Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 4 Games With Predictions

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, including the matchups involving teams ranked in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

However, from a clash of top-five heavyweights to a rivalry that has lost some luster and a pair of key league clashes, here are five matchups we’re keeping our eye on during Week 4 of the Oregon high school football season.

No. 5 Nelson (2-1) at No. 2 West Linn (3-0)

The Hawks opened the season with a disappointing overtime loss at Grants Pass where they blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead, but since then, they rolled past a pair of ranked teams in Jesuit and Oregon City by a combined 87-7.

They also got an extra week to prepare for the West Linn juggernaut that has scored 45 or more points in each of its first three games. It’s pick your poison with the Lions. Junior RB Cohen Bissell is fifth among 6A rushers with 381 yards and four touchdowns, but load up to stop the run, and senior QB Sloan Baker will pick you apart (33 of 46, 799 yards, nine TDs without an interception).

Our pick: West Linn

No. 14 Central Catholic (0-3) at No. 15 Jesuit (1-2)

The Holy War is usually one of the marquee games on the schedule, but rarely have both teams limped into the game as the Rams and Crusaders do this week.

Central Catholic is 0-3 for the first time since 2001 and is in danger of its first 0-4 start since 1997. Jesuit has lost five in a row to the Rams — a first in a series that the Crusaders lead 23-20-1 — and would like to build off the second-half momentum from their 54-31 loss last week to Willamette.

Our pick: Jesuit

Springfield (3-0) at No. 12 Thurston (2-1)

The Colts opened Midwestern League play with a 34-16 victory over Churchill. Now, they face their crosstown rivals, who they’ve beaten 10 straight times and 19 of the past 21 meetings. The Millers are 3-0 for the first time since 2023 and are doing it by spreading the wealth on offense and leaning on a stingy defense that has allowed a 5A-low seven points per game.

Our pick: Thurston

No. 19 Ridgeview (3-0) at Caldera (3-1)

Both teams are hoping to challenge the duopoly of Mountain View and Summit that has ruled the Intermountain Conference since they dropped back into the league from 6A in 2022. Can the Ravens find a way to slow Wolfpack junior RB Waylon Clarke, who already has rushed for 913 yards (averaging 12.9 per carry) and seven touchdowns?

Our pick: Ridgeview

Scio (3-0) at Harrisburg (3-0)

The Loggers reached the state semifinals five consecutive years from 2008-12, winning back-to-back 2A titles in 2009-10, but haven’t been heard from much the past few years. The Eagles also are looking to reclaim former glory — the 2016 state champion has only two winning seasons since — under former NFL tight end Josh Wilcox.

Our pick: Harrisburg