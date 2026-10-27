Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

There were some huge nights from several Oklahoma high school football quarterbacks in Week 8.

Two, in particular, threw for more than 500 yards in their respective ballgames, with one setting a single-game school record. Another quarterback accounted for 380 yards of total offense in his team’s shutout victory.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 8 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Jayce Kent of Inola. The sophomore running back had 348 yards on 17 carries with five TDs along with a two-point conversion in the Longhorns’ 49-10 win against Muldrow.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Creed Barrett, Washington

A junior quarterback, Barrett was 16-of-24 passing for 220 yards and three TDs while adding 57 yards rushing in the Warriors’ 57-7 win against Crossings Christian.

Brycen Black, Moore

Black, a junior quarterback, was 10-of-11 passing for 192 yards and three TDs while adding two rushing scores in the Lions’ 56-7 win against Enid.

Kaleb Blackwolf, Del City

Blackwolf, a senior tailback, carried the ball 33 times and produced 283 yards and three TDs as the Eagles downed Bishop Kelley, 49-34.

Connor Claborn, Lawton MacArthur

The senior tailback carried the ball 25 times for 238 yards and a TD in the Highlanders’ 42-7 win against Altus.

Dabin Gaines, Pocola

A junior quarterback, Gaines completed 28-of-39 passes for 512 yards and seven TDs in the Indians’ 46-14 win at Warner.

Abe Gomez, Holdenville

A senior running back, Gomez tallied 210 yards on 16 carries and scored five TDs as the Wolverines stayed perfect on the season with a 56-6 win against Hartshorne.

Kyler Green, Adair

Green, a junior quarterback, completed 11-of-13 passes for 156 yards and four TDs while adding 67 yards rushing on nine carries and a TD in the Warriors’ 70-16 win against Salina.

Roman Manella, Mount St. Mary

Manella, a senior quarterback, completed 15-of-20 passes for an astounding 507 yards - a single-game school record - and five TDs in the Rockets’ 62-17 win against McLoud.

Geno Odom, Ardmore

Odom, a senior receiver/linebacker, made 17 tackles - 10 solo - along with a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal as the Tigers remained undefeated after a 38-26 win against Chickasha. He also caught two passes for 47 yards.

Adam Pratt, Pawnee

Pratt rushed for 225 yards and scored two TDs as the Black Bears upended previously undefeated Pawhuska, winning 36-12. His performance was part of Pawnee’s 490 yards of total offense.

Kade Pratt, Broken Bow

A senior running back/linebacker, Pratt recorded 13 total tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, two hurries and a forced fumble while scoring three rushing TDs in the Savages’ 38-16 win at Stilwell.

Traber Sartors, Sulphur

A senior quarterback, Sorters completed 9-of-12 passes for 213 yards and two TDs and added 167 yards rushing on just four carries and two more scores in the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win against Kingston.

Kellen Smith, Cashion

The Wildcats outlasted Hennessey in triple overtime, 34-28, and Smith played a key role. He had 157 all-purpose yards and had three rushing TDs, including the game-winning score in the third overtime.

Satank “Tank” Taptto, Stillwater

A junior quarterback, Taptto was 15-of-20 passing for 201 yards and a TD while adding 30 rushing yards and two scores in the Pioneers’ 59-6 home win against Muskogee.

Darius Wade, Chandler

Wade, a junior quarterback, completed 11-of-17 passes for 267 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 148 yards on 15 carries with a score in the Lions’ 56-41 win against Lindsay.