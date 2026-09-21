This week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings celebrates No. 1 Lake Oswego coach Steve Coury and his milestone 300th career win Friday against Sherwood.

The Lakers go into their bye week getting two weeks to allow Coury and the LO community a few extra days to celebrate before they kick off their Three Rivers League gauntlet against Oregon City, one of two newcomers to the rankings this week.

The other newcomer is a returner, as Canby re-enters after a one-week absence.

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4

Last week: 1 | Def. then-No. 25 Sherwood 51-16

A big night for senior transfer Griffin Ellingson, who scored four touchdowns — two receiving, one on an end-around, and an 80-yard kickoff return following a safety off a blocked punt.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 2 | Def. No. 25 Wilsonville 49-20

Sloan Baker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Lions led 28-0 after one quarter.

Next week: vs. No. 5 Nelson, Sept. 25

Last week: 3 | Def. Milwaukie 43-0

The Timberwolves got senior DB Houston Lillard Jr. back from injury, and he had a fumble recovery and an interception in his first game of the season.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 4 | Def. South Albany 57-0

Defense ruled the day for the Foxes, as Miles Mulick picked off two passes, Zachary Purdy had a 63-yard pick-six, and James Colllier and Caleb Davis each recovered fumbles.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 5 | Idle

The Hawks got the week off before their showdown with West Linn.

Next week: at No. 2 West Linn, Sept. 25

Last week: 10 | Def. No. 15 Jesuit 54-31

Junior QB Zeke Thomas, who decommitted from Boise State earlier in the week, scored rushing passing and receiving touchdowns in the first half to help the Wolverines build a 31-10 halftime lead.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 8 | Def. Central 40-7

The Cougars spread the wealth in victory, with Weston Shewell running for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Wyatt Kerrigan, who went over 100 yards rushing for the third straight week.

Next week: vs. Molalla, Sept. 25

Last week: 9 | Def. Lebanon 51-12

Aidan Galusha ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass, and made 11 tackles to lead the Dragons.

Next week: vs. South Albany, Sept. 25

Last week: 11 | Def. No. 11 Mountain View 24-7

The Storm held the Cougars to six first downs and 112 total yards as they rebounded from close road losses to Bishop Kelly (ID) and Sheldon to open the season.

Next week: vs. Redmond, Sept. 25

Last week: 13 | Def. Mountainside 34-22

Mason Girt had 187 total yards, ran for a touchdown and caught one of Carson Pickens’ three touchdown passes as the Pacers rallied from a 22-21 fourth-quarter deficit.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 6 | Lost to No. 9 Summit 24-7

The Cougars scored first on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Liam Wheir to Brayden McRostie but could muster little offense afterward.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 14 | Def. Churchill 34-16

A big game from senior QB Emmit Distefano (15-for-17, 196 yards, three touchdowns) helped the Colts avenge a loss to their rivals in last year’s 5A quarterfinals.

Next week: vs. Springfield, Sept. 25

Last week: 15 | Def. Sprague 35-0

The Cavemen forced four turnovers and held the Olympians to 196 total yards in posting their first shutout since Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Next week: at North Medford, Sept. 25

Last week: 7 | Lost to Graham-Kapowsin 41-14

The Rams fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001 with their loss to the Eagles, who were No. 16 in last week’s High School On SI Washington Top 25 rankings.

Next week: at No. 15 Jesuit, Sept. 25

Last week: 12 | Lost to No. 6 Willamette 54-31

Jack Wilson accounted for 249 total yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but couldn’t rally the Crusaders from an early 28-3 hole.

Next week: vs. No. 14 Central Catholic, Sept. 25

Last week: 17 | Def. La Grande 24-7

Junior Cal Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 57-yard score to lead the Vikings.

Next week: vs. Sutherlin, Sept. 26

Last week: 18 | Def. Woodburn 48-0

Nate Lyda threw for three touchdowns, and Jaic Lamb ran for one score and returned an interception 38 yards for another.

Next week: at Astoria, Sept. 25

Last week: 19 | Def. Marist Catholic 67-28

Junior Mikey Covey caught eight passes for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns, and Bryson Walker ran for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Next week: vs. Ashland, Sept. 25

Last week: 20 | Idle

The Ravens had a bye before starting Intermountain Conference play this week.

Next week: at Caldera, Sept. 25

Last week: 22 | Won by forfeit over Tillamook

The Indians received a forfeit when Tillamook administrators completed an investigation into allegations surrounding team members.

Next week: vs. Taft, Sept. 25

Last week: 23 | Def. Clackamas 43-13

Give credit to the defense, which has improved from allowing 33.7 points per game a year ago to just 20 points in three games — the Tigers have also allowed a special-teams score.

Next week: at Milwaukie, Sept. 25

Last week: 24 | Idle

The Irish got an extra week to bask in their last-minute win over Summit.

Next week: at Sprague, Sept. 25

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 16 Sandy 6-3

The Cougars return to the rankings after a gritty victory against the Pioneers, who were without their talisman, senior QB Micaiah Turin, due to a concussion suffered the previous week.

Next week: Idle

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Newberg 34-24

Kasen Saffer ran for a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers head into their bye week on a high note.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 21 | Lost to No. 2 West Linn 49-20

The Wildcats lost three turnovers and trailed 28-0 after one quarter.

Next week: at Sandy, Sept. 25

–

Dropped Out

16. Sandy

25. Sherwood

Under Consideration

Caldera

Estacada

Henley

Lincoln

Mountainside

Roseburg

South Salem

Springfield

West Albany