Oklahoma Football Power Needs Late Rally To Get Within One Game of Tying State Record For Consecutive Wins

An Oklahoma high school football team’s long winning streak nearly went by the wayside on the verge of tying a statewide record.

However, a stirring second half comeback from Midwest City Carl Albert enabled the Titans to get within one more win of equalling the longest 11-man football winning streak in the state. Down 21-7 at halftime, the Titans came back to tie the score; then got a field goal from Kion Floranda on the final play to pull off a 31-28 road win at rival Del City on Friday.

Carl Albert (4-0) picked up its 57th consecutive win, one win away from tying the state 11-man record, which was set by Bixby, when the Spartans won 58 straight games from 2018-22.

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The Titans can tie Bixby’s record on Friday, Sept. 25 at home against Guthrie. With a win there, Carl Albert can break the record the following week, Oct. 2 at Noble.

How the Titans Did It

Carl Albert trailed 21-7 at halftime in Friday’s game. But the Titans came out and scored 14 straight points to pull even at 21-all with less than 10 minutes left.

Del City regained the lead, 28-21, and Carl Albert had to score another touchdown in the closing minutes. The Titans did just that, but not before converting on a fourth-down play to keep the drive alive. After the TD, Carl Albert added the PAT to even the score at 28-all with more than two minutes left.

On the next possession, Del City threw an interception in its own territory. That allowed Carl Albert to position itself for the game-winning field goal.

Del City blocked the kick, but the Eagles were penalized for a personal foul penalty, putting the ball at the 1-yard line with no time left. The Titans elected to kick it again, and Floranda was able to get it through the uprights to preserve Carl Albert’s long win streak.

The Beginning Of Carl Albert’s Streak

The Titans opened the 2022 season with a road loss to Coweta. Following a win against Midwest City, Carl Albert then faced Muskogee at home on Sept. 9, but the Roughers pulled off a 35-28 win.

Carl Albert hasn’t lost a game since. The Titans’ current win streak began the following week with a 45-2 win against Elk City and went on to win their final 11 games, capped by a 49-7 win against McAlester in the Class 5A championship game.

Since then, the Titans have won three more 5A titles. They have now won 20 state championships, which is a state record, and have won nine gold balls in the last 10 seasons.

Bixby’s Record Streak

The Spartans set the state record with 58 straight wins, beginning in the 2018 season. It ended late in the 2022 regular season with a 38-35 nationally televised loss to Jenks; which ironically beat Bixby in the game before the Spartans embarked on their win streak.

However, the Spartans did get revenge that postseason, when they beat Jenks in a rematch in the Class 6A-I semifinals. Bixby went on to win the 6A-I title in its first season after moving up from 6A-II.

The Spartans have continued to win state titles, winning three more 6A-I championships - the latter coming last season - and have also currently won eight straight state titles.