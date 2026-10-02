Midwest City Carl Albert at Noble Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

One of Oklahoma’s top high school football records can be accomplished Friday night.

Midwest City Carl Albert is attempting to gain sole possession of the longest winning streak by an 11-man program in the history of the state. The Titans can make history with a District 5A-1 win on the road at Noble.

Carl Albert is currently tied with Bixby for the state’s longest winning streak by an 11-man school, each at 58. The past two weeks, the Titans needed late field goals to escape on both occasions, including last week’s 17-16 win against Guthrie which allowed Carl Albert to pull even with Bixby.

Bixby had accomplished its 58-game winning streak in a stretch from 2018-22. Carl Albert’s current streak began in 2022 and has included a run of four straight Class 5A state championships, part of a state-record 20 titles the Titans own.

History does appear to be on the Titans’ side Friday. Since 2004, Carl Albert is 10-0 against Noble, and in the past two seasons, the Titans outscored the Bears, 110-14.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Noble.

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CARL ALBERT 0, NOBLE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Noble High School, where Carl Albert attempts to become the first 11-man program in the state to win 59 straight ballgames. The Titans take on Noble.

ABOUT MIDWEST CITY CARL ALBERT

The Titans (5-0, 1-0) have been riding a tightrope the past couple of weeks, but have found ways to win each time. They rallied from a halftime deficit two weeks ago to beat Del City before getting a field goal in the closing seconds last week against Guthrie.

Running back Tylir Simmons has also been a vital performer for the Titans the past two weeks. Simmons rushed for 164 yards and two TDs in the win at Del City; then had 99 yards on 25 carries against Guthrie.

ABOUT NOBLE

The Bears (2-3, 1-0) started their season 0-3 before getting a 28-22 win against El Reno. They followed that up with a win in their district opener, downing Duncan, 24-17.