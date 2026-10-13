Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

There were some players in Oklahoma high school football who did more than just run or catch the ball in Week 6.

They were able to rack up plenty of all-purpose yards, whether it be rushing and receiving, along with return yardage. One player, in particular, had quite a night returning punts - in fact, taking four of those back for touchdowns.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 6 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Reece Madden of Bixby. The junior quarterback completed 11-of-12 passes for 197 yards and five TDs in the Spartans’ 80-0 win against Westmoore.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Ridge Blackbear, Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Blackbear, a junior running back, carried the ball 25 times for 207 yards and four TDs and also caught a 16-yard pass for another score in the Indians’ 50-34 win at Checotah.

Baylor Bond, Dickson

Bond, a senior quarterback, was 12-of-17 passing for 218 yards and three TDs while adding 163 yards rushing on seven carries with two scores in the Comets’ 48-7 win against Lindsay.

Braxton Daniel, Jenks

A senior tight end, Daniel caught 10 passes for 129 yards and four TDs, tying a single-game school record for receiving scores, in the Trojans’ 56-22 win at Edmond Deer Creek.

Malachi Darby, OKC Bishop McGuinness

Darby, a junior tailback, rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and scored three TDs as the Fighting Irish secured an important district win at Pryor, prevailing 31-17.

Kellen Gaede, Claremore

Gaede, a senior quarterback, was 17-of-21 passing for 203 yards and two TDs and added 42 yards rushing with another score in the Zebras’ 24-21 win against Tahlequah.

LJ Harrison, Catoosa

The senior running back/cornerback rushed for 137 yards on 15 carries with two TDs, caught six passes for 131 yards and a TD while picking off a pass and breaking up four more on defense in the Indians’ 30-27 win at Jay.

Anthony Keys, Choctaw

Keys, a senior tailback, rushed for 200 yards on 10 carries and had three TDs in the Yellowjackets’ 45-30 win against Piedmont.

Ben Kolar, Norman North

Kolar, a senior tight end, caught four passes for 130 yards and three TDs while on defense, recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the Timberwolves’ 49-10 win against Southmoore.

R.J. Lowe, Holdenville

Lowe, a junior, returned four punts for touchdowns - all coming in the first quarter - in the Wolverines’ 72-8 win against Kellyville. He had 185 total yards in punt returns. If that wasn’t enough, he picked off a pass in the first quarter that set up another touchdown.

Chris Razook, Community Christian

Razook, a senior running back, had 345 all-purpose yards in the Royals’ 30-6 win at Oklahoma City Millwood. He rushed for 148 yards on 23 carries with two TDs, caught six passes for 138 yards and had two kickoff returns for 59 yards.

Boden Roberts, Bartlesville

Roberts, a senior tight end/linebacker, caught 11 passes for 106 yards and two TDs while on defense, recorded six tackles, two sacks, three hurries and an interception in the Bruins’ 44-34 win against Sand Springs.

Dae’Veon Simmons, Putnam City

A senior quarterback, Simmons was 18-of-26 passing for 254 yards and three TDs while rushing for 120 yards on 10 carries and another score in the Pirates’ 28-27 overtime win at Norman.

Lane Simpson, Cushing

Simpson, a junior, caught five passes for 151 yards and three TDs and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score in the Tigers’ 49-21 win at Oologah.

Farris Sutteer, Anadarko

Sutteer, a senior running back, rushed for 143 yards on 27 carries with two TDs and also returned a kickoff 97 yards for another score in the Warriors’ 25-23 win against Chandler. He finished with 297 all-purpose yards.

Wes Woody, Tulsa Bishop Kelley

Woody, a junior, rushed for 150 yards on 26 carries and two TDs while adding 57 yards in kickoff returns as the Comets downed previously undefeated Coweta, 39-30.