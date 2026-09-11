Owasso at Broken Arrow Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

Two Oklahoma high school football teams vying to win the Class 6A-I title square off on Friday.

Owasso and Broken Arrow, two of the premier programs in the Tulsa suburbs, face off at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium in a matchup between two teams ranked in the Top 5 in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll.

The Tigers come in ranked No. 3 in the latest rankings while Owasso - which lost to No. 1-ranked Bixby two weeks ago in its season opener - is ranked one spot below, at No. 4.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Broken Arrow.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

OWASSO 0, BROKEN ARROW 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, the Tigers welcome in the Rams from Owasso in one of the top rivalries in the Tulsa metropolitan area.

ABOUT OWASSO

The Rams come in at 0-1, having lost at home to Bixby two weeks ago and then taking last week off.

Owasso features one of the state’s most experienced quarterbacks in Drew Frankenfield. He also has an excellent stable of receivers, notably Kam Compton-Nero and Jaymian Compton.

ABOUT BROKEN ARROW

Broken Arrow (2-0) has turned in a pair of convincing wins, downing Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber, 34-7, before going to Tulsa Union last week and coming away with a 41-14 win.

The Tigers have a new quarterback in senior Shamar Banner, a move-in from Georgia, who has helped BA start strong. They also have a bruising running game, led by Corey Sango, who rushed for 91 yards and two TDs in the win against Union.