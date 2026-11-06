Tulsa Union at Owasso Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

Two of the hottest teams in the largest classification in Oklahoma high school football go at it for an opening-round playoff bye.

Tulsa Union, winners of five straight games after an 0-4 start, travels to Owasso Friday night to take on the Rams, who have won four straight games and six of seven after starting their season 0-2. Owasso is also ranked No. 13 in the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25.

There are huge stakes in this matchup. The winner will get the No. 2 playoff seed out of District 6AI-2 and an opening-round bye in the Class 6AI playoffs, along with getting a quarterfinal home playoff, while the loser will host a first-round playoff next week but has to travel for its quarterfinal should it win its first-round game.

Both the Redhawks (5-4, 5-1) and Rams (6-3, 5-1) are tied for second in 6AI-2. Jenks has already claimed the district title and is assured of the No. 1 playoff seed.

Another subplot to Friday is that Union coach Antonio Graham returns to Owasso, where he served as the Rams’ coach in 2024. That season, Owasso reached the 6AI championship game before falling to Bixby on a walk-off two-point conversion, and following that game, Graham took the job at Union, his alma mater.

Graham was replaced at Owasso by Bill Blankenship, who led Union to multiple state titles and had a state title in a prior stint as the Rams’ coach.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Owasso.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

TULSA UNION 0, OWASSO 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Owasso Stadium, it’s a huge game with playoff implications as the Redhawks of Tulsa Union take on the Rams from Owasso High.

ABOUT TULSA UNION

The Redhawks’ season appeared to be in peril after they started the season with four straight losses before winning against Booker T. Washington. They were also on the verge of going 1-5 after falling behind by double digits to Yukon before rallying for a win.

Since then, Union has caught a second wind and now finds itself with a chance to play a home quarterfinal.

Quarterback Dylan Taylor has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 18 TDs, while receiver Tristian Birmingham has hauled in 42 receptions for nearly 500 yards, scoring six times.

ABOUT OWASSO

The Rams’ three losses have been to No. 1 ranked Broken Arrow, defending 6AI champion Bixby and District 6AI-2 champion Jenks.

A catalyst in the Rams’ recent resurgence has been the play of Bryson Francis, who can play both quarterback and running back. He has more than 600 yards on the ground and nine TDs. But the Rams still have quarterback Drew Frankenfield, who has more than 1,500 yards and nine scores.