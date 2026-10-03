Washington High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with more than 130 games scheduled across the state.

Among the night's notable results, Lake Stevens rolled past Jackson 77-7, Graham-Kapowsin handed Olympia its first loss with a 37-19 victory and Tumwater beat previously unbeaten Mark Morris 55-14. Skyview defeated Union 49-7, while Eastside Catholic topped Bishop Blanchet 41-14.

Here are the Washington high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Friday, Oct. 2

Adna 46, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 82, Lake Roosevelt 30

Anacortes 55, Lakewood 12

Archbishop Murphy 51, Squalicum 7

Arlington 40, Mariner 6

Auburn Mountainview 49, Kentlake 7

Bellevue 48, Hazen 0

Bellingham 40, Marysville-Pilchuck 6

Bethel 54, Yelm 7

Black Hills 39, Hockinson 23

Bonney Lake 58, Spanaway Lake 6

Bremerton 21, Port Angeles 8

Brewster 28, Reardan 21

Burlington-Edison 27, Sultan 21

Camas 42, Battle Ground 25

Cashmere 49, Zillah 7

Castle Rock 21, Fort Vancouver 8

Cedarcrest 63, Foster 0

Cheney 41, Central Valley 14

Cle Elum-Roslyn 52, White Swan 14

Columbia 36, Republic 20

Concrete 59, Muckleshoot Tribal 45

Darrington 80, La Conner 46

Davenport 46, Bridgeport 6

Eastlake 28, Skyline 23

Eastmont 57, Eisenhower 13

Eastside Catholic 41, Bishop Blanchet 14

East Valley 31, Ellensburg 0

East Valley Spokane Valley 41, North Central 6

Edmonds-Woodway 48, Lynnwood 6

Emerald Ridge 28, South Kitsap 6

Entiat 66, Lakeside 28

Ephrata 56, Grandview 35

Federal Way 77, Jefferson 0

Ferndale 42, Mount Vernon 25

Forks 49, Raymond/South Bend 14

Franklin Pierce 43, Steilacoom 15

Friday Harbor 55, Coupeville 12

Glacier Peak 40, Kamiak 14

Goldendale 43, Highland 16

Gonzaga Prep 42, Ferris 20

Graham-Kapowsin 37, Olympia 19

Granite Falls 35, Annie Wright 7

Heritage 56, Mountain View 27

Inglemoor 24, Newport-Bellevue 17

Ingraham 51, Nathan Hale 7

Kalama 65, Stevenson 12

Kamiakin 28, Walla Walla 26

Kelso 35, Shelton 14

Kennewick 42, Sageview 35

King's 44, Hudson's Bay 10

Kingston 42, Sequim 15

Kittitas/Thorp 42, La Salle 12

La Center 56, King's Way Christian 0

Lake Stevens 77, Jackson 7

Lakes 49, River Ridge 14

Lakeside 22, Omak 16

Liberty 38, Interlake 27

Liberty-Spangle 35, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 14

Liberty Bell 28, Cascade-Leavenworth 20

Logos 60, Medical Lake 0

Lynden 48, Sehome 7

Lynden Christian 48, Meridian 18

Manson 48, Soap Lake 8

Marysville Getchell 14, Cascade-Everett 7

Mead 50, Shadle Park 9

Meadowdale 43, Shorewood 21

Mercer Island 33, Highline 14

Montesano 49, Elma 0

Morton-White Pass 62, Winlock 6

Moses Lake 63, Post Falls 0

Mount Spokane 37, Lewis & Clark 21

Mount Tahoma 48, Bellarmine Prep 0

Mountlake Terrace 20, Shorecrest 7

Naches Valley 35, College Place 14

Napavine 44, Ilwaco 6

Naselle 58, Chief Leschi 6

Nooksack Valley 46, Blaine 10

North Creek 24, Lake Washington 20

North Mason 24, North Kitsap 21

Northwest Christian 42, Freeman 0

O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 6

Odessa 14, Inchelium 0

Okanogan 28, Chelan 6

Olympic 41, Bainbridge 34

Orting 56, Foss 6

Othello 41, Quincy 6

Peninsula 40, Capital 28

Pomeroy 74, Waitsburg 12

Prairie 21, Evergreen-Vancouver 0

Prosser 49, Toppenish 7

Pullman 36, Deer Park 3

Rainier 60, Mossyrock 0

Renton 21, Lindbergh 15

Richland 49, Pasco 6

Ridgefield 31, Columbia River 7

Ridgeline 58, University 7

Rochester 51, Hoquiam 6

Rogers Spokane 10, Clarkston 6

Roosevelt 17, Lincoln-Seattle 14

Sammamish 24, Evergreen (Seattle) 0

Selah 29, West Valley-Spokane 24

Skyview 49, Union 7

Snohomish 49, Everett 21

Southridge 48, Hermiston 14

Stanwood 28, Oak Harbor 6

Sumner 43, Curtis 10

Sunnyside Christian 30, Yakama Nation Tribal 26

Tahoma 28, Kentwood 21

Tekoa-Rosalia 26, St. John-Endicott 14

Tenino 48, Centralia 16

Timberlake 39, Colville 7

Timberline 47, North Thurston 6

Toledo 44, Toutle Lake 0

Tonasket 20, Chewelah 12

Tri-Cities Prep 48, Warden 7

Tulalip Heritage 46, Lummi 14

Tumwater 55, Mark Morris 14

Vashon Island 39, Quilcene 22

Wahkiakum 16, Ocosta 8

Wapato 53, Granger 6

Wenatchee 57, Davis 12

West Seattle 24, Chief Sealth 6

West Valley-Yakima 31, Sunnyside 28

WF West 49, Washougal 29

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Selkirk 28

Woodinville 54, Redmond 7

Woodland 35, Aberdeen 6

Scores Not Reported

Cusick vs. Mary Walker

Stuart Hall vs. Fort Bragg

Vanden vs. Rodriguez