Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

Though many Oklahoma high school football teams were off last week, there were still some activity.

And several players were able to come through for their respective squads, turning in top-notch stats to help those teams to victory in Week 3.

MORE: Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 22, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 3 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Shamar Banner of Broken Arrow.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jordan DeRoin, Tulsa Booker T. Washington

DeRoin, a senior quarterback, had 295 yards of total offense and three TDs in the Hornets’ 50-20 win against Lawton MacArthur.

Jett Frankum, Plainview

Frankum, a junior running back/safety, rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries and a TD and also recorded 16 tackles on defense in the Indians’ 33-32 win against Davis.

LJ Harrison, Catoosa

Harrison, a senior tailback, rushed for 167 yards on 16 carries with two TDs in his team’s 31-0 win against Inola.

Nash Henry, Norman North

A junior quarterback, Henry passed for 317 yards and six TDs as the Timberwolves improved to 3-0 after downing Piedmont, 49-21.

Caden Johnson, Stillwater

Johnson, a senior defensive back, picked off three passes and had a pick-six on one of those as the Pioneers downed Lawton, 63-13.

Michael Kent, Bartlesville

Kent completed 17-of-21 passes for 232 yards and four TDs while adding a pair of rushing scores in the Bruins’ 52-7 win at Enid.

Easton Powell, Clinton

Powell rushed for 125 yards on 28 carries and three TDs while passing for 45 more yards and a TD in the Red Tornadoes’ 28-21 win against Durant.

Cesar Quintana, Turpin

Quintana was a perfect 11-of-11 passing for 266 yards and six TDs as the Cardinals rolled past Buffalo, 50-0.

Cole Rolland, Checotah

Rolland, a junior quarterback, completed 8-of-13 passes for 167 yards and three TDs while adding 147 yards on 15 carries and four scores as the Wildcats downed McIntosh County rival Eufaula, 61-12.

Ben Rogers, Newcastle

The senior rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries and three TDs while catching a 19-yard pass for another score as the Racers defeated Putnam City North, 42-6.

Prince Shelburn, Yukon

A junior tailback, Shelburn gained 243 yards on 32 carries and scored five TDs in the Millers’ 42-20 win against Edmond Santa Fe.

Tylir Simmons, Midwest City Carl Albert

Simmons, a junior tailback, carried the ball 32 times for 164 yards and two TDs as well as finishing with 213 all-purpose yards in the Titans’ dramatic 31-28 comeback win at Del City, putting Carl Albert within one win of tying the state 11-man record for the most consecutive wins.

Tripp Thomas, OKC Heritage Hall

Thomas, a junior, caught four passes, but three of those went for TDs. He also finished with 183 yards receiving in the Chargers’ 52-14 win against Oklahoma City Millwood.

Ryder Tidwell, Mannford

A junior, Tidwell rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries and three TDs in his team’s 39-27 win against Bristow.

Wes Woody, Tulsa Bishop Kelley

Woody, a junior running back/defensive back, ran for 223 yards, had 45 more yards receiving and had two TDs in the Comets’ 41-17 win against Wagoner. He also had six tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety.