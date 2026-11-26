The next generation of Oklahoma high school girls basketball stars is ready to make its mark.

From returning starters with state championship experience to highly touted freshmen preparing for their varsity debuts, a talented group of underclassmen will be looking to elevate their programs during the 2026-27 season.

Some have already established themselves as dependable scorers, playmakers and defensive standouts. Others are coming off impressive summer performances that suggest breakout seasons could be on the horizon.

Whether they are competing for state championships, stepping into expanded leadership roles or helping rebuild their programs, these young athletes represent the future of Oklahoma girls basketball.

Here is a school-by-school look at the freshmen and sophomores to watch across the state this season, courtesy of VYPE Oklahoma.

Reagan Langley (Adair)

A returning starter from last season's runner-up team, Langley brings experience and versatility to the lineup. Her crafty style of play allows her to contribute on both ends of the floor.

Presley Griswold (Afton)

Toughness, energy and a competitive mindset make Griswold a promising contributor this season. Her athleticism and commitment to improving her game have positioned her to make a significant impact when opportunities arise. Her best basketball is still ahead of her.

Hadley Wallace (Altus)

After making strides over the summer, Wallace is expected to take on an important role this season. She will be counted on to provide scoring and rebounding.

Kee’Ana Martinez (Antlers)

Entering her sophomore season, Martinez is expected to play a major role in the Lady Cats' success. Her exceptional speed and length make her a disruptive defender. After spending the offseason developing her shot and offensive skills, she is poised to expand her impact on that end of the floor.

Alexis Nichols (Balko-Forgan)

After earning minutes as a freshman, Nichols will be counted on to fill a much larger role this season. The athletic 6-foot forward can handle the ball, score inside and stretch the floor.

An all-state cross-country runner as a freshman, she excels at running the floor. Her character, competitive drive and considerable upside add to her value.

Adrianna Hicks (Bartlesville)

A sophomore transfer, Hicks is expected to contribute immediately for the Lady Bruins. Her length and consistent scoring have stood out during the preseason, while her ability to generate steals and block shots gives her considerable defensive potential.

Smooth with the basketball, she is also a quiet leader and supportive teammate.

Lakynn Coulter (Battiest)

Coulter could make an immediate impact as she begins her freshman season with the Lady Panthers. She combines a high basketball IQ with strong defensive ability and a team-first mentality.

A quiet leader, she sets an example through her effort and willingness to go the extra mile.

Sage Rivera (Beaver)

Exceptional athleticism and a game that belies her age should help Rivera make an immediate impact at the high school level. She is also a valued teammate whose approach makes her a pleasure to coach.

Preslie Nelson, Sadie Lee and Landyn Clark (Bethel)

Three freshmen are expected to take on important roles this season. Nelson and Clark will help in the backcourt, while Lee will contribute in the frontcourt.

Madeline Manning (Bishop McGuinness)

After serving as one of the Irish's defensive anchors as a freshman, Manning returns at point guard with an expanded offensive game.

The sophomore is a relentless rebounder who has the potential to rank among the state's assist leaders. Her development should help the Irish build on their success.

Reese Painter (Bixby)

At 6 feet tall, Painter offers size, versatility and tremendous upside as a sophomore. She can stretch the floor with her 3-point shooting or work inside to score around the rim.

Addison Steelmon (Blackwell)

A tireless work ethic and fearless approach help Steelmon stand out. She pairs a strong basketball IQ with reliable ballhandling and the ability to score at the rim, in the midrange and from beyond the arc.

Ellie Freeman (Blanchard)

With size and athleticism at the guard positions, Freeman has the potential to make a significant impact on the program.

She can create scoring opportunities for herself and facilitate for teammates. The team's new offensive system will provide an opportunity to showcase her abilities.

Moriah Hill (Booker T. Washington)

Versatility allows Hill to impact games in a variety of ways. After showing tremendous growth over the summer, she has demonstrated the ability to take over games and is positioned for a strong sophomore season.

Lily Adair (Bridge)

A versatile multisport athlete, Adair led the team in scoring and finished among its top three rebounders as a freshman.

She handles the ball, scores, defends and directs the offense while embracing whatever role is needed. Also a standout soccer player, she recently won a Class 4 regional cross-country championship. Another productive basketball season is expected.

Cambri Cantrell (Bristow)

A strong finish to her freshman season helped Cantrell earn a spot in the starting lineup. She continued working on her game over the summer and has raised expectations for a big year.

Sophia Vogel and Lamiah Baker (Broken Arrow)

Following a strong finish to her first varsity season, Vogel continued her development over the summer and attracted interest from multiple schools. A skilled shooting guard who can create her own shot off the dribble, she consistently puts in extra work.

Joining the program from Booker T. Washington, Baker brings experience as a freshman starter who helped her former team reach the state tournament. Her steady demeanor, accurate shooting and excellent court vision make her especially effective in transition.

Teghan Cantrell (Broken Bow)

A promising future awaits Cantrell as she begins her freshman season. Continued development and a commitment to putting in the work could lead to significant accomplishments on the court.

Tenley Webster (Cache)

First-team all-conference recognition in a competitive league highlighted Webster's previous season.

She made significant strides during the second half of the season before an injury interrupted her progress late in the year. That growth gives her an opportunity to put together a big season.

Laila White (Calumet)

An impressive summer helped White establish her place on the team heading into her freshman season. Her strong ballhandling and outstanding 3-point shooting should allow her to contribute immediately.

Harper Watts (Caney Valley)

As the primary point guard last season, Watts demonstrated poise, determination and strong command of the offense.

She averaged 11 points and nearly four assists per game as a freshman, including a season-high 27 points. Her passing, dependable scoring and feisty defense give her several ways to contribute.

Continued growth as a floor leader will be important to the team's success this season.

Taylor Martin (Canton)

A strong finish to last season, particularly during the playoffs, helped Martin earn recognition as the team's most improved player and contributed to its area tournament appearance.

Her physical strength makes her an effective rebounder, while her aggressive, left-handed attack helps her finish at the rim. After spending the summer improving her perimeter game, she enters the season with high expectations.

Zoie Johnson (Carl Albert)

Starting as a freshman on the 2026 Class 5A state championship team gave Johnson valuable experience in high-pressure situations.

Now a sophomore, she combines strong on-ball defense with aggressive drives to the basket and effective rebounding. Her ability to make plays in big moments makes her a force on the court.

Braycelee Holmes (Carney)

Consistent energy and a competitive approach make Holmes a dependable presence every day.

She hustles on both ends of the floor and competes on every possession, regardless of the situation. Her toughness, willingness to work and attention to detail make her someone coaches and teammates can trust.

Kate Nabavi (Cashion)

A talented multisport athlete, Nabavi brings a fierce competitive spirit to the court. She contributes as an outstanding defender, shooter and passer.

Alayna Eberley (Catoosa)

After starting every game as a freshman at Claremore, Eberley brings experience and relentless energy to her new team.

She is expected to run the point, using her ballhandling, deep shooting range and ability to get to the rim to lead the offense. Her hustle and offensive rebounding help extend possessions.

Defensively, her ability to pressure opposing guards could be her biggest contribution.

Kinsleigh Williams (Choctaw)

An advanced feel for the game and basketball IQ beyond her years help Williams stand out.

She sees the floor well, creates off the dribble and can beat defenders to finish at the rim. Her confidence and natural playmaking ability give her considerable potential as she continues to develop.

Elyn Stigler (Cleveland)

A new varsity role presents an opportunity for Stigler to showcase her growth as a sophomore.

She is adapting quickly and learning more advanced team strategies. Her strong work ethic and continued improvement are helping her become a versatile contributor to the lineup.

Tariah Elix (Clinton)

Capable of playing all five positions, Elix brings versatility and high energy to her freshman season.

She recently earned top-10 recognition at a Select USA Gold camp in Nebraska. Her high basketball IQ and ability to read the floor add to her promise.

Shylah Nichols (Comanche)

A larger offensive role awaits Nichols, who will be responsible for much of the team's ballhandling and scoring.

After a slow start to her freshman season, she made significant progress down the stretch. She carried that momentum into the summer and has an opportunity to become a breakout player.

Carley Meister (Commerce)

Increasing playing time throughout her freshman season demonstrated Meister's ability to contribute at the varsity level.

After tearing her ACL in the spring, the sophomore has faced a challenging recovery. The team is eager to see her continue working toward a return to the court this season.

Commerce's Carley Meister | VYPE Oklahoma

Addy Janaway (Community Christian School)

Experience in high-level basketball has prepared Janaway to contribute as a freshman.

A pass-first point guard, she combines excellent court vision with confident ballhandling. Her advanced understanding of the game should help her adjust to the high school level and become a major contributor.

Kennedy Ferguson (Copan)

Improved consistency from beyond the arc should help Ferguson provide scoring and stretch the floor for the varsity team.

She brings steady hustle and has worked hard throughout the preseason. As she gains experience, she has the potential to develop into a dependable guard.

Emma Holman (Cordell)

After averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game last season, Holman returns for her sophomore year with a strong foundation.

She recorded several double-doubles and contributes as both an outside shooter and a hard-working rebounder. Continued development could make her an even more productive player this season.

Ralyn Clemons (Corn Bible Academy)

Considerable potential accompanies Clemons into her freshman season.

She attended the Oklahoma State Development Camp last summer and participates in basketball, volleyball, golf and track. She is also involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Hailee Lovell (Covington-Douglas)

A strong freshman season established Lovell as a player to watch.

Now a sophomore, she pairs accurate shooting with a high basketball IQ and an extremely competitive approach. Her leadership on the floor adds to the expectations for another productive year.

Lauren Slade and Mabri Allison (Coweta)

Valuable varsity experience as freshmen should benefit both Slade and Allison this season.

A talented athlete, Slade earned a starting role and contributed on both ends of the floor. Allison also gained experience and is expected to see playing time again this year.

Madyn Ramsey (Coyle)

Capable of playing either guard position, Ramsey brings natural ability and a high basketball IQ to her freshman season.

She already demonstrates a strong understanding of the game and a willingness to work. Continued improvement and varsity experience should help her develop.

Tessa Haley (Crescent)

At approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, Haley uses exceptional strength to make an impact in the post.

She has worked to become a more complete player and could average a double-double in an expanded offensive role. Defensively, she anchors the paint and protects the rim.

After recording multiple games with at least 10 rebounds and two blocks last season, she will look to make those performances routine.

Crescent's Tessa Haley | Patrick Heath

Promiss Jeffery (Crooked Oak)

Athleticism and considerable upside make Jeffery a sophomore to watch. She can knock down outside shots and uses her impressive leaping ability to finish drives at the basket.

Ellie Pritchard (Crossings Christian)

High-level summer competition has helped prepare Pritchard to make an immediate impact as a freshman.

Her ability, confidence and competitive approach give her a chance to contribute on both ends of the floor. With continued development and a strong work ethic, she could help the program reach new heights.

Logan Pope (Cyril)

A productive freshman season saw Pope average 13 points per game and deliver a big performance in the area championship to help secure a state tournament berth.

Although she plays guard, she can also score in the post. Strong defense adds another dimension to her game.

Heidi Schroeder (Davis)

Starting as a freshman, Schroeder averaged 10 points per game while providing solid defense and reliable 3-point shooting.

She is expected to expand her role and become an even bigger contributor this season.

Jaleaha Finch (Del City)

Strength and physicality make Finch an effective presence in the post.

She uses her body well to establish position, create space and finish through contact. Her ability to step outside and knock down perimeter shots adds versatility and creates difficult matchups for defenders.

Kayleann Holden (Dewar)

A transfer from Hanna, Holden adds offensive firepower to the lineup. Her ability to knock down spot-up 3-pointers will provide another perimeter scoring option.

Christa Mabry (Dewey)

Skill, confidence and energy make Mabry a promising freshman addition.

She works hard in every area of the game, and her determination should support continued growth. As she gains experience, she has the potential to become an important part of the team's future.

Dewey's Christa Mabry | VYPE Oklahoma

Tatyanna Engmann (Douglass)

An immediate impact is expected from Engmann this season. She has the potential to be a game-changing addition to the program.

Braelynn Wright (Drumright)

Hustle and heart define Wright's approach as she enters her sophomore season.

She led the team in rebounding and charges taken as a freshman. Her willingness to compete and make hustle plays contributes to the team's success.

Drumright's Braelynn Wright | VYPE Oklahoma

Peyton Williams (Duncan)

Relentless effort makes Williams a trusted option for some of the toughest defensive assignments.

She works hard both on and off the court and brings a self-driven, disciplined approach. Her commitment allows her to lead by example.

East Central's London Chilton | VYPE Oklahoma

London Chilton (East Central)

Athleticism and aggressiveness give Chilton an opportunity to help the varsity team as a freshman.

Her strong work ethic should set a positive example for the Lady Cardinals. With continued development, she has the potential to become a standout Oklahoma prospect.

Kassidy Crews (Edison Prep)

An extensive skill set and natural athletic ability make Crews a candidate to be among Oklahoma's top freshmen.

She was the leading scorer and best all-around player on last season's eighth-grade championship team.

Hallie Clem (Edmond Memorial)

Grit and fearlessness beyond her years make Clem a promising freshman for the Bulldogs.

A crafty left-handed scorer, she welcomes contact, attacks the rim and can knock down outside shots. She also wants the ball in pressure situations, and her summer performances earned recognition on multiple AAU watch lists.

Her combination of talent and toughness gives her the potential to leave a lasting mark on the program.

Ria Papahronis (Edmond North)

A significant role could be ahead for Papahronis as she begins her freshman season. Her talent makes her a promising part of the team's plans.

Amani Calvert (Edmond Santa Fe)

Versatility and positive energy allow Calvert to fill several roles for the team.

She provides leadership as a floor general, using her quickness to navigate the court and create opportunities. A reliable outside shot adds another dimension to her game.

Aashari Hollins (El Reno)

An athletic guard with a versatile skill set, Hollins is positioned for a productive freshman season.

She can shoot from beyond the arc, post up and contribute on the boards. Her ability to defend multiple positions adds to her value.

Baylee Bybee (Elgin)

Athleticism makes Bybee a promising option at forward. She is expected to step into a much larger role and become an important contributor this season.

Autumn Powers (Empire)

Growing up around the game has helped Powers develop a strong love for basketball and her teammates.

She emerged as one of the team's top perimeter shooters last season and uses her height at guard to defend multiple positions.

Her offseason work focused on becoming a more versatile scorer and building the strength to finish around the rim.

Lilly Nichols (Enid)

An expanded role awaits Nichols as she enters her sophomore season with limited varsity experience.

She is expected to provide an outside scoring threat while contributing on the boards. Continued playing time should help her grow throughout the season.

Averie Crosby (Erick)

Maturity beyond her years has helped Crosby continue developing her understanding of the game. Her willingness to work and commitment to improvement make her an exciting player to watch.

Maddison Lee and Ashtyn Harjo (Eufaula)

Athleticism and grit give both sophomore guards an opportunity to take on larger roles this season.

At 5-foot-9, Lee has the potential to become a strong perimeter shooter after seeing limited action as a freshman.

A 5-foot-3 guard, Harjo attacks the rim and is quickly improving her outside shot. She showed her readiness against a top-10 Silo team last season, recording six points, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

Fallon Kinsey (Fairland)

Relentless work helped Kinsey move from a reserve role into the starting lineup midway through her freshman season.

Now more comfortable at the varsity level, she has made significant strides during the offseason. Her athleticism, quickness and physical style make her difficult to guard at all three levels.

An improved left hand adds another weapon as she enters her sophomore year with breakout potential.

Brieley Scott (Fairview)

Meaningful playing time last season helped prepare Scott for a larger role off the bench.

Her length and ability to shoot from beyond the arc give her valuable tools. Continued improvement could make her an increasingly important contributor.

Harper Trent (Fort Cobb-Broxton)

Strong ballhandling and court vision allow Trent to help direct the offense.

She is also a talented defender who plays hard on both ends of the floor. Her all-around effort could make her a key part of the team's success.

Emma Baggs (Fort Gibson)

Uncommon physicality and impressive athleticism make Baggs a freshman to watch.

Expected to play small forward, she has the versatility to contribute both inside and on the perimeter. Her running and jumping ability complement a broad skill set, while her rebounding should address an important team priority.

Valan Harper (Gans)

A strong presence in the paint, Harper is difficult to stop when attacking the basket.

She finishes well, moves effectively for a post player and provides an intimidating defensive presence. Good court vision and excellent free-throw shooting round out her game.

Avery Allen and Emma Pringle (Glenpool)

Strong freshman seasons have positioned Allen and Pringle for expanded responsibilities.

After averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game, Allen earned District 5A-4 Newcomer of the Year honors and is expected to play an even larger role.

A defensive stopper who contributed to winning in several ways, Pringle received honorable mention all-district recognition. She is also expected to take on more offensive responsibility this season.

Ashlynn Munson (Gore)

Strong ballhandling and an accurate shooting touch make Munson a promising freshman guard.

She can score from across the floor, with her midrange game standing out in particular. Her energy and offensive production should benefit the team immediately.

Lily Brewer (Granite)

Toughness and a willingness to embrace contact make Brewer a valuable young player.

She is highly coachable, competes with a scrappy approach and will do whatever her team needs to win. Her effort and team-first mentality should make her an important part of the 2026-27 lineup.

Continued experience gives her room to become even more effective.

Locklyn Ward (Grove)

At 5-foot-10, Ward combines size and athleticism with the ability to play all five positions.

The freshman plays beyond her years and is expected to shoulder considerable responsibility following the graduation of a senior who averaged 18 points per game.

Also the varsity cross-country team's second-best runner, she brings endurance and significant long-term potential.

Teagan Duehning (Guthrie)

Nonstop energy and intensity make Duehning a disruptive sophomore defender.

She takes pride in pressuring the ball, creating turnovers and making opposing players uncomfortable. Her defensive effort helps generate quick offensive opportunities, while her competitiveness and willingness to handle difficult assignments add to her value.

Madi Aebischer (Harrah)

After missing all of last season with an injury, Aebischer returns with high hopes for the year ahead.

Her strong effort and coachable approach give her a solid foundation as she works her way back into action.

Gracie Miller (Hartshorne)

Big plays late in the season and during the playoffs offered a glimpse of Miller's potential.

Often assigned to defend the opponent's best player, she still averaged eight points and led the team with 2.1 steals per game.

Her speed also translated to a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at state as a freshman. A 4.0 student and positive role model, she is positioned to take on an even larger role.

Autumn Deason (Haworth)

Athleticism and considerable potential make Deason a guard to keep an eye on. Her continued development could make her an increasingly important player in the near future.

Avery Weimer (Hennessey)

A strong summer raised expectations for Weimer, who is now poised to contribute immediately as a freshman.

The athletic 6-footer can play inside or outside and has the versatility to fill any position. She sees the floor well, uses her athleticism to attack the basket and led the team in scoring in several summer games.

Aubrey Taylor (Henryetta)

After moving into the starting lineup as a freshman, Taylor returns with valuable experience and impressive athleticism.

Her length and physicality allow her to defend across the floor. She is working to improve her shooting and become a scoring threat at every level.

Marlow Reuter (Heritage Hall)

Leadership and consistent effort have already made Reuter a valuable freshman addition.

She encourages teammates, finishes repetitions with purpose and sets a positive example throughout the preseason.

A multisport athlete with four years of experience playing for Team Griffin, she also helped her middle school team finish 16-5 last season. Her approach gives her an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on and off the court.

Ryelyn Nash (Heritage Hall)

At 5-foot-11, Nash brings size, basketball IQ and an extensive background in the game to her freshman season.

She competes for Team Griffin and gained experience with the Lady Chargers' varsity team over the summer.

Her father played basketball at Oklahoma, and her older brother plays at Casady. That basketball foundation has helped position her for a potentially significant role this season.

Mavery Beverage and Kieannah Melton (Hilldale)

A strong basketball IQ and genuine love for the game help Beverage make an impact. She plays hard, responds well to coaching and consistently looks for ways to improve.

With a natural feel for the game, Melton sees the floor well and plays with finesse. Her work ethic and care for her teammates further strengthen her contributions.

Harlow Evans (Holdenville)

Exceptional speed and athleticism make Evans a promising freshman.

She averaged more than 20 points per game in junior high last season and followed that with a double-double average during summer play.

As she adjusts to the physical demands of high school basketball, she has the potential to put together a standout debut season.

Harper Henson (Holland Hall)

Earning a starting position as a freshman allowed Henson to make an immediate impact on the program.

She is an excellent 3-point shooter who consistently works to become a more complete player. Her positive attitude, dependable effort and commitment to her teammates add to her promising future.

Halli Hayes (Hollis)

Experience as a freshman starter at Empire gives Hayes a solid foundation heading into this season.

She averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year. An undersized post player, she embraces hard work on defense and enjoys competing on the boards.

Sianna Velasquez (Hooker)

Contributions on both ends of the floor are expected to make Velasquez an important part of the team. Her offensive and defensive abilities have created high expectations for the season.

Kali Patterson (Howe)

A strong stretch midway through her freshman season helped Patterson establish herself as a contributor. She enters her sophomore year with expectations for an even greater impact.

Carley Hiatt, Maelea Masters, Ivy Parker and Logyn Trimble (Hulbert)

Quick hands and strong ball pressure make Hiatt, an athletic 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, a contender for a starting spot.

At 5-foot-8, Masters is a freshman forward and center whose rebounding, passing, communication and high basketball IQ should help her contribute immediately.

A strong summer showcased Parker, a 5-foot-5 freshman guard and forward with shooting ability, ballhandling skills and good court vision.

Versatility gives Trimble, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard and forward, the ability to play inside and outside, work effectively in the high-low game and shoot from beyond the arc.

Jocelyn Stapleton (Jay)

An expanded role awaits Stapleton after limited varsity action as a freshman.

The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard is expected to anchor the defense and push the pace in transition. Her willingness to run the floor should help create fast-break opportunities.

Riley Kirkendoll (Jenks)

Length, athleticism and constant activity make Kirkendoll a disruptive defender.

She leads the team in deflections and steals, using her reach to create problems for opposing offenses. Her ability to disrupt offenses could make her an X-factor this season.

Karia Hansen (Jones)

Valuable experience as last season's sixth player has prepared Hansen for a much larger role.

She takes pride in her defense and eagerly accepts the challenge of guarding the opponent's best player. That competitive approach should make her a major part of the team's defensive identity.

Maloree Christie (Kansas)

Crucial minutes as a freshman helped establish Christie as a trusted option in pressure situations.

Now a sophomore, she will use her versatility to play multiple positions. Her willingness to attack the basket gives the team someone who can create a play when needed.

Abby Robison (Ketchum)

Growing confidence is helping Robison learn how to make the most of her opportunities. Her work ethic and potential point toward a bright future in the program.

Crossly Bigfeather (Keys)

Dedication and a strong work ethic give Bigfeather a promising foundation. Her positive attitude and considerable potential make her a player to watch as she develops.

Kallan Daley (Kiefer)

Significant progress during the summer and preseason has positioned Daley for a much larger role.

After seeing limited time as a freshman, she is expected to become one of the team's leading scorers.

Dylann Laird (Kingfisher)

Elite 3-point shooting makes Laird a dangerous perimeter threat. A high basketball IQ adds to her value on the court.

Sariah Alexander (KIPP Tulsa University Prep)

Increased dedication to her time in the gym has helped Alexander begin tapping into her considerable upside.

Her length and scoring ability give her promising tools. Continued work could help her develop into a highly effective player.

Khloe Hulet (Kremlin-Hillsdale)

An important role is ahead for Hulet as she enters her sophomore season. She is expected to be a significant part of the team's plans this year.

Britton Buxton (Latta)

The ability to play inside and outside makes Buxton a versatile freshman addition.

She brings relentless effort to the boards and is expected to keep improving as the season progresses.

Lilly Roth (Lawton)

Skilled ballhandling and a strong command of the offense make Roth an effective point guard.

She uses quick footwork and crisp ball movement to organize teammates and create opportunities.

Capable of scoring at all three levels, she learns new moves quickly and is ready to shoot when given space. Her relentless motor and strong work ethic carry over from practice to games.

Reese Nelson (Lincoln Christian School)

Accurate perimeter shooting makes Nelson a promising freshman addition.

After a successful junior high career, she gained experience against high-level competition on the EYBL circuit with Oklahoma City's LEGYNDS program during the spring and summer.

That background should help prepare her to contribute this winter.

Nacobi Miller (Lindsay)

A strong summer has positioned Miller to build on her role as one of last year's freshman leaders.

She finished second on the team in scoring at summer camp. Her athleticism is expected to provide additional varsity depth this season.

Kylie Phillips (Locust Grove)

A productive freshman season established Phillips as a reliable contributor off the bench.

By season's end, she had become a scoring threat, using an exceptionally quick first step to challenge defenders. She returns as a sophomore ready to build on that progress.

Hadley Barker (Lone Grove)

Strong court vision and a versatile offensive game make Barker a promising freshman. She can score inside and outside while contributing defensively.

Kinley Hobbs (Lookeba-Sickles)

A good feel for the game gives Hobbs a solid foundation as she continues developing her skills.

Additional experience should help her become more comfortable and confident on the floor.

Carly Roy (Luther)

An immediate opportunity to contribute awaits Roy as she takes on point guard duties for the Lady Lions.

The freshman combines strong ballhandling and playmaking skills with the ability to pressure opposing guards defensively.

Her work ethic, confidence and competitive approach should help her handle the challenges of varsity basketball.

Kaedeyence Legare (Mannford)

At approximately 6 feet tall, Legare is developing into a promising post player.

The sophomore continues to learn and improve, creating excitement about her potential contributions. Continued growth could lead to a significant role in the program.

Kylee Johnson (Marlow)

Quickness and tenacity make Johnson an effective presence at point guard.

She provided a spark last season with her ability to pressure opposing ballhandlers, create opportunities and distribute the basketball. An even greater impact is expected this year.

Marlow's Kylee Johnson | VYPE Oklahoma

Mylah Cole (McAlester)

Significant growth throughout her freshman season has given Cole momentum heading into this year.

Her effort, basketball IQ and ability to finish at the rim continue to improve. Building confidence and expanding her skills should help her make an even greater contribution.

Kaiglynn Short (McCurtain)

A strong summer has positioned Short for a potential breakout sophomore season.

She improved steadily as a freshman and combines speed and strength with impressive athleticism. Her ability to think through situations on the floor adds to her effectiveness.

Kinley Miller (McLoud)

Growing confidence, skill and understanding of the game make Miller a young player to watch.

She embraces coaching, works through challenges and consistently looks for ways to improve. As she gains experience and becomes more comfortable, she has the potential to make a significant impact on the program.

Brennan Locke (Medford)

Extensive playing time as a freshman helped Locke establish herself as a contributor.

She averaged five points per game and has continued putting in work during the offseason. That dedication has created expectations for another significant step forward as a sophomore.

Medford's Brennan Locke | VYPE Oklahoma

Kynlee Carter (Merritt)

Athleticism and shooting ability give Carter the tools for a breakout sophomore season.

The guard has the potential to influence games on both ends of the floor. Continued growth in confidence and skill could make her a major contributor for the Oilerettes.

Indrea Lampen (Miami)

Dedicated offseason work has led to considerable improvement in Lampen's game. That progress has created excitement about the contributions she can make this season.

Zariah Russell and Cae’Lynn McCarroll (Millwood)

Major roles are ahead for Russell and McCarroll this season. Both can make a strong impact on offense and defense, giving the team two exciting players to watch.

Hannah Clem (Mooreland)

A successful freshman season as the starting point guard gave Clem valuable experience leading the Lady Bearcats.

She has worked hard throughout the offseason to build on that foundation. With a year of varsity experience behind her, she is expected to help guide another deep playoff run.

Chanley Lewallen (Morrison)

Meaningful minutes as the team's sixth player allowed Lewallen to demonstrate poise against older competition as a freshman.

A summer devoted to basketball has helped her return with greater confidence and a more developed skill set.

She is expected to become a major offensive contributor while continuing to grow as a player and leader.

Tae Williams (Muldrow)

A dynamic offensive skill set makes Williams a threat at point guard. She can attack the basket or knock down outside shots, giving defenders multiple challenges.

Janiya Jones (Muskogee)

Strong guard play and a competitive approach make Jones a promising sophomore for the Lady Roughers.

She has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor while continuing to develop her game. Her talent, work ethic and considerable upside make her a player to follow this season.

Calinn Shine, Ajanae Lumpki and Anistyn Chappell (Mustang)

State rankings in their respective classes highlight the talent of Shine, Lumpki and Chappell. All three bring high-level ability and are underclassmen to watch.

Morgan Buss and Collins Rempel (Navajo)

Additional varsity depth is expected from Buss and Rempel as they begin their freshman seasons. Both are ready to compete for minutes and help strengthen the rotation.

Haley Free (Newkirk)

Speed and considerable potential make Free a promising point guard.

She can create her own shot when the offense breaks down, providing a valuable scoring option.

Izzy Moore (Ninnekah)

Point guard responsibilities await Moore as she begins her freshman season.

Her court vision allows her to find open teammates and create opportunities. A straight-A student, she also brings strong character to the program.

Caylee Nickson (Norman North)

Starting as a freshman gave Nickson experience handling a significant varsity role.

After a strong summer, she is expected to build on that foundation and thrive this season.

Kinley Pruett (Okarche)

Length and athleticism make Pruett a versatile scoring threat at forward. She also brings state championship experience to an already talented roster.

Mylee Clark (Okay)

At 5-foot-10, Clark offers the ability to contribute both inside and on the perimeter as a freshman.

She can knock down 3-pointers, rebound and score around the basket. That versatility should make her an offensive threat for the Lady Mustangs.

Jaylee Jones (Oklahoma Union)

At 5-foot-10, Jones has the foundation to develop into an effective post player. The freshman is showing early promise as she begins her high school career.

Kayonna Proctor (Okmulgee)

Quiet leadership, strong communication and a competitive approach make Proctor a valuable teammate.

After an injury delayed her opportunity to join the lineup, she used that time to improve her strength, shooting and ballhandling.

Her size and strength created offensive mismatches during the summer, positioning her for a larger leadership role. She also maintains a 3.5 GPA.

Kyleigh Nicholson (Oktaha)

Significant playing time is expected for Nicholson as a freshman.

Her athleticism, size and speed allow her to fill multiple positions. As she gains experience, she has the potential to become an increasingly effective contributor.

Halle Barron and Kyann Weathers (Oologah)

At 6-foot-1, Barron combines impressive running and jumping ability with multisport experience, including a state championship in soccer and two seasons as a volleyball starter.

The sophomore is expected to challenge for double figures in both scoring and rebounding.

A skilled freshman, Weathers impressed during the summer with her ballhandling, court vision and ability to finish at the rim. Her dedication and offensive ability could help her earn a starting role during the season.

Elliot Wawrzonek (Owasso)

Experience as a talented soccer player complements Wawrzonek's ability on the basketball court.

She is expected to provide quality varsity minutes, using excellent court vision and an increasingly reliable 3-point shot to contribute.

Brylee Duncan (Panama)

Athleticism and strong movement skills give Duncan an opportunity to contribute immediately as a freshman.

Her activity on defense should be an early asset. Continued development could expand her impact throughout her high school career.

Laine Dooley (Pawhuska)

Toughness, versatility and a team-first approach make Dooley a welcome addition to the Lady Huskies.

She competes on both ends of the floor and uses a strong basketball IQ to help those around her. Her work ethic, coachability and positive attitude strengthen her impact on the program.

Preslie Heisler (Pawnee)

An excellent summer has positioned Heisler to become one of the team's leading scorers.

Her love for basketball and exceptional work ethic continue to drive her improvement. A positive attitude and commitment to representing her team, school and community well add to her value.

Kynzli Murphy (Piedmont)

Significant growth as a freshman and a productive summer have prepared Murphy for a promising sophomore season.

She combines a high basketball IQ with 3-point shooting, rebounding and strong on-ball defense. Her continued development gives her considerable upside.

Piedmont's Kynzli Murphy | VYPE Oklahoma

Alexys Iverson (Pioneer-Pleasant Vale)

An immediate contributor as a freshman, Iverson returns with experience making an impact on both ends of the floor.

The sophomore is a dependable ballhandler who can shoot from outside. Improved finishing in the post should help her use her size and strength to become an even greater interior presence.

Maci Caldwell (Plainview)

Athleticism and a willingness to embrace any assignment give Caldwell the potential to become an impact player. Her team-first approach should help her contribute wherever she is needed.

Kalvrie Piovesan (Pocola)

Grit and relentless effort make Piovesan a promising freshman.

She combines athleticism with a refusal to give up and consistently holds herself and her teammates accountable. Her leadership already makes her someone younger players look up to.

Aly Engle (Ponca City)

A strong summer showed Engle's readiness to embrace greater responsibility for the Lady Cats.

She brings toughness, talent and a willingness to compete through challenges. Her work ethic and desire to improve could help her become an important contributor as she gains experience and confidence.

Alaina Davis (Pond Creek-Hunter)

Strength, athleticism and an advanced understanding of the game make Davis a versatile freshman.

She can play any position offensively, helping spread the floor and increase the pace in transition.

Her ability to guard multiple positions and contribute on the boards should also make her valuable defensively.

Kamrin Williams (Poteau)

Several team-leading scoring performances off the bench highlighted Williams' freshman season.

A skilled left-handed post player, she can stretch the floor with her shooting and versatile offensive game. Her exceptional commitment to spending time in the gym gives her a strong foundation for continued growth.

Millie Washington (Preston)

Exceptional athleticism and a physical style make Washington a freshman to watch.

The guard competes on both ends of the floor and is expected to play an important role this season.

Blair Taylor (Pryor)

Valuable minutes as a freshman gave Taylor a foundation to build on this season. The talented young guard is expected to continue growing as she gains experience.

Layla Shomo, LaKya Moore and Londyn Lane (Putnam City North)

State championship experience gives Shomo and Moore a strong foundation as returning contributors.

A gritty sophomore, Shomo brings defensive toughness, a willingness to take charges and an improving offensive game.

Accurate outside shooting and crafty finishing around the rim make Moore a versatile scorer who can also contribute defensively.

At 6-foot-3, Lane protects the paint, runs the floor well and uses strong hands and finishing ability to provide a physical presence inside.

Kimberly Salazar Cruz (Putnam City West)

A tireless work ethic and consistently positive attitude make Kimberly "Kimmie" Salazar Cruz a valued member of the program.

She is actively involved in her school and brings enthusiasm to the team. Continued skill development and offseason dedication could help her grow into a significant contributor.

Kate Burgett (Rattan)

Scoring ability and a high basketball IQ give Burgett an opportunity to contribute immediately as a freshman. She has the potential to become the team's leading scorer this season.

Emma Randall (Rush Springs)

Valuable freshman experience and a busy summer have prepared Randall for a potentially bigger season.

Her length and quickness help her attack the rim, while her spot-up 3-point shooting adds another offensive option.

Brianna Carlton and Addi Jackson (Sallisaw)

Immediate responsibilities await Carlton and Jackson, whose talent gives them the potential to become four-year starters.

Just under 5-foot-10, Carlton combines excellent 3-point shooting with strong rebounding, solid defense and the ability to play inside.

Nearly 5-foot-8, Jackson is a physical competitor who can fill all three guard positions and pressure opposing ballhandlers.

Both consistently put in extra work and are expected to play significant roles from the start.

Tindle Smith (Sand Springs)

Speed, toughness and relentless energy helped Smith average nine points, four rebounds and two steals per game last season, including a 22-point performance against Moore.

She pressures opposing ballhandlers and uses quick hands and anticipation to create turnovers.

Offensively, she excels in transition, attacks the rim and keeps defenders honest with a developing pull-up jumper. Her work ethic and growing leadership make her an important part of the team.

Sand Springs's Tindle smith | VYPE Oklahoma

Kayliana Hatfield (Sapulpa)

A productive season has positioned Hatfield to make an even greater impact this year.

Her height, athleticism and high basketball IQ give her valuable tools. Continued growth and maturity could help her become another standout in the program.

Serenity Weygand (Sayre)

Versatility and strength around the basket make Weygand a valuable contributor. She also protects the paint well, giving the team an important defensive presence inside.

Keira Griffin (Seiling)

A major role as a freshman gave Griffin valuable experience last season. She now has an opportunity to become a significant scoring option for the team.

Brooklynne Ott (Sequoyah-Claremore)

Strength and physicality make Ott a promising freshman guard.

She sees the floor well and communicates effectively with teammates. Coming from a family of basketball coaches adds to her background in the game.

Kobey Kirk (Sequoyah-Tahlequah)

After leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage as a freshman, Kirk returns as a versatile sophomore guard.

She complements her outside shot with a strong midrange game and the ability to get to the rim.

Kollyn Smith (Sharon-Mutual)

Energy and dependable scoring in pressure situations make Smith a sophomore to watch. The multisport athlete is expected to take on a larger leadership role this season.

Parker Lilley (Shawnee)

Starting point guard duties await Lilley as she begins her freshman season.

She brings strong floor leadership, good court vision and the ability to knock down open 3-pointers.

Dallas Reddin (Snyder)

A combination of size, ballhandling and perimeter shooting makes Reddin a difficult matchup. Her versatility will give the team more options offensively.

Daysha Holt (Southmoore)

A productive freshman season has prepared Holt for an important role as a returning starter.

The sophomore guard averaged 6.2 points and four rebounds per game last year.

Her quickness and athleticism allow her to attack the rim off the dribble, while her outside shooting provides another scoring option. She will be counted on heavily to help lead the offense.

Southmoore's Daysha Holt | VYPE Oklahoma

Kinley Starnes (Southwest Covenant)

An all-around skill set should keep Starnes on the floor for significant minutes as a freshman.

She can handle the ball, create opportunities for teammates, shoot from beyond the arc and generate her own offense off the dribble.

Her ability to defend all five positions, high basketball IQ and competitive approach make her especially valuable.

Gabby Florence (Sperry)

Experience as a freshman starter gives Florence a strong foundation heading into her sophomore season.

The 5-foot-4 point guard averaged eight points per game last year. She combines quickness and deep shooting range with the ability to attack the rim and finish.

Anniston Carter (Spiro)

Tireless work has helped Carter make significant strides offensively.

Defense remains her greatest strength, with toughness and grit allowing her to shut down opposing players.

Landry Curry (Sterling)

An impressive freshman season established Curry as a contributor across the stat sheet.

She totaled 259 points, 108 rebounds, 49 steals, 45 assists and six blocks.

Her competitiveness and fearlessness allow her to embrace big moments while creating opportunities for teammates. Continued development should lead to an even larger role and greater production.

Mikayla McFarland (Stillwater)

Exceptional athleticism and an improving skill set have positioned McFarland for a promising sophomore season.

Her footwork has improved significantly, and she continues to work on finishing and ballhandling. Continued development could make her increasingly effective as the season progresses.

Aubree Alexander (Stonewall)

Athleticism, toughness and physicality allow Alexander to defend all five positions.

She can score inside and outside while playing effectively with or without the ball. Her willingness to chase loose balls and compete on every possession adds to her impact.

Naysha Hogan (Stroud)

Quickness and strong ballhandling make Hogan a promising freshman. She complements those skills with a reliable shot and good passing ability.

Maryn and Annie Moul (Tahlequah)

Similar skill sets and a shared determination to improve give twins Maryn and Annie Moul bright futures in the program.

Both approach each opportunity with a drive to get better.

Kylei Ray, Kaydyn Stranahan, Evyn Castro, April Hanson and Brandy White (Temple)

A mix of freshmen and sophomores gives Temple a promising group in Ray, Stranahan, Castro, Hanson and White.

Each brings a distinct role to the team, while a shared commitment to hard work makes all five worth watching.

Emmy Jones (Timberlake)

Significant improvement since the end of her freshman season has prepared Jones for a larger role.

A strong summer helped her adjust to the pace of the game and become one of the team's better ballhandlers. Her length also gives her the potential to develop into a lockdown defender.

Addison Rhodes (Tishomingo)

Confidence and strong ballhandling make Rhodes a promising freshman point guard.

She can attack the basket, find teammates on the perimeter and knock down 3-pointers herself.

An exceptional defender, she is willing to take charges and make sacrifices for the team.

Ashtin Howard (Tonkawa)

An effective inside game helped Howard become an important contributor as a freshman.

Her development supported the team's progress, while her defense and rebounding provided additional value. After working to expand her game, she enters this season with high expectations.

London Reeves (Tushka)

Numerous starts as a freshman gave Reeves valuable experience working through adversity and fulfilling her role.

She attacks openings in the defense and looks to create opportunities for teammates. Her ability to score adds to her value as a team-first contributor.

Presley Riddle (Tuttle)

After spending much of her freshman season recovering from ACL surgery, Riddle returned in late January and made several starts.

The sophomore now has an opportunity to become a major contributor. She can score at all three levels and rebounds well from the guard position.

Londyn Cormier, Rayne Jones, Adorea Pizana, Damai Daniels, Aria Andrus, Zoe Walker and Brooklinn Jones (Union)

An undefeated eighth-grade season with an average winning margin of more than 30 points highlights the promise of a freshman group that includes Cormier, Rayne Jones, Pizana, Daniels, Andrus, Walker and Brooklinn Jones.

Major varsity minutes are expected for Cormier and Rayne Jones, while Pizana brings playmaking ability despite her smaller stature.

An athletic left-handed guard, Daniels offers a quick 3-point release and strong finishing ability.

A talented volleyball player as well, Andrus brings athleticism at forward and considerable potential for the program's future.

Karsyn Henson (Union City)

A strong freshman season established Henson as a leader for the team. She is expected to remain a central figure in the program for years to come.

Addi Bryant (Valliant)

Length and a downhill approach make Bryant a threat when attacking the basket. She also brings an aggressive, physical style to the defensive end.

Faith Madkins and Liv Lena (Varnum)

A strong presence at 6-foot-1, Madkins has the potential to change games on both ends of the floor and put together a dominant season.

Strength, athleticism and versatility make Lena an effective two-way guard. She can influence games in a variety of ways.

Brinley Spigner (Velma-Alma)

A high basketball IQ helps Spigner make an impact on the court. She is also a capable scorer whose 3-point shooting is a particular strength.

Adelaide Patterson and Avery Leuellen (Verdigris)

Enthusiasm and competitiveness make Patterson and Leuellen exciting young players to watch. Both are eager to improve and help build the program together.

Gracie Buttery (Vian)

Significant improvement since her first freshman starts has positioned Buttery for a productive sophomore season.

She makes her biggest impact defensively and on the boards. Continued growth should make her an even more effective contributor.

Natalie Spencer (Vici)

Energy and confidence define Spencer's approach on the floor. She is an aggressive competitor who welcomes new challenges.

Alexis Wolfe (Victory Christian)

A transfer from Jenks, Wolfe brings strong court vision to the point guard position. She can facilitate for teammates and knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Clancey Collins (Vinita)

An expanded role awaits Collins this season. The athletic left-hander can attack the rim or score with her jumper, giving the offense multiple options.

Hadley Beard and Eternity Self (Washington)

A dominant freshman season established Beard as an important presence for the Lady Warriors.

Significant minutes during her first two years in the program have given Self valuable experience.

Caybre Wilson (Watonga)

A productive freshman season saw Wilson finish second on the team in scoring while leading in steals and assists.

The athletic point guard combines strong ballhandling with the ability to shoot from well beyond the arc.

Bella Berry (Weatherford)

A sophomore transfer from Hydro, Berry brings a versatile offensive game to the lineup.

The 5-foot-4 left-handed guard can handle the ball, score at all three levels and create opportunities for teammates.

Her speed and athleticism also allow her to apply disruptive full-court defensive pressure. Those tools give her the potential to make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

Allie Patterson (Webbers Falls)

Natural athleticism and a competitive drive help Patterson contribute in several ways.

She plays hard, attacks the basket and can knock down 3-pointers. A well-rounded student-athlete, she brings value beyond her on-court skills.

Adalyn McCord (Welch)

Good size and steady development make McCord a promising interior player. She has the potential to become a significant presence in the paint.

Callie Matthews and Maddie Allen (Wellston)

Before a knee injury ended her freshman season in January, Matthews averaged 11.2 points and nearly six rebounds per game while earning all-conference recognition.

Following surgery and rehabilitation, she is ready to return with the size, ballhandling, court vision and shooting ability to play across the floor.

Primarily a post player, Allen uses strength and a strong understanding of the game to play bigger than her listed height.

She also provides vocal leadership and has expanded her dependable midrange shooting to the 3-point line.

Erica Soost (Westville)

An aggressive approach and effectiveness around the basket give Soost an opportunity to contribute this season. She is expected to earn significant playing time.

McKyla McKinney (Woodland)

Natural scoring instincts and offensive playmaking give McKinney the potential to contribute immediately.

As she settles into her new role, her ability to generate offense should make the team more effective.

Kaelyn Heckart (Woodward)

Length and strong instincts have helped Heckart become an important part of the defensive game plan.

She covers ground effectively in the press and anticipates opportunities across the floor. Improved finishing around the rim adds to her offensive contributions.

Malynn Wyrick (Wyandotte)

Versatility makes Wyrick a promising option at forward. She combines the ability to play inside and outside with a strong work ethic.

Karis Mueggenborg (Yale)

A productive freshman season at point guard gave Mueggenborg valuable experience directing the offense.

After working hard throughout the summer and offseason, she will transition to shooting guard as a sophomore. Her shooting ability and active defense should help her contribute in the new role.

Amira Harrison (Yukon)

An outstanding freshman season earned Harrison District Freshman of the Year and first-team all-district honors.

She ranked sixth in the district in scoring at just over 13 points per game and led the district with 4.6 assists per game.

Her exceptional quickness and production make her a standout in the Class of 2029.