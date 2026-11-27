A pair of very successful Oklahoma high school football programs - not to mention familiar rivals - renew acquaintances Friday night.

Bixby and Jenks, a pair of Tulsa suburban schools which have enjoyed tremendous success, square off in a Class 6AI state semifinal contest, which takes place at Sand Springs.

Watch Bixby vs. Jenks LIVE on the NFHS Network

The Spartans have won four straight 6AI championships since being elevated to the state’s highest classification prior to the 2022 season. They have also won a gold ball for four straight seasons prior to that.

As for Jenks, the Trojans have won a total of 18 state titles in program history - 15 of those coming since 1996, although their last gold ball was achieved in 2021.

Bixby enters the latest matchup with Jenks at 10-1 overall, with the Spartans’ only loss coming to Broken Arrow. One of the Spartans’ wins was against Jenks, a 13-6 decision in September, a game also held at a neutral site - the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

That loss to Bixby put Jenks at 1-2 - with the Trojans’ other defeat a one-point thriller to Texas power Southlake Carroll in the season opener. But since then, the Trojans have reeled off seven straight victories to take an 8-2 record into Friday’s rematch with the Spartans.

Bixby is ranked No. 3 in this week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 poll, while Jenks is ranked No. 7. Jenks leads the all-time series, 58-30-5, although Bixby has won nine of the last 10 games against the Trojans.

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s 6A-I championship game in Edmond.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Sand Springs.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BIXBY 0, JENKS 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Memorial Stadium in Sand Springs, rivals Bixby and Jenks face off in the 6A-I semifinals.

ABOUT BIXBY

The Spartans have scored a total of 529 points this season, a remarkable achievement considering they have rotated four quarterbacks all season. But all four have combined to pass for more than 2,000 yards and 19 TDs while adding nearly 1,350 yards and 22 scores on the ground.

One of those quarterbacks is Isaiah “Q” Butcher, who was at Jenks before transferring to Bixby in the offseason. Butcher, who has rushed for nearly 900 yards and 14 TDs, scored the eventual game-winning TD in the win against his former teammates earlier this season.

Another quarterback for the Spartans - Reece Madden - has completed 101-of-152 passes for 1,053 yards and 12 TDs.

The Spartans have allowed just 150 points this season. Senior linebacker Ben Puckett is averaging more than eight tackles per game, and junior lineman Connor Arant - a University of Oklahoma commit - has seven sacks, with Puckett adding six.

ABOUT JENKS

The Trojans have had identical 42-14 wins in their past two ballgames, a 42-14 win against Moore in the regular-season finale and then another 42-14 decision against Yukon in last week’s 6AI quarterfinal round.

Quarterback Landon Kizzar has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards - 1,983 to be exact - on 144-of-223 passing along with 14 TDs. The Trojans have also gotten a boost from junior running back CJ Wright, a transfer from Lincoln Christian, who rushed for 299 yards and three TDs in last week’s quarterfinal win.