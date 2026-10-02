Owasso at Jenks Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

Though two top Oklahoma high school football programs have seen struggles in non-district play, Friday can see the Owasso-Jenks winner in the district driver’s seat.

Owasso will travel to the southern Tulsa suburbs to take on Jenks, which is finally playing for the first time this season under the lights at Allan Trimble Stadium.

Owasso started out 0-2 with losses to Bixby and Broken Arrow but have won two straight since. As for Jenks, the Trojans lost a huge lead in a season-opening loss to Texas school Southlake Carroll and later dropped a game to Bixby, but are coming off a win against arch-rival Tulsa Union.

Friday’s winner can definitely get a leg up in the District 6AI-2 race. It’s also a rematch of last season’s 6A-I semifinals, when the Rams outlasted the Trojans, 39-36.

Owasso has won four of the last five games in the series, although Jenks still holds a 53-20 advantage all-time.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Jenks.

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OWASSO 0, JENKS 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, where the Trojans will play there for the first time in 2026 as they welcome in a surging Owasso team.

ABOUT OWASSO

The Rams (2-2, 0-0) are playing their first district game on Friday. They are riding a two-game win streak, with convincing wins against Sand Springs and Stillwater.

In last week’s 21-6 win against the Pioneers, running back Jason Mojica rushed for more than 150 yards and had three TDs. Quarterback Drew Frankenfield has thrown for nearly 900 yards and six scores.

ABOUT JENKS

Although the Trojans (2-2, 1-0) got a win against Tulsa Union last week, they still received some bad news when one of their top playmakers, receiver/defensive back Kailib Dillard - a Florida commit - has been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Quarterback is also an important position for Jenks. Landon Kizzar has thrown for 810 yards and five TDs.