Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 6 Games With Predictions

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, including one of the matchups of the year involving two teams in the top three of this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

It’s in-service week around the state, so several leagues around the state move their games to Thursday, including the Portland Interscholastic League, Mt. Hood Conference, and Greater Oregon League.

Several ranked teams, such as No. 2 Nelson and No. 17 Banks, will play Thursday night, although one of the Thursday games we’re keeping our eye on during Week 6 of the Oregon high school football season is taking place east of the Cascades.

No. 1 Lake Oswego (5-0) at No. 3 West Linn (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Once again, this matchup has turned into the game of the year, with the Lakers arriving at Gregory Memorial Stadium undefeated and, to a large extent, untested through five games, having rolled through their first five opponents by a combined 202-61 score. Senior QB Ryder Lemm has smoothly taken over for Hudson Kurland, while the front seven on defense — led by senior LB Cash Wilks and University of Oregon commit DE Josh Christensen — is as stout as any in the state.

But the Lions rebounded from their last-second loss to Nelson two weeks ago with their strongest performance to date — a 42-14 victory at Tualatin where they put the brakes on an offense that had been averaging over 47 points per game while senior QB Sloan Baker put on a masterful performance, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two. Christensen’s future teammate, Josiah Molden, played receiver for the first time and had a 25-yard catch to go with an interception.

The Lions won last year’s matchup 38-16 at Cobb Field to go along with their win in the 2024 Class 6A title game. The Lakers will be hungry to avenge those losses and continue a recent trend of the road team winning in this series.

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 12 West Albany (5-1) at No. 4 Silverton (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Both teams lost in Week 0 and have rolled through their schedules since, setting up a titanic Mid-Willamette Conference matchup in the Mid-Valley. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 15 Dallas 41-21 last week, while the Foxes welcomed back University of Idaho commit S Lincoln Teeney in their 35-0 win over Lebanon and should get junior RB Keysean Davis back this week.

Our pick: Silverton

No. 5 Tualatin (4-1) at No. 9 Lakeridge (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Timberwolves are probably still licking their wounds from last week’s loss to the Lions and would love to enjoy some get-back against the Pacers, who’ve won four in a row since opening the season with a Week 0 loss at North Medford. Each team features standout juniors behind center — Tualatin’s Lincoln Keeney (988 yards, 8 TDs) vs. Lakeridge’s Carson Pickens (1,171 yards, 9 TDs).

Our pick: Tualatin

Baker (4-1) at La Grande (3-3)

7 p.m. Thursday

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the first meeting between the schools — Baker won that first matchup 24-0 according to records compiled by ORHSSportsRecords — and these teams have distinguished themselves as the cream of the GOL so far.

Which quarterback distinguishes himself should decide the winner. Baker senior Quin Wellman has thrown for 1,383 yards and 21 touchdowns in a breakout campaign, while La Grande junior Jack Musgrove has over 1,000 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Our pick: La Grande

Culver (5-0) at La Pine (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Two of the top 2A teams clash in Central Oregon. The Bulldogs hadn’t allowed a point in their first four games before defending state champion Lost River scored two touchdowns — on a fumble return and a kickoff return — in a 40-14 Culver win. The Bulldogs are also 2A’s highest scoring team, averaging 51.7 points per game, led by senior Noah Corey’s 12 rushing touchdowns. However, they’ll be challenged by the Hawks, who have won three in a row and will not want to have their Homecoming spoiled.

Our pick: Culver