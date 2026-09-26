Another Late Rally Enables Oklahoma Football Power To Tie State Record For Consecutive Wins

For the second straight week, an Oklahoma high school football team needed a late field goal in order to pursue a statewide record.

And as a result, Midwest City Carl Albert has tied the record, and next week, the Titans can claim it all to themselves.

Down in the final seconds at home to Guthrie on Friday night, Carl Albert got a field goal from Kian Floranda as the Titans pulled off a 17-16 win against the Bluejays.

It was Floranda who also had the game-winning field goal with no time left last week, enabling the Titans to rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit to pull off a 31-28 road win at Del City.

Carl Albert (5-0) has now won 58 straight ballgames, tying the state 11-man record, which was set by Bixby, when the Spartans won 58 straight games from 2018-22.

The Titans can now possess the record all to themselves next Friday when they travel to face Noble, which improved to 2-3 on the season after a 24-17 win at Duncan on Friday.

The Titans’ Latest Trick

Carl Albert trailed 13-7 at halftime, but the Titans scored a touchdown and added the PAT in the fourth quarter to go up, 14-13.

Guthrie came back and kicked a field goal in the closing moments, seemingly ending the Titans’ streak when the Bluejays went ahead, 16-14. But someway, somehow, Carl Albert was able to move the ball down the field in time for Floranda to come through in the clutch once again.

How Carl Albert’s Streak Began

The Titans opened the 2022 season with a road loss to Coweta. Following a win against Midwest City, Carl Albert then faced Muskogee at home on Sept. 9, but the Roughers pulled off a 35-28 win.

Carl Albert hasn’t lost a game since. The Titans’ current win streak began the following week with a 45-2 win against Elk City and went on to win their final 11 games, capped by a 49-7 win against McAlester in the Class 5A championship game.

Since then, the Titans have won three more 5A titles. They have now won 20 state championships, which is a state record, and have won nine gold balls in the last 10 seasons.

Bixby’s Record Streak

The Spartans set the state record with 58 straight wins, beginning in the 2018 season. It ended late in the 2022 regular season with a 38-35 nationally televised loss to Jenks; which ironically beat Bixby in the game before the Spartans embarked on their win streak.

However, the Spartans did get revenge that postseason, when they beat Jenks in a rematch in the Class 6A-I semifinals. Bixby went on to win the 6A-I title in its first season after moving up from 6A-II.

The Spartans have continued to win state titles, winning three more 6A-I championships - the latter coming last season - and have also won eight straight state titles.