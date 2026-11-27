Lake Oswego and West Linn bring a Three Rivers League rivalry to the state championship stage. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Oregon high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can follow the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Lake Oswego vs. West Linn

What: Lake Oswego vs. West Linn

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Competition: OSAA/OnPoint 6A Football State Final

Live stream: WATCH LAKE OSWEGO VS. WEST LINN ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Lake Oswego and West Linn: What to Watch

The opening possessions could offer a clue to how this matchup develops. If Lake Oswego can sustain drives, it could put pressure on West Linn to make the most of fewer offensive opportunities. A quick score by West Linn, on the other hand, could change the complexion of the contest.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Oregon high school football as the 2026 season winds down.