio high school football referee lost his leg after an incident during a recent scrimmage.

Jim Abbott, a veteran referee in the state, was officiating a scrimmage at Withrow University High School when a defensive back missed a tackle. The player landed on Abbott, breaking his leg.

“I’m knocked to the ground, and immediately I can tell, I’m a mess,” Abbott told FOX 19 Cincinnati. “I’m hurt.”

Veteran High School Official Loses Leg After Incident Involving Football Player

Abbott said that the blood was no longer circulating to his leg, prompting medical officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton, Ohio, to make the decision.

“On Saturday afternoon, the decision was, ‘Hey, we’ve gone as far as we can. If we delay any longer, we’re just going to lose more and more muscle.’ So off came my leg.”

The right leg of Abbott was amputated above the knee. He said he plans to try and drive again, wants to continue working on his farm and referee in the future.

“This is the hand I’m dealt,” Abbott said. “We’re going to play the hand. We’re going to win.

“This is a situation that was presented to me. I don’t have a choice. I can sit down in the fetal position and stay in bed, or I can get back up, rehab and get back to life as quickly as I can.”

Several Offer Support For Jim Abbott Following Loss Of Leg

The Cincinnati Public Schools issued a statement concerning the incident and Abbott.

“Cincinnati Public Schools extends our heartfelt concern and support to Jim Abbott, who was injured while officiating a football scrimmage at Withrow High School,” the statement read. “We are grateful for Jim’s decades of dedicated served to student-athletes throughout Greater Cincinnati.

“Our thoughts are with Jim, his family and the entire officiating community as he continues his recovery.”

Abbott To Player: 'This Was Football. This Is A Collision Sport'

Abbott is looking forward to talking with the player involved in the accident. He has officiated for over 30 years

“He needs to know that this was football,” Abbott said. “This is a collision sport; it’s written into the rules. What happened, happened. Man, good things are going to come to you.

“I don’t want him feeling badly. I don’t need to hear I’m sorry. This is football. It happened. What’s next? That’s my phrase. What’s next?”

Ashley Sevier, Jim and wife Becky Abbott’s niece, started a GoFundMe that has already raised all of the nearly $30,000 goal set to help cover medical expenses and other costs while Abbott recovers.