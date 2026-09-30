Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

Just four years ago, an Oklahoma high school football record was set that at the time seemed unbreakable.

But on Friday night, that record could fall, as Midwest City Carl Albert attempts to set the state 11-man record for the longest winning streak at 59. The Titans, after needing a late field goal to beat Guthrie, now share the record with Bixby, which won 58 straight in a streak that ended in 2022.

Also in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 rankings, there’s an intriguing Top 10 matchup between Tulsa-area powers looking to shake off uncharacteristically slow starts as Owasso takes on Jenks.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4

1. Bixby (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

It took a while for the Spartans to get going at Mustang, one because of a weather delay, and two, they trailed the Broncos early in the second half. But Bixby found its second gear and went on to a 46-20 win.

Up Next: vs. Westmoore on Friday, Oct. 2

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (5-0)

Previous rank: 2

For the second straight week, the Titans needed a late field goal, the latest to get past Guthrie, 17-16. Carl Albert has now tied Bixby for the longest winning streak in Oklahoma 11-man football history at 58, and the Titans can be all alone in that category with a win Friday at Noble.

Up Next: at Noble on Friday, Oct. 2

3. Broken Arrow (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

Down 21-6 early in the second period, the Tigers roared back with 49 unanswered points for a 55-21 win at Norman North. Octavian Roberson rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and three scores.

Up Next: vs. Edmond Memorial on Friday, Oct. 2

4. Elgin (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Owls have played four road games already and have won all four by an average margin of 36.3 points, the latest a 43-0 triumph at Lawton MacArthur. They still have to wait a while before they return home, as they’re off this week.

Up Next: Idle this week

5. Tuttle (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Tigers had two weeks to stew over their loss to Elgin, and returned to the gridiron with a vengeance, rolling past Bridge Creek, 56-0. Running backs Darrius Johnson and Brooks Wood tallied 153 and 149 yards, respectively, with five combined TDs.

Up Next: at Tecumseh on Friday, Oct. 2

6. Lincoln Christian (3-1)

Previous rank: 7

After having their 44-game win streak snapped and following an off week, the Bulldogs started a new streak with a 35-21 victory against Sequoyah-Tahlequah in the 2A-I-3 opener.

Up Next: at Victory Christian on Friday, Oct. 2

7. Owasso (2-2)

Previous rank: 11

Are the Rams putting things together? They won their second straight game, stifling Stillwater, 21-6. But we’ll find out how far Owasso has come after Friday, when the Rams travel to Jenks.

Up Next: at Jenks on Friday, Oct. 2

8. Sulphur (3-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Bulldogs had 55 first-half points in their 68-0 win at Madill in their 3A-2 opener. They also had 527 yards of total offense in the victory, 344 of that coming on the ground despite their leading rusher finishing with 78 yards.

Up Next: vs. Seminole on Friday, Oct. 2

9. Jenks (2-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week, the Trojans won the “Backyard Bowl” against Tulsa Union, 49-31, although they lost receiver/defensive back and Florida commit Kailib Dillard to a season-ending torn ACL. Friday, they finally return home to the friendly confines of Allan Trimble Stadium, taking on Owasso in a matchup of surging programs.

Up Next: vs. Owasso on Friday, Oct. 2

10. Sallisaw (4-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Black Diamonds rallied from a 35-21 deficit in the final five minutes to knock off undefeated Broken Bow, 36-35, in a thrilling District 4A-4 opener. Sallisaw running back Kenyan Hill had 119 yards on 12 carries, caught four passes for 98 yards and a TD, scored the game-winning two-point conversion with 47 seconds left and iced the win by intercepting a pass on the game’s final play.

Up Next: at Mannford on Friday, Oct. 2

11. Muskogee (3-1)

Previous rank: 9

After having last week off to rest up following a stunning home loss to Choctaw, the Roughers are at Rougher Village again this week, hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Up Next: vs. Piedmont on Friday, Oct. 2

12. Broken Bow (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

Despite the Savages’ loss at Sallisaw, quarterback Greydon Howell - an Oklahoma commit - rushed for 179 yards and four TDs and added 149 yards through the air and another score. Sooner fans may be wishing Howell can come in immediately and perhaps solve their recent quarterback issues.

Up Next: vs. Poteau on Friday, Oct. 2

13. Bishop McGuinness (3-1)

Previous rank: 13

An efficient performance from the Fighting Irish in their 5A-4 opener, a 28-0 win at Collinsville.

Up Next: vs. Claremore on Friday, Oct. 2

14. Choctaw (3-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Yellowjackets made it 3-0 on the road with a 35-12 win at Norman. Knoxtyn Rallo had a rushing TD and a receiving TD. Choctaw finally returns home this week.

Up Next: vs. Putnam City West on Friday, Oct. 2

15. Stillwater (2-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Pioneers were held to 27 yards rushing in a 21-6 loss to Owasso. They will have an extra week to get things fixed in time for their 6AII-2 opener on Oct. 9.

Up Next: Idle this week

16. Jones (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

It was all Longhorns against Tulsa Webster in the 3A-4 opener for both teams, 80-0.

Up Next: at Catoosa on Friday, Oct. 2

17. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Hornets had last week off. They are back at it this week to take on Tulsa Union, which comes in at an unfathomable 0-4 record.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Union on Friday, Oct. 2

18. Coweta (4-0)

Previous rank: 20

Brock Heilmann may very well be the best running back in the state. He added to his lofty numbers in the Tigers’ 14-12 win against Del City in the District 5A-3 opener, scoring both Coweta TDs while picking up 188 yards.

Up Next: at McAlester on Friday, Oct. 2

19. Talihina (4-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Golden Tigers keep humming along, coming off their second straight shutout win, downing Mounds in the AII-3 opener, 69-0.

Up Next: at Gore on Friday, Oct. 2

20. Yukon (5-0)

Previous rank: 24

One of the biggest surprises of the season, the Millers continued their unbeaten stretch with an impressive 37-18 win against Edmond Deer Creek. Quarterback Zealand Danielson threw for 305 yards and a TD while adding 91 yards rushing and another score.

Up Next: at Bartlesville on Friday, Oct. 2

21. Mustang (2-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Broncos led early in the second half before falling to Bixby in the 6AI-1 opener.

Up Next: at Southmoore on Friday, Oct. 2

22. Cascia Hall (4-0)

Previous rank: 21

It was a relatively easy 2AI-1 opener for the Commandos, who traveled to Blackwell and came away 49-7 winners.

Up Next: vs. Crooked Oak on Friday, Oct. 2

23. Washington (3-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Warriors also had minimal trouble on the road, coming away with a 45-0 victory against Little Axe. They are back home this week.

Up Next: vs. Dickson on Friday, Oct. 2

24. Weatherford (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Through five games, the Eagles have given up a total of 30 points - 17 coming in their season opener against Lawton MacArthur. They recorded a shutout last week, beating Oklahoma City Douglass, 54-0. Now they return home for the annual “Custer County Conflict” with Clinton.

Up Next: vs. Clinton on Friday, Oct. 2

25. Pawhuska (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Another newcomer to the rankings has also played solid defense through the halfway point of the regular season, as the Huskies have allowed just 48 points total. They began A-I-3 play with an impressive 30-0 win at Colcord as senior quarterback/safety Jadon Spicer threw for 192 yards and a TD, rushed for 92 yards and another score and registered a team-high 17 tackles.

Up Next: vs. Morrison on Friday, Oct. 2