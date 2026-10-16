Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 7 Games With Predictions

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, with a full slate of Week 7 games that will go a long way to determining playoff positions around the state.

We have four games matching teams in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings, and we’ll start our look at the five games we’re highlighting with a Mid-Willamette Conference showdown that should decide the conference champion.

No. 3 Silverton (5-1) at No. 15 Dallas (5-1)

The Foxes passed their first big Mid-Willamette Conference test last week, building a 31-0 lead on No. 14 West Albany en route to a 38-14 victory. The Foxes have gotten a couple of their key players back from injuries over the past two weeks, with University of Idaho commit S Lincoln Teeney and junior RB Keysean Davis’ return helping fuel their recent run.

Now, they go on the road to face the Dragons, whose only loss came to West Albany two weeks ago and need to beat Silverton to have a chance to claim a share of the MWC spoils.

Our pick: Silverton

No. 4 West Linn (4-2) at No. 12 Lakeridge (4-2)

The Lions have lost two of their last three games — albeit to the top two teams in our Top 25 — as injuries have taken a toll on their secondary depth, which could be a factor this week against the Pacers and their cadre of young receivers at the disposal of junior QB Carson Pickens, who is third among 6A passers with 1,457 yards and 12 touchdowns. West Linn QB Sloan Baker will look to rebound from a rare off-game.

Our pick: West Linn

No. 22 Grants Pass (4-2) at No. 6 Willamette (4-2)

The Wolverines have won four in a row since losing to the reigning 6A (Lake Oswego) and 5A (Silverton) champions to start the season. The Cavemen look to bounce back from last week’s home loss to Sheldon and keep their hopes of claiming a share of the Southwest Conference title alive. Which standout quarterback will shine — Willamette junior Zeke Thomas (920 yards, 12 TDs) or Grants Pass senior Jordan Rossetta (782 yards, 8 TDs)?

Our pick: Willamette

No. 17 Banks (6-0) at No. 20 Scappoose (5-1)

This game was annually one of the games to watch in the Cowapa League before first the Indians, then the Braves, departed for different classifications. They’re reunited this fall, and it will feel so good when they get together along the banks of the Columbia River, where Banks will put its 48-game regular-season win streak on the line against Scappoose and an offense that is averaging 40.2 points per game.

Our pick: Scappoose

No. 21 Canby (5-1) at Aloha (5-1)

The Cougars are finally enjoying a relatively injury-free season and fulfilling the promise they’ve teased the past couple of years, while the Warriors are off to their best start to a season since 2019.

Aloha has rediscovered its run game over the past two weeks, with senior Alexis Hernandez Diaz rushing for 391 yards and six touchdowns in wins over Forest Grove and Liberty, while Canby boasts a two-headed running attack with seniors Aiden Salazar (506 yards, 3 TDs) and Owen Hodson (397 yards, 4 TDs).

Our pick: Canby