Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Many Oklahoma high school football teams played its Week 7 games last Thursday due to fall break.

Judging from the numbers that were produced, particularly from running backs, they were able to save their legs from the shorter practice schedules.

But the high rushing totals just wasn’t from running backs. There were a few quarterbacks that also accumulated exorbitant rushing totals

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 7 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: R.J. Lowe of Holdenville. The junior returned four punts for TDs - all coming in the first quarter - and also picked off a pass that set up another score in the Wolverines’ 72-8 win against Kellyville.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jaedan Adams, Stillwater

A junior tailback, Adams rushed for 242 yards on 29 carries and four TDs in the Pioneers’ 49-9 win at Sand Springs.

Kase Adams, Sallisaw

Adams, a senior quarterback, completed 12-of-19 passes for 158 yards and two TDs while adding 155 rushing yards on 23 carries with a TD as the Black Diamonds improved to 7-0 with a 35-14 win at Ada.

Titus Baker, Idabel

Baker, a junior defensive lineman, had eight tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection and a caused fumble as the Warriors got past Pauls Valley, 13-12.

Chase Benham, Stilwell

Benham, a senior, rushed for 117 yards on 22 carries and two TDs while recording a team-high eight tackles on defense in the Indians’ 34-21 win against Poteau. It was Stilwell’s first win against the Pirates since 2007.

Alex Conyers, Konawa

A senior running back/defensive end, Conyers ran for 88 yards and three TDs, while on defense, made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a hurry as Konawa moved to 7-0 after a 30-6 win against Healdton.

Beau Daniels, Collinsville

Daniels, a sophomore running back, carried the ball 31 times for 237 yards and four TDs in the Cardinals’ 41-14 win against Tahlequah.

Josiah Dickerson, Washington

A junior tailback, Dickerson rushed for 182 yards on 19 carries and two TDs as the Warriors defeated Anadarko, 48-6.

Bryson Francis, Owasso

Francis, a junior, rushed for 221 yards on just nine carries and had four TDs, including scoring runs of 70 and 72 yards, and also caught two passes for 51 yards in the Rams’ 37-10 win at Yukon.

Jojo Gray, Sulphur

Gray, a senior tailback, rushed for 148 yards on 11 carries and had two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 48-0 win against Lone Grove.

Jayce Kent, Inola

Kent, a sophomore, rushed for 348 yards on 17 carries with five TDs along with a two-point conversion in the Longhorns’ 49-10 win against Muldrow.

Michael Kent, Bartlesville

The Bruins’ junior quarterback completed 23-of-34 passes for 424 yards and seven TDs in his team’s 66-40 win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

Tyson Laster, Ardmore

Laster, a senior running back, had 126 yards on 11 carries with two TDs as the Tigers improved to 7-0 with a 33-14 win against Blanchard.

Dason McBride, Tulsa Cascia Hall

McBride, a junior tailback, carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards and scored all four TDs in the Commandos’ 28-14 win against Kiefer in a game that pitted two undefeated squads.

Easten Powell, Clinton

A week after rushing for more than 400 yards and five TDs, the Red Tornadoes’ quarterback had another phenomenal night running the ball. In a 27-19 win at Cache, Powell rushed for 246 yards on 41 carries with four TDs, while on defense at linebacker, he made 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

Corey Sango Jr., Broken Arrow

A junior tailback, Sango carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards and scored two TDs as the Tigers stayed perfect on the season with a 35-10 win at home against Mustang.