Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 22, 2026)

Perhaps Oklahoma high school football fans are currently witnessing the two greatest dynasties in the history of the state.

In more than a decade, both Bixby and Midwest City Carl Albert have had a virtual monopoly on winning gold balls. The Spartans have won 11 state titles in the past 12 seasons, including a current streak of eight straight and four in a row since moving up to Class 6A-I.

As for Carl Albert, the Titans have won state nine times in the past 10 seasons, including a current streak of four straight Class 5A championships. They also now own the most state titles won all-time with 20.

Now, the two superpowers are intertwined once more by the prospect of a record on the verge of being broken. With a win this week at home against Guthrie, Carl Albert can tie Bixby’s record of consecutive victories by an 11-man program in the state at 58.

But last Friday, that record seemed to be safe for the Spartans. The Titans were on the ropes at rival Del City, trailing the Eagles 21-7 at halftime before rallying in the second half for a 31-28 win, getting a field goal at the final buzzer.

So now, with both teams seemingly the odds-on favorites to win its respective classes again this fall, Bixby and Carl Albert continue to lead the pack once more in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25.

And if both teams continue to comprise the top two in next week’s poll, we’ll be talking about the Titans’ chance to break the Spartans’ record for consecutive wins.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3

1. Bixby (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans open up 6AI-1 play with a huge road test against another ranked squad.

Up Next: at Mustang on Friday, Sept. 25

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

Another reason for the Titans being able to come back at Del City was the performance of Tylir Simmons. The junior tailback replaced standout Delijah Matthews, who did not play in last week’s game, and came through with 164 yards on 32 carries with two TDs.

Up Next: vs. Guthrie on Friday, Sept. 25

3. Broken Arrow (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Though the Tigers were off last week, quarterback Shamar Banner made news with his commitment to attend The University of Tulsa.

Up Next: at Norman North on Friday, Sept. 25

4. Broken Bow (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

A huge test for the Savages to open up District 4A-4 play: Going to Sallisaw, which won at Broken Bow last season.

Up Next: at Sallisaw on Friday, Sept. 25

5. Elgin (4-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Owls posted a 42-10 win at Cache last week. Elgin has already won three road games this season and the Owls are on the road again this week.

Up Next: at Lawton MacArthur on Friday, Sept. 25

6. Tuttle (2-1)

Previous rank: 7

Although they stumbled two weeks ago at Elgin, the Tigers are still one of the clear-cut favorites to take Class 4A.

Up Next: vs. Bridge Creek on Friday, Sept. 25

7. Lincoln Christian (2-1)

Previous rank: 8

Time for the Bulldogs to start a new win streak after seeing their 44-game streak end a couple of weeks ago.

Up Next: vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah on Friday, Sept. 25

8. Stillwater (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Nice bounce-back from the Pioneers after their loss to Bixby two weeks ago, going to Lawton and coming away with a 63-13 win, a game that featured three pick-sixes by three different players. The Pioneers are on the road again this week with another non-district game.

Up Next: at Owasso on Friday, Sept. 25

9. Muskogee (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Roughers dropped to 0-6 against Choctaw after a perplexing 37-6 home loss to the Yellowjackets. They’ll have some extra time to mull over that defeat before getting back on the field next week.

Up Next: Idle this week

10. Sulphur (2-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs dropped a 29-17 decision to Gunter (Texas), a team known for winning titles. All in all, a good showing in non-district play for Sulphur, taking two of three from championship-caliber squads.

Up Next: at Madill on Friday, Sept. 25

11. Owasso (1-2)

Previous rank: 12

The Rams finally got in the win column last week with a 45-7 win against Sand Springs. They’re looking to continue momentum with district play on the horizon.

Up Next: vs. Stillwater on Friday, Sept. 25

12. Jenks (1-2)

Previous rank: 11

Has there ever been less buzz for a Jenks-Tulsa Union game than this one, with both teams coming in a combined 1-5. But this is an important district-opening game, and as we’ve seen over the years, anything is possible when the Trojans and Redhawks face off.

Up Next: at Tulsa Union on Friday, Sept. 25

13. Bishop McGuinness (2-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Fighting Irish can empathize with Del City after both teams came oh so close to taking down Carl Albert in recent weeks.

Up Next: at Collinsville on Friday, Sept. 25

14. Mustang (2-1)

Previous rank: 14

Huge opportunity for the Broncos this week with the No. 1 ranked team coming to Canadian County.

Up Next: vs. Bixby on Friday, Sept. 25

15. Choctaw (2-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Yellowjackets went to Muskogee and rolled past a previously undefeated Rougher squad, 37-6. Choctaw is now 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home. So, the Jackets probably don’t mind being on the road again this week.

Up Next: at Norman on Friday, Sept. 25

16. Jones (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Longhorns now get set to embark on their District 3A-4 portion of their schedule.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Webster on Friday, Sept. 25

17. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

Quarterback Jordan DeRoin tossed three TD passes as the Hornets rang up a 36-6 halftime lead en route to a 50-20 win against Lawton MacArthur.

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Talihina (3-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Golden Tigers handled Broken Bow’s junior varsity, 49-0. But there’s probably several people in southeastern Oklahoma who wished they played Broken Bow’s varsity instead, especially with the brilliant quarterbacks on display with Talihina’s Landen Griffith and the Savages’ Greydon Howell.

Up Next: vs. Mounds on Friday, Sept. 25

19. Sallisaw (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

Since 2004, the Black Diamonds are 6-11 against Broken Bow, but have beaten the Savages twice over the past three seasons.

Up Next: vs. Broken Bow on Friday, Sept. 25

20. Coweta (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Tigers take on Del City, a week after the Eagles nearly upended Carl Albert, in the District 5A-3 opener.

Up Next: vs. Del City on Friday, Sept. 25

21. Cascia Hall (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Commandos kick off 2AI-1 action with a road trip to close proximity to the Kansas border.

Up Next: at Blackwell on Friday, Sept. 25

22. Norman North (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

Norman North went to 3-0 with a decisive 49-21 win against Piedmont. Now, the Timberwolves entertain highly ranked Broken Arrow to start the 6AI-1 gauntlet.

Up Next: vs. Broken Arrow on Friday, Sept. 25

23. Washington (2-1)

Previous rank: 22

The Warriors had last week off, and now they’re ready for some 2AI-2 action.

Up Next: at Little Axe on Friday, Sept. 25

24. Yukon (4-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Millers took care of Edmond Santa Fe, 42-20, as junior running back Prince Shelburn rushed for 243 yards on 32 carries and found the end zone five times.

Up Next: at Edmond Deer Creek on Friday, Sept. 25

25. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Antlers face off against Yukon in the 6AI-2 opener involving two undefeated squads.

Up Next: vs. Yukon on Friday, Sept. 25