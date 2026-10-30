Broken Arrow at Bixby Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

Perhaps the biggest Oklahoma high school football regular season game in 2026 finally takes place Friday night.

Undefeated squads will collide at Bixby as the Spartans welcome in Broken Arrow in a game that will decide the District 6AI-1 title.

It’s also a matchup of two of the top three ranked teams in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25. Bixby has been ranked No. 1 all season long, while Broken Arrow has shot upward to No. 3.

Last season, the two teams faced off in the 6AI semifinals, with Bixby claiming a 49-17 win en route to winning its fourth straight 6AI gold ball.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Bixby.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BROKEN ARROW 0, BIXBY 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Lee Snider Field in Bixby, it’s finally the game of the year in 6AI, as 8-0 Broken Arrow comes to town to take on the 8-0 Spartans.

ABOUT BROKEN ARROW

While the Tigers come in undefeated, they have really been rolling at the right time. In their last four games, they have outscored their foes, 197-17.

It will be the first time Broken Arrow quarterback Shamar Banner has faced Bixby, as he transferred in from another state over the offseason. Banner, a University of Tulsa commit, has thrown for nearly 1,300 yards and 18 TDs while adding 443 yards and eight TDs rushing.

But there are other players on offense Bixby has to focus on, including tailback Corey Sango Jr., and receiver Semaj Stanford, who is also a standout defensive back.

ABOUT BIXBY

The Spartans have a very unique luxury - they have not one, not two, but four quarterbacks they can utilize and all bring intangibles to the table. All four (Reece Madden, Isaiah Butcher IV, Preston Carter and Jax Rice) have combined to throw for more than 1,500 yards and 16 TDs.

Bixby also has Division I talent, notably Oklahoma commits Connor Arant (tight end/defensive line) and Kaeden Penny (offensive line), along with Indiana commit Cain Brackney, who heads up a strong linebacking unit.