Choctaw at Muskogee Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

A recent Oklahoma high school football championship game serves as a tantalizing non-district matchup Friday night.

Choctaw travels to Muskogee to take on a Roughers squad that comes in undefeated - not to mention a team with a ton of confidence after pulling off a stirring comeback a week ago.

Both teams are ranked in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll. Muskogee has vaulted to No. 4, while Choctaw comes in at No. 18.

Since 2019, the Yellowjackets are 5-0 against Muskogee. That includes the last time the two teams faced off, the 2024 Class 6A-II championship game, when Choctaw put together a late comeback to stun a Muskogee team bidding to repeat as state champions, winning 26-25.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Muskogee.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

CHOCTAW 7, MUSKOGEE 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

FIRST QUARTER

- TOUCHDOWN CHOCTAW. Yellowjackets take the opening kickoff and need just four plays covering 66 yards to cash in. Knoxtyn Rallo takes a reverse 25 yards for the score, and the PAT is true. (Choctaw, 7-0 | 10:14, 1st)

- Muskogee kicks off to Choctaw to start the ballgame.

PREGAME

- Live from Rougher Village on the Muskogee High School campus, the undefeated Roughers get set to welcome in Choctaw.

ABOUT CHOCTAW

The Yellowjackets opened the season with back-to-back home losses. But they have a chance to claim back-to-back road wins if they prevail on Friday.

Last week, Choctaw posted a convincing 36-14 win at Tulsa Union, as tight end Titus Hawk - a Notre Dame commit - scored three TDs. He also caught the game-winning TD pass in the Yellowjackets’ win against Muskogee in the 6A-II title game two seasons ago.

ABOUT MUSKOGEE

The Roughers come in at 3-0, and last week was a rousing win for them.

Trailing 21-0 at halftime against Claremore, the Roughers stormed back for a 28-24 win when quarterback Brayden McMullen threw a 15-yard TD pass to Anthony McNac. The Roughers have won their three games by a grand total of 13 points.