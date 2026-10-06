Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

There were quite a few Oklahoma high school football quarterbacks who turned in phenomenal performance in Week 5.

As a matter of fact, there was one quarterback who was literally perfect, completing all 21 of his pass attempts while throwing for more than 400 yards and five TDs. Other quarterbacks had huge nights both throwing and running with the football.

And there were other standouts in the state, too, one of which completed one of the most bizarre touchdowns someone may ever see.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 5 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Kion Floranda of Midwest City Carl Albert, who kicked a 23-yard field goal in the final seconds of the Titans’ 17-16 win against Guthrie, which tied the 11-man record of the longest winning streak in state history at 58 consecutive wins.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Kaleb Blackwolf, Del City

Blackwolf, a senior, rushed for 294 yards on 14 carries and scored four TDs in the Eagles’ 62-21 win against Glenpool.

Cooper Bryant, Weatherford

A senior, Bryant caught three passes for 68 yards while on defense, picked off two passes, the first one setting up the Eagles’ initial score as Weatherford claimed the “Custer County Conflict” with a 23-7 win against Clinton.

Legend Ellis, Coweta

The Tigers’ senior quarterback completed 11-of-19 passes for 200 yards and three TDs and added 142 yards rushing on 17 carries as Coweta remained undefeated after a 29-28 win at McAlester.

Jackson Fudge, Skiatook

Fudge, a sophomore tailback, rushed for 280 yards on 38 carries with four TDs in the Bulldogs’ 35-31 win at Wagoner.

Dabin Gaines, Pocola

Gaines, a junior quarterback, was perfect on all 21 of his pass attempts, producing 432 yards and five TDs in the Indians’ 44-12 win against Hulbert.

Greydon Howell, Broken Bow

The Savages’ senior quarterback completed 11-of-23 passes for 276 yards and two TDs while adding 178 yards rushing on eight carries and two more scores in his team’s 62-31 home win against Poteau.

Grant Karber, Piedmont

In a 31-28 win at Muskogee, Karber scored two total TDs and rushed for 74 yards. But one of his scores was a highlight-reel play, scoring on a lateral off a fumble return on the final play of the first half. Karber’s other TD was a rushing score in the third that put the Wildcats in front for good.

Wild sequence before half in the Piedmont vs. Muskogee game. 🤯



Piedmont’s Tatym Stahlman (@StahlmanTatym) ends up pitching it back to Grant Karber who dove into the end zone for a TD. #OkPreps pic.twitter.com/WgDzsGHeHG — KREFSportsTV (@KREFsportsTV) October 3, 2026

Reece Madden, Bixby

Madden completed 11-of-12 passes for 197 yards and threw five TDs in the undefeated Spartans’ 80-0 win against Westmoore.

Kamron McCoy, Tulsa Union

McCoy, a junior defensive lineman, had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and an interception as the Redhawks picked up their first win of the season, upending Booker T. Washington, 31-16.

Mack Powell, Bristow

A junior running back/linebacker, Powell rushed for 380 yards on 27 carries with three TDs, while registering seven tackles on defense in the Pirates’ 28-14 win against Perkins-Tryon.

Crayton Sapp, Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Sapp, a senior quarterback, was 12-of-23 passing for 267 yards and five TDs in the Indians’ 73-14 win against Roland.

Aryn Seamans, Panama

Seamans, a senior quarterback, was 9-of-10 passing for 154 yards and two TDs and added 96 yards rushing on 16 carries and two scores while getting a two-point rushing and a two-point receiving conversion in the Razorbacks’ 43-14 win against Vian.

Joe Thomas, Midwest City Carl Albert

A senior defensive end, Thomas made eight tackles - including seven solo stops - along with four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in the Titans’ 41-6 win at Noble. That win gave Carl Albert 59 straight victories, setting a state 11-man record for the longest winning streak of all time.

Isaac Torres, Pryor

A junior tailback, Torres gained 486 yards on 33 carries and reached the end zone five times in the Tigers’ 59-48 win at Tahlequah.

CJ Wright, Jenks

Wright, a junior tailback, carried the rock 25 times for 160 yards with a 45-yard TD in the Trojans’ 20-17 win against Owasso.