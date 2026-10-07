Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

For the most part, Week 5 was a relatively quiet one in Oklahoma high school football.

There wasn’t a slew of upsets, first off. One Top 10 team in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 rankings lost, which was then No. 7 Owasso, but it was by three points on the road at Jenks, which was considered more of a toss-up than anything.

Two other teams in the rankings lost, both at home. No. 11 Muskogee lost at home to Piedmont, partly due to a bizarre play to end the first half, when the Wildcats forced a fumble and ran it back for a score.

BIG WIN TONIGHT!!



31-28 Final from Muskogee!!!



Don’t miss what should be a @SportsCenter @espn TOP 10 highlight at the end of the 1st half!!! #Top10 #GOCATS #RecruitPiedmont pic.twitter.com/QBPN54jDRZ — Recruit Piedmont FB (@RecruitPiedmont) October 3, 2026

Then No. 17 Tulsa Booker T. Washington lost at home to a Tulsa Union squad that came in winless, so that had to be considered an upset.

But everyone else that was in last week’s Top 25 either won or was idle. Will Week 6 be just as quiet, or is there chaos looming around the corner?

That will be answered by Friday, but for now, here are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5

1. Bixby (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans had an easy time of things in an 80-0 win against Westmoore. Three Bixby quarterbacks combined to go 24-of-27 and each threw at least one TD pass, with junior Reece Madden throwing five of those.

Up Next: at Edmond Memorial on Friday, Oct. 9

Bixby beats Westmoore, 80-0



Total yardage for the Jaguars?



-2 pic.twitter.com/qEmn1S9OBz — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) October 3, 2026

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week, the Titans set the state 11-man record for the longest winning streak by a program, winning their 59th straight in a decisive victory at Noble. That streak is also the longest current consecutive winning streak nationwide.

Up Next: vs. Durant on Friday, Oct. 9

Carl Albert (OK) takes over the top spot with the nation’s longest active win streak at 58 games. 🔥



Full list ⬇️https://t.co/hXpVUyc5Rg pic.twitter.com/p1RKi8cGKr — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 29, 2026

3. Broken Arrow (5-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers cruised again, this time rolling past Edmond Memorial, 44-7. Quarterback Shamar Banner, though a senior, could be making a case as the state’s top newcomer after moving from another state in the offseason. He threw for 189 yards and a TD and added three rushing scores in last week’s win.

Up Next: at Westmoore on Friday, Oct. 9

4. Elgin (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

After opening the season with four of their first five ballgames on the road, and coming off an open date last week, the Owls are back home on Friday.

Up Next: vs. Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 9

5. Tuttle (4-1)

Previous rank: 5

For the second straight week, the Tigers recorded a 56-0 shutout win, this time on the road at Tecumseh.

Up Next: vs. Blanchard on Friday, Oct. 9

6. Lincoln Christian (4-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Bulldogs rolled past Victory Christian, 62-6. Max Madrid rushed for 172 yards and three TDs and caught an 85-yard pass for another score in the win.

Up Next: vs. Heavener on Friday, Oct. 9

.@LCStulsa_FB moves to 2-0 in district play with a 62-6 win over Victory Christian in the @NewsOn6 Tulsa Tech Game of the Week. @JustinW_NewsOn6 has all the highlights and reaction. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/m1Qc0Hsb6g — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) October 3, 2026

7. Jenks (3-2)

Previous rank: 9

In a back-and-forth game, the Trojans edged Owasso, 20-17, with an interception setting up a game-winning field goal and another pick clinching the win when the Rams were driving late. First-year tailback CJ Wright was another main reason Jenks was able to prevail, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: at Edmond Deer Creek on Friday, Oct. 9

8. Sulphur (4-1)

Previous rank: 8

In their last two games, the Bulldogs have outscored their foes, 130-0. The latest came in a 62-0 win against Seminole as Sulphur gained 313 yards rushing - 111 from Jojo Gray, who added two TDs.

Up Next: at Idabel on Friday, Oct. 9

9. Sallisaw (5-0)

Previous rank: 10

There was no letdown from the Black Diamonds after their remarkable comeback win against Broken Bow, going to Mannford and recording an efficient 42-0 win. Now the Diamonds return home to take on a Stilwell squad that also comes in at 5-0.

Up Next: vs. Stilwell on Friday, Oct. 9

10. Broken Bow (4-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Savages rebounded from their tough defeat at Sallisaw with a 62-31 home win against Poteau, with quarterback and Oklahoma commit Greydon Howell turning in another stellar game, with more than 450 total yards, two passing TDs and two rushing scores.

Up Next: at Tulsa McLain on Friday, Oct. 9

A whale of a night for #Sooners commits everywhere! Video h/t to the Broken Bow plug @BeaversBend on this one.



Four-star WR pledge Greydon Howell slings a 99-yard touchdown pass to DeJhaun Hall. Broken Bow currently leads Poteau 55-24. pic.twitter.com/KGwe3X5mqk — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 3, 2026

11. Bishop McGuinness (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Irish got a strong game from senior running back DreAndre Bruton, who rushed for 163 yards and three TDs in a 51-17 win against Claremore. They’ll need a similar game from him this week, taking on Pryor and its vaunted rushing attack.

Up Next: at Pryor on Friday, Oct. 9

12. Owasso (2-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Rams’ three losses are to arguably the three best teams in 6AI in Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks. If they can get into the postseason, that tough schedule could pay off down the road.

Up Next: vs. Moore on Friday, Oct. 9

13. Choctaw (4-2)

Previous rank: 14

After dropping their first two games, both at home, the Yellowjackets then won three straight on the road. They finally picked up a home win last week, defeating Putnam City West, 72-0.

Up Next: at Piedmont on Friday, Oct. 9

14. Coweta (5-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Tigers escaped McAlester with a 29-28 win. If they can get past Bishop Kelley this week, then the Tigers are definitely in cruise control toward claiming the 5A-3 title.

Up Next: vs. Bishop Kelley on Friday, Oct. 9

15. Stillwater (2-2)

Previous rank: 15

Last week, the Pioneers didn’t play. They’re back at it this week, vying to take what could be a wide open 6AII-2 district.

Up Next: vs. Ponca City on Friday, Oct. 9

16. Jones (4-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Longhorns took care of business against Catoosa, 56-7. They now play their fourth home game this week. After Friday, they have one regular-season home contest remaining.

Up Next: vs. Eufaula on Friday, Oct. 9

17. Yukon (6-0)

Previous rank: 20

It’s possible the Millers - who beat Bartlesville 76-42 - could be 8-0 by the time Jenks comes to town on Oct. 23. But first things first, Yukon has to handle a Tulsa Union squad riding a wave of confidence after getting its first win last week.

Up Next: at Tulsa Union on Friday, Oct. 9

18. Talihina (5-0)

Previous rank: 19

Another decisive win for the Golden Tigers, defeating Gore, 55-14. They’re on track to take home the A-II-3 district crown.

Up Next: vs. Porter on Friday, Oct. 9

19. Mustang (3-2)

Previous rank: 21

In last week’s 48-0 win against Southmoore, the Broncos picked up eight sacks. Three came from senior Maddox Gregg, the son of former Oklahoma and NFL defensive lineman Kelly Gregg.

Up Next: vs. Edmond North on Friday, Oct. 9

20. Cascia Hall (5-0)

Previous rank: 22

Another strong win for the Commandos, beating Crooked Oak, 41-13.

Up Next: at Chisholm on Friday, Oct. 9

.@CasciaHallPrep remains perfect on the season with a 41-13 win over Crooked Oak. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/7vj0iDiYnM — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) October 3, 2026

21. Muskogee (3-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Roughers dropped two straight games at the friendly confines of Rougher Village, falling to Choctaw and then to Piedmont, 31-28. Muskogee is home again this week, facing Booker T. Washington in a matchup of two squads in desperate need of a win.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Friday, Oct. 9

22. Washington (4-1)

Previous rank: 23

Since losing in overtime to Sulphur, the Warriors have come back with a vengeance, winning three straight games by a total margin of 123 points, the latest a 43-13 home win against Dickson.

Up Next: at OKC Casady on Friday, Oct. 9

23. Weatherford (6-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Eagles’ unbeaten season continued with an impressive 23-7 win in the “Custer County Conflict” with arch-rival Clinton. Weatherford appears to be in the driver’s seat for the District 4A-1 title.

Up Next: at Elk City on Friday, Oct. 9

24. Pawhuska (6-0)

Previous rank: 25

Senior receiver Tripp Walker caught seven passes for 110 yards and a TD, part of a 242-yard performance by the Huskies’ receivers in their 44-21 win against Morrison.

Up Next: at Summit Christian on Friday, Oct. 9

25. Holdenville (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Wolverines are the newcomer in this week’s rankings. They are vying for the 2AII title and already have three shutouts, although they didn’t get it in their latest game. Still, they got a 48-14 win at Atoka.

Up Next: vs. Kellyville on Friday, Oct. 9