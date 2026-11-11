Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

There were plenty of top performances in the final regular-season week of Oklahoma high school football.

Some players put up huge numbers on the offensive side of the ball, while others did the same on defense. There were players who helped their teams win district championships and there were players who willed their squads to play at least one more week with postseason play now here.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 10 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Evan Adams of Poteau. The sophomore receiver caught 10 passes for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Pirates’ 47-21 win at Tulsa McLain.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Ozias Adams, Moore

A senior running back, Adams rushed for 197 yards on 22 carries and three TDs as the Lions defeated Yukon, 52-34.

Creed Barrett, Washington

Barrett completed 11-of-13 passes for 182 yards and three TDs as the Warriors claimed the 2A-I-2 district title with a 63-0 win against Chandler.

Chase Benham, Stilwell

The senior rushed for 142 yards on 16 carries with three TDs, caught a 46-yard TD pass, had 10 tackles and picked off a pass as the Indians clinched their first postseason berth since 2007 with a 26-21 win against Ada.

Keyshaun Brown, Wagoner

A senior quarterback, Brown completed 12-of-17 passes and accounted for 274 yards of total offense and three TDs as the Bulldogs clinched a playoff spot with a 23-14 win against Cushing.

Javen Crowley, Broken Arrow

Crowley, a junior quarterback, replaced injured starter Shamar Banner and completed 7-of-11 passes for 257 yards and four TDs while adding a rushing score as the undefeated Tigers survived a scare at Edmond North, winning 56-39. Banner is expected to be back in time for Broken Arrow’s playoff run in Class 6AI.

Gunner Griffey, Sallisaw

A junior who played quarterback in the Wildcat formation, Griffey rushed for 56 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with less than a minute left as the Black Diamonds clinched a 10-0 regular season with a come-from-behind 24-21 win at Poteau. Griffey also registered 14 total tackles.

Kahmi Herrera, Putnam City

Herrera, a senior running back, tallied 150 yards on 21 carries and two TDs in the Pirates’ 34-13 win against Midwest City.

John Hull, Sequoyah-Claremore

A sophomore receiver, Hull caught nine passes for 103 yards and two TDs as the Eagles outlasted Henryetta, 37-34.

Wick Kohmescher, Tuttle

The Tigers’ senior linebacker had 12 tackles and picked off a pair of passes while helping hold an undefeated Ardmore squad to 223 total yards in a 41-6 win to claim the 4A-2 district title.

Jason Mojica, Owasso

Mojica, a junior running back, tallied 116 yards on eight carries with a TD as the Rams locked up the No. 2 playoff seed from 6AI-2 with a 39-22 win against Tulsa Union.

Parker Peterson, Stillwater

A senior nose guard, Peterson had 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack while being part of a defense that allowed minus 13 yards rushing as the Pioneers claimed a district title with a 76-12 win against Bartlesville.

Gavin Randolph, Central Sallisaw

Randolph scored five total TDs in all five phases in the Tigers’ 52-14 win against Porter. He caught three TD passes, covering 80, 15 and 25 yards, had an 85-yard pick-six and returned a kickoff 79 yards for another score as Central eventually also won a coin flip to determine the final two playoff seeds in its district.

Chris Tschudy, Mount St. Mary

A senior running back, Tschudy ran for 128 yards on 20 carries and scored three times in the Rockets’ 33-20 win against Purcell, giving Mount St. Mary the 3A-1 title, the Rockets’ first district championship in 49 years.

Grayson Woodard, Del City

Woodard, a junior quarterback, completed 9-of-14 passes for 342 yards and four TDs as the Eagles downed McAlester, 45-16.

Cash Worley, Kiefer

A senior quarterback/defensive back who is committed to Texas State as a tight end, Worley threw for 97 yards and a TD, rushed for 186 yards on 27 carries with two scores, while registering 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Trojans’ 22-12 win against Chisholm.