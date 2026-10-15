Owasso at Yukon Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

One Oklahoma high school football team is seeking momentum while another is trying to bounce back from a devastating defeat.

Owasso travels down the Turner Turnpike to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area to take on Yukon in an important District 6AI-2 contest for both programs. It's also a matchup of two teams ranked in the Top 20 in this week's High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25, with Owasso ranked No. 12 and Yukon No. 20.

The Rams stand at 3-3, but have lost to arguably the three best teams in 6AI - Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks. They’re also 1-1 in the district.

Yukon is 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district play. Not bad, but the Millers are attempting to rebound from their first loss which took place at Tulsa Union, when the Redhawks rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to stun Yukon, 49-45.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Yukon.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

OWASSO 0, YUKON 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Yukon High School, it’s a Thursday night Oklahoma fall break special, as Owasso travels down the Turner Turnpike to take on Yukon in a District 6AI-2 showdown.

ABOUT OWASSO

Last week, the Rams had to take on a Moore squad which brought in a perfect record. But perhaps battle-tested by their tough schedule, the Rams dominated the Lions, rolling to a 56-28 win. And they did so despite being without injured quarterback Drew Frankenfield, as Bryson Francis stepped in and accounted for six total TDs.

Owasso has scored 97 total points against Yukon in each of the past two seasons, both Ram victories.

ABOUT YUKON

The Millers’ season was highlighted by an epic comeback to defeat traditional rival Mustang. They rode that momentum to a 6-0 start before running into Tulsa Union last week.

Despite the loss to Union, quarterback Zealand Danielson had nearly 540 yards of total offense and five TDs. He’s thrown for more than 1,750 yards and 16 scores already this season.