Sallisaw at Poteau Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

One of the best rivalries in Oklahoma high school football is finally resumed for the final week of the regular season.

Eastern Oklahoma traditional powerhouses Sallisaw and Poteau renew its rivalry Friday night, taking place at the Pirates’ Costner Stadium, featuring a picturesque view of Cavanal Hill, known as the World’s Highest Hill, looming in the background behind the visitor stands. Although, with the recent time change, it will be pitch dark skies when the ball is kicked in the air to start things off, so Poteau fans won’t see the hill in the background.

The Black Diamonds come into Friday’s game at 9-0, ranked No. 9 in this week's High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25, and seeking their first perfect regular season record since 2001. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Sallisaw is already assured of at least a share of the District 4A-4 title (with a 6-0 record) and the No. 1 playoff seed, meaning its first two postseason games will be at the friendly confines of Perry F. Lattimore Stadium.

Poteau enters with a 6-3 record and is 4-2 in the district, tied for third with Stilwell, which along with Broken Bow has handed the Pirates their two district defeats. The Pirates still have a good chance to make the postseason win or lose Friday, but a potential three-way tie for third involving Poteau, Stilwell and Ada could come into play, and tiebreaker points could determine the two teams going to the playoffs with the other staying home.

Sallisaw and Poteau once played on Week 10 for years before being moved around on the schedule, although both teams remained District 4A-4 rivals. It is the first time the Black Diamonds and Pirates have played in November since 2005.

Poteau is 13-9 in the series since 2004, and has won eight of the last nine games, along with 11 of the past 13 ballgames against the Black Diamonds. The two teams also played in Poteau last season, with the Pirates claiming a 28-13 win.

Sallisaw’s last win in Poteau took place exactly 10 years ago, a 43-29 Black Diamond victory.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Poteau.

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SALLISAW 0, POTEAU 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Costner Stadium in Poteau, it’s the renewal of an ancient District 4A-4 rivalry in Eastern Oklahoma, as the Black Diamonds of Sallisaw vie for a perfect regular season as they face the Pirates of Poteau High.

ABOUT SALLISAW

Finishing the regular season 10-0 could be among the finishing touches of a rebuilding project that Sallisaw coach Brandon Tyler and his staff have taken on since inheriting a program in 2023 that went winless the year before.

A strong senior class, who were freshmen in Tyler’s first season, has helped the Black Diamonds’ resurgence. One senior is quarterback Kase Adams, who has thrown for 1,205 yards and 11 TDs while also having 11 rushing TDs, leading the team in rushing with 758 yards. Senior tailback Kenyan Hill has added 566 yards and seven TDs, and senior receiver Brodi Nickell has caught 23 passes for 244 yards and four scores.

ABOUT POTEAU

The Pirates’ Costner Stadium has long had a reputation as one of the more intimidating venues in the state, and this season is no exception.

Poteau comes into Friday’s showdown 4-0 at home, including a 29-28 overtime win against Grove on a walk-off two-point conversion and a 28-24 victory against Ada, needing a late kickoff return for a TD to decide that outcome.

Sophomore quarterback Levi Taylor has thrown for 1,868 yards and 21 TDs. In last week’s win at Tulsa McLain, receiver Evan Adams caught 10 passes for 279 yards and four TDs.

Another player to watch for the Pirates is junior linebacker/tight end Ryder Waddell, a Division I college prospect. He leads the team in tackles with 70, tackles for loss with 15, sacks with 3.5 and quarterback pressures with 9.