Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

For the second straight week, there wasn’t a lot of chaos in Oklahoma high school football.

Of the 25 teams ranked in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma poll, 23 came away with victories, with the two ranked teams falling suffering its first loss in the season. So don’t expect a lot of movement in this week’s edition.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE, WEEK 6:



Union rallies from a 24 point deficit to knock off previously unbeaten Yukon, 49-45.



Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks & Owasso all roll.



Muskogee handles Booker T. Washington in our FNL Game of the Week.



Bartlesville takes down Sand Springs.… pic.twitter.com/bv2ZbX1wX2 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) October 10, 2026

Also keep in mind, for those who may be unaware, that this week is Oklahoma’s fall break period, so a vast majority of the Week 7 ballgames will take place on Thursday instead of Friday.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6

1. Bixby (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

A week after throwing for five touchdown passes, Reece Madden threw for three scores in yet another Spartan win, beating Edmond Memorial, 50-14. But three other quarterbacks had a hand in the victory, with Preston Carter throwing a TD pass, Isaiah Butcher running in a keeper for another score and Jax Rice scoring on a two-point conversion.

Up Next: vs. Norman North on Thursday, Oct. 15

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

Make it 60 straight for the Titans. A week after setting the state 11-man record for the longest winning streak, they returned home and defeated Durant, 49-0. Amazingly, it was the first shutout this season recorded by Carl Albert.

Up Next: at Duncan on Thursday, Oct. 15

3. Broken Arrow (6-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week, the Tigers posted a 61-0 win against Westmoore. Quarterback Shamar Banner was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 122 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Mustang on Thursday, Oct. 15

4. Elgin (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

In last week’s 69-42 win against Newcastle, the Owls had six rushing TDs despite generating just 158 yards on the ground. But they also had 261 yards through the air.

Up Next: at Oklahoma City Southeast on Friday, Oct. 16

5. Tuttle (5-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Tigers recorded their third consecutive shutout, blanking Blanchard, 50-0.

Up Next: at Harrah on Thursday, Oct. 15

6. Lincoln Christian (5-1)

Previous rank: 6

Major Brooks was 8-of-9 passing for 170 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win against Heavener.

Up Next: at Spiro on Thursday, Oct. 15

7. Jenks (4-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Trojans got a huge night from tight end Braxton Daniel, who caught 10 passes for 129 yards and scored four TDs, in their 56-22 win at Edmond Deer Creek.

Up Next: vs. Edmond Santa Fe on Thursday, Oct. 15

8. Sulphur (5-1)

Previous rank: 8

A very balanced offensive showing from the Bulldogs in their 48-7 win against Idabel. They passed for 240 yards while rushing for 251 more, getting carries from 10 different players.

Up Next: vs. Lone Grove on Thursday, Oct. 15

9. Sallisaw (6-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Black Diamonds got past Stilwell, 20-12, in a matchup between undefeated teams. Sallisaw scored its two touchdowns in the third quarter, erasing a 6-3 halftime deficit, with tailback Kenyan Hill catching a 41-yard pass for one TD and getting a 50-yard dash to the Indians’ 1-yard line which set up the other TD.

Up Next: at Ada on Thursday, Oct. 15

10. Broken Bow (5-1)

Previous rank: 10

A quiet night from quarterback and Oklahoma commit Greydon Howell, who passed for 149 yards and carried the ball just once. But the Savages didn’t need Howell all that much as they breezed past Tulsa McLain, 41-7. Tailbacks Mason Mays and Jattairrius Neal did much of the heavy lifting, each carrying 11 times for a combined 191 yards and two TDs.

Up Next: vs. Hilldale on Thursday, Oct. 15

11. Bishop McGuinness (5-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Fighting Irish countered Pryor’s big-time run game with some rushing of their own. In a 31-17 win, the Irish got 102 yards and three TDs from Malachi Darby while their defense limited Pryor standout tailback Issac Torres to 56 yards on 27 carries.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 15

12. Owasso (3-3)

Previous rank: 12

Perhaps the brutal schedule the Rams have played paid off in last week’s 56-28 win against Moore in District 6AI-2 action. The Lions came into last week’s game undefeated, but were no match for the Rams, who were playing backup quarterback Bryson Francis in a starting role and ended up throwing for 196 yards and three TDs while rushing for three more.

Up Next: at Yukon on Thursday, Oct. 15

13. Choctaw (5-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Yellowjackets picked up a huge 6AII-1 district win, beating Piedmont by a 45-30 count. Choctaw now appears to be in the driver’s seat toward garnering the district title.

Up Next: vs. Putnam City North on Thursday, Oct. 15

14. Stillwater (3-2)

Previous rank: 15

A huge night from quarterback Satank Taptto, who completed 16-of-21 passes for 383 yards and six TDs in the Pioneers’ 63-14 win against Ponca City.

Up Next: at Sand Springs on Thursday, Oct. 15

15. Jones (5-1)

Previous rank: 16

In a current five-game win streak since a season-opening loss to Lincoln Christian, the Longhorns have given up just 40 points. That included six in a 64-6 win against Eufaula in Week 6.

Up Next: at Vinita on Thursday, Oct. 15

16. Talihina (6-0)

Previous rank: 18

A perfect night for passing by Golden Tigers’ quarterback Landen Griffith. He went 9-of-9 for 168 yards and four TDs in Talihina’s 63-0 win against Porter. But Samuel Austin also completed his only pass attempt, which went for a 57-yard TD, so the Golden Tigers were a perfect 10-of-10 in the passing department.

Up Next: at Central Sallisaw on Thursday, Oct. 15

17. Coweta (5-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Tigers never led, falling into a 25-0 second-quarter hole in an eventual 39-30 loss to Bishop Kelley. They were also held to only 1 yard in the first quarter.

Up Next: at Tulsa East Central on Friday, Oct. 16

18. Cascia Hall (6-0)

Previous rank: 20

A huge game on Thursday for the Commandos, who welcome in another 6-0 squad, Kiefer, in a game which will likely determine the District 2AI-1 title. Cascia Hall did its part setting up for this week’s showdown with a 44-21 win against Chisholm.

Up Next: vs. Kiefer on Thursday, Oct. 15

19. Mustang (4-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Broncos had perhaps their best performance of the season with a 54-7 win against Edmond North. They’re definitely going to need to bring another ‘A’ game with them this week, traveling to take on undefeated Broken Arrow.

Up Next: at Broken Arrow on Thursday, Oct. 15

20. Yukon (6-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week, the Millers appeared headed for their seventh straight win as they led Tulsa Union by 24 points in the third quarter. But they didn’t score another point and gave up the final 28 points as the Redhawks stormed back to hand Yukon a stunning 49-45 loss.

Up Next: vs. Owasso on Thursday, Oct. 15

21. Muskogee (4-2)

Previous rank: 21

The Roughers were in a need-to-win-now mode after dropping two straight games. They got that with a 39-18 win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington. Even more importantly, it was the District 6AII-2 opener.

Up Next: at Ponca City on Thursday, Oct. 15

22. Washington (5-1)

Previous rank: 22

It was all Warriors last week, as they raced out to a 35-3 halftime lead en route to a 55-10 win at Oklahoma City Casady.

Up Next: vs. Anadarko on Thursday, Oct. 15

23. Weatherford (7-0)

Previous rank: 23

A week after beating rival Clinton, the Eagles traveled westward on Interstate 40 and prevailed against another traditional rival, beating Elk City 35-7 to stay undefeated on the season.

Up Next: vs. Bethany on Thursday, Oct. 15

24. Pawhuska (7-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Huskies moved to 7-0 with a 65-14 win against Summit Christian. Now, they’ll get to enjoy an off week before jumping back into the home stretch of the regular season schedule.

Up Next: Idle this week

25. Holdenville (6-0)

Previous rank: 25

No doubt, it was a memorable game for R.J. Lowe, who returned four punts for touchdowns, all in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 72-8 win against Kellyville. But Holdenville also got 219 yards rushing and five TDs from five different players. The Wolverines also got five sacks on defense from five different players.

Up Next: at Stroud on Thursday, Oct. 15