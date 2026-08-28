Bixby at Owasso Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

Friday night, two Oklahoma high school football powers collide in a rematch of last season’s Class 6A-I championship contest.

And they happen to be the top two ranked teams in the High School On SI Oklahoma preseason Top 25 poll, as top-ranked Bixby takes on No. 2-ranked Owasso.

The Spartans won their fourth consecutive 6A-I championship, and their eighth straight state title, with a 31-17 win against Owasso in last season’s 6A-I championship. Bixby is also 7-1 against Owasso since 2022, although that one win by the Rams came the last time the two faced off in Owasso, with the home team claiming a 40-21 win.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Owasso.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BIXBY 0, OWASSO 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Owasso, it’s a rematch of the Class 6A-I state title game as four-time defending 6A-I champion Bixby squares off against Owasso.

About Bixby

While Bixby - which is 7-1 against Owasso since the resumption of its series four years ago - comes in at No. 1, the Spartans will be relatively inexperienced to start this season, as Bixby had to replace several starters on both sides of the ball.

The Spartans do have a foundation up front with the return of top offensive line prospects in Oklahoma commit Kaeden Penny and junior Gavin Wilson, who has reported recent offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. Then on defense, senior linebacker Cain Brackney has received offers from Oklahoma State, Indiana, Colorado and Baylor.

About Owasso

Two of Owasso’s three losses last season came at the hands of Bixby - the season opener and again in the 6A-I title game.

But the Rams bring back plenty of experience, including senior quarterback Drew Frankenfield - who has thrown for nearly 5,700 yards and 60 TDs in his career - senior offensive linemen Hunter Goodenow, Shawn Kellogg and Nick Rosas and senior defensive back Peyton LeGrand, who has recorded 133 tackles and three interceptions over the past two seasons.