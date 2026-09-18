The Oregon high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for all six classifications.

The featured games are by Oregon top ranked teams No. 1 Lake Oswego vs. Sherwood, No. 2 West Linn vs. Wilsonville, and Graham-Kapowsin (WA) vs. No. 3 Central Catholic.

Stay with High School On SI for coverage throughout the Oregon high school football season.

Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A 9-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD