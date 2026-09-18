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Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

Follow the OSAA action from Friday night
Jack Butler|
North Eugene players wait for a kickoff against Caldera for the start of the game at North Eugene High School Sept. 11, 2026.
North Eugene players wait for a kickoff against Caldera for the start of the game at North Eugene High School Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for all six classifications.

The featured games are by Oregon top ranked teams No. 1 Lake Oswego vs. Sherwood, No. 2 West Linn vs. Wilsonville, and Graham-Kapowsin (WA) vs. No. 3 Central Catholic.

Stay with High School On SI for coverage throughout the Oregon high school football season.

Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A 9-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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