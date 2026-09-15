Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Top 10 Receives Huge Shakeup With Many Teams Off This Week

Last week, the top three teams in the High School On SI Top 25 Oklahoma high school football rankings all won.

However, the next five ranked squads all lost.

So, with many teams enjoying a bye this week with district play coming next week, who else has joined the reconfigured Top 10 after last week’s shakeup?

Read on further, as here are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2

1. Bixby (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans scored 53 fewer points last week against Jenks than they did in last year’s game against the Trojans. But the results are still the same - another Spartan win, 13-6.

Up Next: Idle this week

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

Make it 56 straight for the Titans, who survived a rock fight with Bishop McGuinness, scoring a late defensive touchdown to pull away for a 20-8 win. Carl Albert can get to within one game of tying Bixby’s all-time 11-man state record winning streak with a win this week against a nearby rival.

Up Next: at Del City on Friday, Sept. 18

3. Broken Arrow (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers got a momentum-changing pick-six to end the first half against Owasso; then scored three straight TDs to open up the second half en route to a 43-22 win.

Up Next: Idle this week

4. Muskogee (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Down 21-0 at halftime to Claremore, the Roughers stormed back to prevail, 28-24, on a 15-yard TD pass from Brayden McMullen to Anthony McNac with 1:08 remaining.

Up Next: vs. Choctaw on Friday, Sept. 18

5. Broken Bow (3-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Savages christened their new turf surface at Memorial Stadium in grand style with a 50-0 win against longtime McCurtain County rival Idabel. It will be a while before they test out that turf again, as Broken Bow is off this week and then has a huge district showdown at Sallisaw the week after.

Up Next: Idle this week

6. Elgin (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

Talk about sweet revenge. The Owls avenged last season’s tough defeat to the Tigers in the Class 4A title game with a 28-14 home win. Quarterback Cayden Belletto threw two TD passes and ran for another in the third quarter that broke a 7-all tie.

Up Next: at Cache on Friday, Sept. 18

7. Tuttle (2-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Tigers dropped a 28-14 decision to Elgin in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A championship game. But with the Owls now in 5A, Tuttle doesn’t have to worry about seeing them this postseason.

Up Next: Idle this week

8. Lincoln Christian (2-1)

Previous rank: 6

A salute to the Bulldogs for a 44-game win streak, which ended with last week’s 41-14 loss to Arkansas power Shiloh Christian. The run included three consecutive state championships.

Up Next: Idle this week

9. Sulphur (2-0)

Previous rank: 11

Not a bad start for the Bulldogs, beating two highly regarded squads in Washington and Davis, the latter 28-6. Next up is one of the top small-school powers in North Texas.

Up Next: at Gunter (Texas) on Friday, Sept. 18

10. Stillwater (1-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Pioneers avoided some Top 10 chaos last week by not playing. They’re back it at with a road trip on Friday.

Up Next: at Lawton on Friday, Sept. 18

11. Jenks (1-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Trojans have lost their two games by a combined total of eight points. But they might as well be 0-0 starting district play next week.

Up Next: Idle this week

12. Owasso (0-2)

Previous rank: 4

Owasso attempts to bounce back from last week’s loss to Broken Bow with a visit to Sand Springs.

Up Next: at Sand Springs on Friday, Sept. 18

13. Bishop McGuinness (2-1)

Previous rank: 8

It will be a game that the Fighting Irish will think about for a while, as they had their chances to take down Carl Albert.

Up Next: Idle this week

14. Mustang (2-1)

Previous rank: 14

It was a classic bounce-back game for the Broncos, who rebounded from their stunning loss to Yukon with a decisive 44-6 win against Norman. They’ll enjoy it for another week, but next week, the Broncos will welcome in Bixby for the district opener.

Up Next: Idle this week

15. Jones (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Longhorns made it two straight wins with a 42-21 win at Mount St. Mary. Hunter Purvis had 155 yards receiving and a pair of TDs in the victory.

Up Next: Idle this week

16. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Hornets were able to get past Putnam City, 24-14. They are one of the few teams that won’t be off this week.

Up Next: vs. Lawton MacArthur on Friday, Sept. 18

17. Talihina (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Golden Tigers upended Mansfield (Ark.), 61-46, in a matchup of defending state champions. It was just another night at the office for all-everything QB Landen Griffith, who passed for 205 yards and five TDs while rushing for 182 yards and three more scores.

Up Next: vs. Broken Bow JV on Thursday, Sept. 17

18. Choctaw (1-2)

Previous rank: 17

A rare sentence: The Yellowjackets got a much-needed win at Tulsa Union, prevailing 36-14. A general sentence: Star tight end Titus Hawk, a Notre Dame commit, scored three TDs.

Up Next: at Muskogee on Friday, Sept. 18

19. Sallisaw (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Black Diamonds beat an Arkansas school for the second straight week, this time defeating Rogers Heritage, 28-7. After being off this week, they start District 4A-4 play with a huge challenge, hosting Broken Bow.

Up Next: Idle this week

20. Coweta (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

Unlike the week before against Pryor, the Tigers had a relatively easier time of things against Tulsa McLain, posting a 56-0 win to remain undefeated.

Up Next: Idle this week

21. Cascia Hall (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Commandos have definitely gotten defensive during their fast start. They’ve allowed just four touchdowns, and last week, blanked Metro Christian, 31-0, holding the Patriots to 133 total yards. Cascia also took the lead to stay on a 29-yard pick-six from Brock VanZandt.

Up Next: Idle this week

22. Washington (2-1)

Previous rank: 22

It was a bounce-back performance from the Warriors, rolling past Purcell, 55-7, a week after a tough overtime loss to Sulphur.

Up Next: Idle this week

23. Norman North (2-0)

Previous rank: 24

In a 44-21 win against Sand Springs, running back Byron Mason, who is committed to Arkansas Division II power Harding, rushed for 228 yards and a pair of scores.

Up Next: vs. Piedmont on Friday, Sept. 18

24. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

After an impressive opening-week win at Sand Springs, the Antlers have knocked off a pair of crosstown rivals back-to-back, Edmond North and then last week, Edmond Memorial by a 28-21 count.

Up Next: Idle this week

25. Yukon (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

There was definitely no letdown for the Millers after their dramatic win against Mustang two weeks ago. This past weekend, they rolled past Westmoore, 70-0. Junior QB Zealand Danielson was a perfect 10-of-10 passing for 215 yards and two TDs and he also had a pair of rushing scores.

Up Next: vs. Edmond Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 18