Washington High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with more than 130 games scheduled across the state.
Among the night's notable results, Lake Stevens rolled past Jackson 77-7, Graham-Kapowsin handed Olympia its first loss with a 37-19 victory and Tumwater beat previously unbeaten Mark Morris 55-14. Skyview defeated Union 49-7, while Eastside Catholic topped Bishop Blanchet 41-14.
Here are the Washington high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Friday, Oct. 2
Adna 46, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 82, Lake Roosevelt 30
Anacortes 55, Lakewood 12
Archbishop Murphy 51, Squalicum 7
Arlington 40, Mariner 6
Auburn Mountainview 49, Kentlake 7
Bellevue 48, Hazen 0
Bellingham 40, Marysville-Pilchuck 6
Bethel 54, Yelm 7
Black Hills 39, Hockinson 23
Bonney Lake 58, Spanaway Lake 6
Bremerton 21, Port Angeles 8
Brewster 28, Reardan 21
Burlington-Edison 27, Sultan 21
Camas 42, Battle Ground 25
Cashmere 49, Zillah 7
Castle Rock 21, Fort Vancouver 8
Cedarcrest 63, Foster 0
Cheney 41, Central Valley 14
Cle Elum-Roslyn 52, White Swan 14
Columbia 36, Republic 20
Concrete 59, Muckleshoot Tribal 45
Darrington 80, La Conner 46
Davenport 46, Bridgeport 6
Eastlake 28, Skyline 23
Eastmont 57, Eisenhower 13
Eastside Catholic 41, Bishop Blanchet 14
East Valley 31, Ellensburg 0
East Valley Spokane Valley 41, North Central 6
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Lynnwood 6
Emerald Ridge 28, South Kitsap 6
Entiat 66, Lakeside 28
Ephrata 56, Grandview 35
Federal Way 77, Jefferson 0
Ferndale 42, Mount Vernon 25
Forks 49, Raymond/South Bend 14
Franklin Pierce 43, Steilacoom 15
Friday Harbor 55, Coupeville 12
Glacier Peak 40, Kamiak 14
Goldendale 43, Highland 16
Gonzaga Prep 42, Ferris 20
Graham-Kapowsin 37, Olympia 19
Granite Falls 35, Annie Wright 7
Heritage 56, Mountain View 27
Inglemoor 24, Newport-Bellevue 17
Ingraham 51, Nathan Hale 7
Kalama 65, Stevenson 12
Kamiakin 28, Walla Walla 26
Kelso 35, Shelton 14
Kennewick 42, Sageview 35
King's 44, Hudson's Bay 10
Kingston 42, Sequim 15
Kittitas/Thorp 42, La Salle 12
La Center 56, King's Way Christian 0
Lake Stevens 77, Jackson 7
Lakes 49, River Ridge 14
Lakeside 22, Omak 16
Liberty 38, Interlake 27
Liberty-Spangle 35, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 14
Liberty Bell 28, Cascade-Leavenworth 20
Logos 60, Medical Lake 0
Lynden 48, Sehome 7
Lynden Christian 48, Meridian 18
Manson 48, Soap Lake 8
Marysville Getchell 14, Cascade-Everett 7
Mead 50, Shadle Park 9
Meadowdale 43, Shorewood 21
Mercer Island 33, Highline 14
Montesano 49, Elma 0
Morton-White Pass 62, Winlock 6
Moses Lake 63, Post Falls 0
Mount Spokane 37, Lewis & Clark 21
Mount Tahoma 48, Bellarmine Prep 0
Mountlake Terrace 20, Shorecrest 7
Naches Valley 35, College Place 14
Napavine 44, Ilwaco 6
Naselle 58, Chief Leschi 6
Nooksack Valley 46, Blaine 10
North Creek 24, Lake Washington 20
North Mason 24, North Kitsap 21
Northwest Christian 42, Freeman 0
O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 6
Odessa 14, Inchelium 0
Okanogan 28, Chelan 6
Olympic 41, Bainbridge 34
Orting 56, Foss 6
Othello 41, Quincy 6
Peninsula 40, Capital 28
Pomeroy 74, Waitsburg 12
Prairie 21, Evergreen-Vancouver 0
Prosser 49, Toppenish 7
Pullman 36, Deer Park 3
Rainier 60, Mossyrock 0
Renton 21, Lindbergh 15
Richland 49, Pasco 6
Ridgefield 31, Columbia River 7
Ridgeline 58, University 7
Rochester 51, Hoquiam 6
Rogers Spokane 10, Clarkston 6
Roosevelt 17, Lincoln-Seattle 14
Sammamish 24, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Selah 29, West Valley-Spokane 24
Skyview 49, Union 7
Snohomish 49, Everett 21
Southridge 48, Hermiston 14
Stanwood 28, Oak Harbor 6
Sumner 43, Curtis 10
Sunnyside Christian 30, Yakama Nation Tribal 26
Tahoma 28, Kentwood 21
Tekoa-Rosalia 26, St. John-Endicott 14
Tenino 48, Centralia 16
Timberlake 39, Colville 7
Timberline 47, North Thurston 6
Toledo 44, Toutle Lake 0
Tonasket 20, Chewelah 12
Tri-Cities Prep 48, Warden 7
Tulalip Heritage 46, Lummi 14
Tumwater 55, Mark Morris 14
Vashon Island 39, Quilcene 22
Wahkiakum 16, Ocosta 8
Wapato 53, Granger 6
Wenatchee 57, Davis 12
West Seattle 24, Chief Sealth 6
West Valley-Yakima 31, Sunnyside 28
WF West 49, Washougal 29
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Selkirk 28
Woodinville 54, Redmond 7
Woodland 35, Aberdeen 6
Scores Not Reported
Cusick vs. Mary Walker
Stuart Hall vs. Fort Bragg
Vanden vs. Rodriguez
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.