Tristin Hughes Breaks Rocky River Receiving Record in Rivalry Win Over Westlake

Tristin Hughes left Thursday night’s rivalry game with two touchdowns, an unbeaten season intact and a place atop Rocky River’s football record book.

The senior became the school’s career receptions leader as the Pirates defeated Westlake 48-19 on Oct. 8, improving to 8-0.

Cleveland.com’s reported that Hughes finished with seven catches for 93 yards, raising his career total to 110. That moved him past Patrick Conners, a 2015 graduate who held the record with 109 receptions.

A Screen Pass Delivers the Record

The milestone came on a screen pass from junior quarterback Carter Atwater. With Rocky River already holding a comfortable lead, Hughes caught the ball to Atwater’s left and worked past defenders before being brought down, according to Goul’s account.

It was a fitting finish to a productive receiving night. Hughes helped the Pirates establish control early, then added the catch that separated him from every receiver who had previously played for the program.

Conners’ mark had survived for more than a decade. Hughes now owns it with regular-season games still ahead and an opportunity to extend his total.

Rocky River Takes Control Before Halftime

Hughes caught the game’s opening touchdown from Atwater and later scored on a running play, according to Owen Chambers’ recap for Kee On Sports Media Group.

Rocky River scored on each of its six first-half possessions and carried a 41-6 advantage into halftime.

Atwater spread the scoring around. Rowan Kennedy caught two touchdown passes, while Danny Berg turned another completion into a score. Atwater also reached the end zone on a quarterback keeper.

Westlake finally scored late in the second quarter, but the Pirates answered before the break. Atwater’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Kennedy restored the momentum and left the Demons facing a 35-point halftime deficit.

Westlake quarterback Moe Abdelhady finished with three touchdown passes. The Demons generated more offense after halftime, but Rocky River’s early lead proved decisive.

The Pirates also claimed the Westwood Cup, the trophy contested by the neighboring schools, according to the Kee On Sports report.

Another Big Win in an Unbeaten Season

Thursday’s result continued a stretch of decisive victories for Rocky River.

The Pirates entered the rivalry game after beating Normandy 83-0 and North Olmsted 42-0. Including Westlake, Rocky River has outscored its past three opponents 173-19.

Earlier wins included a 63-0 victory over John Marshall, a 49-7 result against Lakewood and a 48-7 win at Valley Forge. Lake provided a much closer test, with Rocky River prevailing 20-16.

The Pirates next travel to Buckeye before closing the regular season at home against Bay. For Hughes, those games offer a chance to build on his new career record. For Rocky River, they are the next steps toward completing an unbeaten regular season.