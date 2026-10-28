Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

It was yet another week of Oklahoma high school football that was devoid of mass chaos.

Each of the top 20 teams ranked in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 all won its respective Week 8 contests. Only three ranked teams suffered defeats.

But for sure this week, we are assured of at least one shakeup in the top five. That’s because the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked teams, Bixby and Broken Arrow, face off in the biggest game in the state on Friday.

Both the Spartans and Tigers come in with identical 8-0 records, and there are some who believe that Broken Arrow has the personnel to upend the Bixby juggernaut. We will find out for sure in this space a week for now if the Tigers are indeed the real deal or if the Spartans are back on the fast track for yet another gold ball.

For now, here are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8

1. Bixby (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans set up this week’s mega-showdown at home with Broken Arrow by defeating Edmond North, 56-7. Bixby beat Broken Arrow in last season’s 6AI semifinals, 49-17.

Up Next: vs. Broken Arrow on Friday, Oct. 30

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Titans enjoyed being off last week. They’re back in action this week, looking to extend their state-record winning streak to 62 games along with getting in shape to make another run at a 5A title.

Up Next: vs. Midwest City on Friday, Oct. 30

3. Broken Arrow (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week, the Tigers made sure they didn’t look ahead to Bixby by rolling past Southmoore, 57-0. One reason they feel good about their chances against the Spartans is the play of quarterback Shamar Banner, who has thrown for nearly 1,300 yards and 18 TDs while adding almost 500 yards and eight scores.

Up Next: at Bixby on Friday, Oct. 30

4. Elgin (8-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Owls still have the inside track to the District 5A-2 title after defeating El Reno in Week 8, 70-6. They travel to Altus this week.

Up Next: at Altus on Friday, Oct. 30

5. Tuttle (7-1)

Previous rank: 5

These next two weeks will determine whether or not the Tigers can come away with the District 4A-2 title. Tuttle - which is coming off a 50-6 win against Western Heights - has third-place Chickasha this week and then next week takes on Ardmore, which currently shares the top spot with the Tigers.

Up Next: at Chickasha on Friday, Oct. 30

6. Lincoln Christian (7-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week, the Bulldogs downed Checotah, 63-20. They currently occupy first place in 2A-I-3, a half-game ahead of Sequoyah-Tahlequah, a team Lincoln Christian has already defeated.

Up Next: at Hugo on Friday, Oct. 30

7. Jenks (6-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Trojans went to Yukon last week and came back up Interstate 44 as 50-13 victors. They can clinch the top playoff seed from 6AI-2 at home this week.

Up Next: vs. Moore on Friday, Oct. 30

8. Sulphur (7-1)

Previous rank: 8

It was a statement win for the Bulldogs, who dominated a previously undefeated Kingston squad, 55-0. They can now clinch the top playoff seed from District 3A-2 with a home win this week.

Up Next: vs. Star-Spencer on Friday, Oct. 30

WATCH: The Kingston Redskins, riding a 25-game district win streak, but the back-to-back Class 3A state runners-up, the Sulphur Bulldogs, rolled into town...



WHO LET THE DAWGS OUT! Sulphur shuts out Kingston in a statement win, 55-0! #okpreps@Carter_Cole10 @TraberSartors… pic.twitter.com/mpBSpNUpl4 — Brigg Bates (@briggbates) October 24, 2026

9. Sallisaw (8-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Black Diamonds concluded their home schedule with a 51-6 victory against Tulsa McLain. They end the regular season with a two-game roadie, Hilldale and Poteau. Not entirely too far trips, but venues that have given the Diamonds fits over the years.

Up Next: at Hilldale on Friday, Oct. 30

10. Broken Bow (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

In all likelihood, the Savages wrapped up the No. 2 playoff seed from District 4A-4 and a first-round home playoff with a 38-16 win at Stilwell. They do return home for their last two regular-season games while needing Sallisaw to lose out in order to grab the top seed.

Up Next: vs. Ada on Friday, Oct. 30

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (7-1)

Previous rank: 11

For the second straight week, the Irish recorded a shutout, this time winning 59-0 at Tulsa Edison. They can wrap up the top playoff seed from District 5A-4 at home this week.

Up Next: vs. Tahlequah on Friday, Oct. 30

12. Owasso (5-3)

Previous rank: 12

The Rams continued their late-season surge with a 38-14 win against Edmond Santa Fe. They can continue to make a run at the No. 2 seed from 6AI-2 by beating another team from the Edmond area.

Up Next: at Edmond Deer Creek on Friday, Oct. 30

13. Choctaw (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

With last week’s 48-7 win against Putnam City, the Yellowjackets have clinched the District 6AII-1 title. They’ll get to enjoy that a bit longer by being off this week.

Up Next: Idle this week

14. Stillwater (5-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Pioneers rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense in their 59-6 home win against Muskogee. They rushed for 278 yards and passed for 214 more.

Up Next: at Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Friday, Oct. 30

15. Jones (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

Despite last week’s 42-7 win at Metro Christian, the Longhorns haven’t taken control of District 3A-4, as they remain in a first-place tie with Berryhill, with those teams squaring off next week.

Up Next: vs. Jay on Friday, Oct. 30

Jones vs Metro Christian Football Highlights 2026! Jones Longhorns keep their district record perfect. Watch it again on Demand at https://t.co/0RuHmJSYl4 @jonesfoosball @coachreedJHS pic.twitter.com/8NtAGbJ5Io — Oklahoma Sports Network (@oksportsnet) October 25, 2026

16. Talihina (8-0)

Previous rank: 16

It’s now 22 straight wins and counting for the Golden Tigers after a 67-0 win against Drumright. Now, they head to Tulsa for a District A-II-3 showdown against Regent Prep, which also brings an 8-0 record into the contest.

Up Next: at Regent Prep on Friday, Oct. 30

17. Cascia Hall (8-0)

Previous rank: 17

No letdown for the Commandos after their comeback win the week before against Kiefer, as they led from start to finish in a 56-0 win against Bethel.

Up Next: at Perry on Friday, Oct. 30

18. Coweta (7-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Tigers essentially got a double win last week. They took care of Tulsa Rogers, winning 71-0, while Bishop Kelley fell to Del City. That has led to a three-way tie for first in District 5A-3 with Coweta, Del City and Bishop Kelley. However, the Tigers are third in point differential.

Up Next: at Sapulpa on Friday, Oct. 30

19. Weatherford (9-0)

Previous rank: 19

With their 13-7 win last week at Cache, the Eagles have wrapped up at least a share of the District 4A-1 title and the top postseason seed. They can claim the outright district championship with a win in their regular-season finale.

Up Next: vs. Woodward on Friday, Oct. 30

20. Washington (7-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Warriors took care of business against Crossings Christian, 57-7. They still have work to do, though, in order to claim the outright District 2A-I-2 title.

Up Next: at Lindsay on Friday, Oct. 30

21. Ardmore (8-0)

Previous rank: 23

In a matchup between undefeated squads, the Tigers defeated Chickasha, 38-26. As long as they don’t stumble this week, it sets things up for a Week 10 showdown with Tuttle for the 4A-2 title.

Up Next: at Western Heights on Friday, Oct. 30

WATCH: The Ardmore Tigers are 7-0 for the first time since 2021. Could they keep it going with an undefeated Chickasha team rolling into Carter County?



JOSH NEWBY'S SQUAD MOVES TO 8-0! Ardmore says no more to Chickasha, 38-26! #okpreps @tyson_laster @ClubArdmore… pic.twitter.com/Ao2Ukav5Uv — Brigg Bates (@briggbates) October 24, 2026

22. Holdenville (8-0)

Previous rank: 25

Another matchup against two undefeated teams went the Wolverines’ way, and then some, as they prevailed 56-6 against Hartshorne. They can clinch at least a share of the District 2A-II-4 championship with a win this week.

Up Next: at Wilburton on Friday, Oct. 30

23. Fairview (8-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Yellowjackets have entered the rankings with a perfect season, which they have maintained after a 17-0 win last week against a Tonkawa squad also bidding for a perfect record. In their last four games, Fairview has allowed a total of 13 points.

Up Next: at Hinton on Friday, Oct. 30

24. Adair (7-1)

Previous rank: NR

The defending 2AII champs are gearing up for another run at a gold ball. After a season-opening loss to Gravette (Ark.), the Warriors have reeled off seven straight wins, scoring at least half a hundred in six of those, including last week’s 70-16 victory against Salina. Adair plays Wyandotte, with the winner claiming the District 2A-II-3 title.

Up Next: at Wyandotte on Friday, Oct. 30

25. Fort Gibson (7-1)

Previous rank: NR

Another team quietly putting together a good season, the Tigers have won seven straight wins after dropping the opener to Sapulpa. The latest win was 49-13 against former District 4A-3 kingpin Wagoner, and with their seventh win, the Tigers have already matched their win total from all of last season.

Up Next: at Cushing on Friday, Oct. 30