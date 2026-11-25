From Tahlequah to Yale, the final installment of our Oklahoma boys basketball players to watch features experienced leaders and players chasing career milestones. Waukomis’ Colt Simunek has surpassed 1,300 career points, while Wyandotte returns standouts who helped the program reach its first state tournament in 69 years.

Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Explore the complete Oklahoma boys basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email his name, school and information about his accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Duke Dobbins (Tahlequah)

Dobbins is a 6-foot-2 sophomore who averaged 11.8 points while starting as a freshman. He can attack the basket and make contested shots. His work ethic supports continued improvement at both ends.

Aiden Hooper (Tahlequah Sequoyah)

Hooper is a talented guard who can score from anywhere on the floor. He remains productive despite regularly facing defenses designed to limit him. His passing and underrated defense strengthen his all-around impact.

Nelson Leach (Tahlequah Sequoyah)

Leach embraces any role and consistently competes with effort and toughness. His leadership provides an example for younger teammates. He maintains a 3.85 GPA while participating in additional sports, activities and clubs.

Landen Griffith (Talihina)

Griffith is a four-year starter at point guard who leads through his actions. He also played quarterback for Talihina’s state championship football team.

Cash Phelps (Tecumseh)

Phelps led Tecumseh in charges taken last season. He finished with 55, demonstrating his willingness to sacrifice for the team.

Elijah Hernandez (Texhoma)

Hernandez, known as “Eli,” continues a family basketball tradition that includes brothers Joe, an All-Stater, and Jerry, an OBCA All-Star. He leads quietly through hard work and commitment to teammates. His experience and example will be important to Texhoma this season.

Cason Frymire and Carter Frymire (Thomas-Fay-Custer)

Cason and Carter are four-year starters who each have an opportunity to reach 1,000 career points this season. Cason scored 31 points in an area playoff game last year, while Carter delivered multiple 20-point postseason performances, including a 26-point area outing. Both combine scoring with strong ball-handling, passing and rebounding. Their involvement also extends to other sports, school organizations and community activities.

Casen Johnson (Tonkawa)

Johnson is a three-level scorer who has earned all-conference honors in each of the past two seasons. He has provided leadership since his sophomore year. He is on pace to become Tonkawa’s first 1,000-point scorer in 15 years.

Jarius Bossell, Kam Boone and KD Nichols (Tulsa Memorial Chargers)

These three are outstanding athletes who will make their presence known on the basketball court.

Brody Airington (Tupelo)

Airington is a versatile player who can contribute inside and outside. His leadership will also be valuable to Tupelo.

Cleat Zike (Turner)

Zike averaged 20 points, five rebounds and four assists as a sophomore. He earned Savanna Tournament all-tournament honors and Bryan County All-Star recognition.

Jett Price (Tuttle)

Price led Tuttle with 13 points and just over four rebounds per game last season. He shot 32% from 3-point range and continued improving his shot over the summer. His strength helps him attack the basket and reach preferred scoring spots. He has also made strides as an on-ball defender.

Rylan Williams (Tuttle)

Williams sets a consistent example through his work in basketball and the classroom. He takes pride in doing things correctly regardless of who is watching.

Micheal Dixon and Tyce Murchinson (U.S. Grant)

Micheal Dixon and Tyce Murchinson bring talent and versatility to U.S. Grant. Their different strengths complement one another and give the team multiple options.

Karri Titsworth (Union)

Titsworth is a returning starter who earned first-team all-district honors last season. He averaged 10 points and five assists while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Daison Hadley (Varnum)

Hadley helped Varnum win 50 games over the past two seasons and delivered important performances during its run to the state semifinals. As a sophomore, he earned Class B all-state honors from The Oklahoman and PrepNation, along with a place on PrepNation’s Super 7 list. He also received conference tournament MVP and all-conference recognition. His development has attracted workout and unofficial-visit invitations from small colleges.

Evans Wise (Varnum)

Wise is a humble, hardworking senior who consistently supports his teammates. After a productive season, he is expected to take on an even larger role. His commitment extends beyond the court.

Maddox Riffe (Velma-Alma)

Riffe is Velma-Alma’s only returning starter. His conduct and team-first approach provide an important example for a young roster.

Jeremiah Marshall (Vian)

Marshall played an important role on a senior-heavy team last season. His offseason work has prepared him for increased production at both ends. Vian expects him to take another step forward.

Wyatt VanZee (Vici)

VanZee joins Vici after transferring from Mooreland. His talent has earned recognition from Prep Hoops.

Caiden LaPierre (Walters)

LaPierre consistently arrives early, stays late and looks for ways to help others. His positive attitude and hustle influence those around him. Guided by his Christian faith, he sets an example through integrity and selflessness.

Trevin Reed (Walters)

Reed scored 700 points as a sophomore and became a major source of offensive production. He combines shooting and finishing with strong court vision and passing. His activity also produces offensive putbacks, defensive rebounds and energetic defense. His basketball IQ makes him central to the Blue Devils.

Kade Fowler (Warner)

Fowler is a natural leader who willingly assists anyone who needs help. His team-first approach makes him a dependable teammate.

Colt Simunek (Waukomis)

Simunek has scored more than 1,300 career points. He combines deep 3-point range with athleticism that creates problems defensively.

Keagan Keller (Waukomis)

Keller consistently puts the team first. He combines strong defense with reliable shooting and aggressive drives to the basket.

Cadyn Tallen (Waurika)

Tallen earned Southwest Oklahoma FCA All-State recognition last season. He is active in church ministry and spent the summer attending a boot camp while preparing for military service after graduation.

Gabi Gunter (Waurika)

Gunter serves as Waurika’s FFA president and as reporter for the Central Area opening and closing ceremonies. Gunter also earned a state championship in diversified crop production and received a gold ranking nationally.

Jaxton Simmons (Waurika)

Simmons surpassed 1,000 career points last season. A multisport athlete, he is also a state champion and All-Stater in eight-man powerlifting. His quarterback play has positioned him as a potential football All-State selection.

Kade Zook (Waynoka)

Zook is a respectful, coachable freshman who willingly places team needs first. His effort and positive attitude make him a valued teammate as he develops. His character makes him a strong Character Counts Athlete candidate.

Cooper Bryant and Cash Weiberg (Weatherford)

Cooper is a 6-foot-2 senior who returns as Weatherford’s leading scorer and rebounder. Cash is a 6-foot senior who led the team in 3-pointers made as a junior. Both will be counted on for significant leadership this season.

Thadan Yandell (Webbers Falls)

Yandell is a versatile player who prioritizes the team over individual success. He is expected to benefit from additional talent around him this season.

Demetrius Davis (Weleetka)

Davis enters his senior season as a four-year starter. His experience brings significant expectations for his final year.

Keiton Thompson (Weleetka)

Thompson is an experienced guard who handles the ball effectively. He can provide scoring while also creating opportunities for teammates.

Mason McCarty (Wellston)

McCarty enters his junior season as a three-year starter with more than 800 career points. He averages 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. His basketball IQ allows him to serve as an extension of the coaching staff. He also maintains a 3.93 GPA.

Cash Columbus (Westmoore)

Columbus is a senior captain selected by his teammates for his commitment to the group. He is willing to speak up and hold others accountable. His pace, basketball IQ and coachability strengthen his leadership.

LaDerrius Stidum (Westville)

Stidum brings energy after serving as Westville’s sixth man last season. His defense helps set the team’s tone. He will regularly draw the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best player.

Will Lewis (Wetumka)

Lewis is a three-level scorer with deep shooting range and an underrated defensive game. He values team success over individual accomplishments. His character and leadership make him a dependable teammate.

Bill Stephens (Wewoka)

Stephens averaged 16 points last season and delivered a 47-point performance in an area playoff game. A talented Class of 2028 player, he also led Wewoka in steals.

Brody Rose (Whitesboro)

Rose is a senior leader who willingly handles whatever needs to be done. His energy, effort and positive attitude help motivate the team. Teammates respect his dependability and daily example.

Jaser Thurman (Whitesboro)

Thurman averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 52% last season. His ability to rebound, create for teammates and defend makes his impact extend beyond scoring. Whitesboro expects him to remain central to its success.

Richard Tolen (Will Rogers)

Tolen is an athletic post player regarded by his coach as one of the Tulsa area’s best big men. He has attracted interest from multiple junior college and Division II programs.

Bobby Adams (Wilson)

Adams is a four-sport athlete who holds leadership roles in Beta and FCA and has served as a Boys State delegate. He also interns at the elementary school, where he models kindness, dependability and respect. His willingness to help without seeking recognition makes him a positive influence.

Case Kana (Wilson)

Kana is a three-year starter who led Wilson in scoring, assists, steals and minutes last season while helping the team improve its win total by six. His honors included all-conference, PNTV Class A All-State, OBCA All-Region and first-team All-Ardmoreite recognition. He consistently creates opportunities despite facing double-teams and traps. A three-sport athlete, he also takes concurrent college courses.

Alec Ganote (Wilson Henryetta)

Ganote is Wilson’s only returning starter and the lone remaining varsity player from its 2024 and 2025 state tournament teams. He averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists last season. He also shot 43% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line. His production and experience will make him an important leader.

Landon Presson (Woodland)

Presson is a returning starter who averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 defensive rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 65.9% from the free-throw line. His competitiveness and energy provide valuable leadership. He is expected to take on a larger role while continuing to improve.

Peyton Snow (Woodland)

Snow consistently brings respect, dependability and a team-first attitude. His positive approach and work ethic make him someone teammates can trust. He represents Woodland well on and off the court.

Cole Reid (Woodward)

Reid is an athletic combo guard who averaged 15.8 points as a junior. He can score at all three levels and has the tools to become a strong defender. His coach believes he can produce 30 points on any given night.

Gunner Jackson, Jaxson Billings and Landon Posey (Wyandotte)

Gunner Jackson and Jaxson Billings are four-year starters who earned OBCA All-Region honors last season. Gunner was the Lucky 7 Offensive Player of the Year, while Jaxson earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Landon Posey is a three-year starter and first-team all-conference selection. Together, the seniors have helped win 60 games and led Wyandotte to its first state tournament appearance in 69 years.

Jairus Robertson (Wyandotte)

Robertson is active in several school organizations, particularly Students Making a Change. His leadership extends through basketball, the classroom and the community. His character makes him a deserving Character Counts Athlete nominee.

Desmond Fields (Wynnewood)

Fields is a versatile 6-foot-5 senior who scored 300 points last season and averaged a double-double over the final 10 games. His ball-handling creates difficult matchups for opposing post players. His enthusiasm and emotional leadership help motivate the team.

Drake Simpson (Yale)

Simpson is a three-year starter who averaged approximately 15 points last season. He combines deep shooting range and three-level scoring with strong rebounding.

Spencer Brown (Yale)

Brown is a strong student-athlete whose academic achievements include a high ACT score. He has also earned acceptance into prestigious programs.