Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 11, 2026)

Can anyone stop Lake Oswego?

That will be the question on many Oregon high school football fans after the Lakers established themselves as the clear-cut favorites to repeat as Class 6A champions with a thorough 21-7 victory over West Linn on Friday night at Gregory Memorial Field.

About the only mistake Lake Oswego made all night was a red-zone interception late in the second quarter when the Lakers could have tacked on at least a field goal to close out the half.

Otherwise, their defense came up with big stops when needed, and the offense wore down the Lions, as evidenced by the end of the game, when Lake Oswego recovered a fumble and held the ball for the final 7 minutes, running the ball on 12 straight plays.

In all, the Lakers controlled the ball for over 31 ½ minutes and racked up 394 total yards.

Lake Oswego remains No. 1 in this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, while only one team moved into the rankings.

Lincoln returned at No. 25, replacing Roseburg after the Indians suffered their first loss at the hands of Churchill.

Here are this week’s Top 25 Oregon Football State Rankings.

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5

Last week: 1 | Def. No. 4 West Linn 21-7

The Lakers held the Lions to 219 total yards, while senior QB Ryder Lemm threw for two touchdowns and ran for a clinching 30-yard score with 7:35 to play.

Next week: at Tigard

Last week: 2 | Def. Reynolds 64-14

The Hawks were not caught looking ahead to their annual Mt. Hood Conference showdown with Central Catholic.

Next week: at Central Catholic

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 14 West Albany 38-14

Keysean Davis returned from injury and ran for a game-high 87 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass — one of two thrown by Quenton Lake.

Next week: at No. 15 Dallas

Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 21-7

The Lions just couldn’t get the Lakers offense off the field, allowing LO to convert 11 of 17 third downs and go 3-for-3 on fourth down.

Next week: at No. 12 Lakeridge

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 12 Lakeridge 62-35

Iden Rule ran for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries as the Timberwolves rebounded from last week’s loss to West Linn.

Next week: vs. Oregon City

Last week: 6 | Def. South Medford 54-0

The Wolverines held the Panthers to 8 rushing yards and 50 total, and Connor Harvey ran for two first-half touchdowns.

Next week: vs. No. 22 Grants Pass

Last week: 7 | Def. Estacada 34-20

Madden Hughes threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns, and the Cougars denied the Rangers on fourth down at the 2-yard line following a nine-minute drive to open the second half.

Next week: vs. Stayton

Last week: 8 | Def. Bend 42-12

No letdown for the Storm after their grueling victory a week ago against Ridgeview.

Next week: vs. Crook County

Last week: 10 | Def. Caldera 42-19

Ryder Carpenter ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Liam Wheir threw for 224 yards and two scores.

Next week: vs. Redmond

Last week: 11 | Def. Mountainside 31-12

Luke Ortner ran for a season-high 158 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Goeckner returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown to seal the Crusaders’ fourth straight victory.

Next week: at Beaverton

Last week: 13 | Def. Eagle Point 52-0

The Colts led 38-0 at halftime as they cruised to the Midwestern League win.

Next week: vs. North Eugene

Last week: 9 | Lost to No. 5 Tualatin 62-35

Carson Pickens tossed three touchdown passes for the Pacers, who couldn’t keep pace when Tualatin scored three touchdowns in a six-minute burst midway through the second half.

Next week: vs. No. 4 West Linn

Last week: 14 | Def. Phoenix 55-3

The Challengers held Phoenix to seven total yards, and sophomore QB Jacoby Gettman threw for 357 yards and six touchdowns.

Next week: at Mazama

Last week: 12 | Lost to No. 3 Silverton 38-14

The Bulldogs coughed up four turnovers and fell behind 31-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Next week: vs. Lebanon

Last week: 15 | Def. Glencoe 52-28

The Dragons go out of conference to get a bounceback win.

Next week: vs. No. 3 Silverton

Last week: 16 | Def. Nyssa 58-0

Cal Johnson threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns while running for 76 yards and three scores.

Next week: at McLoughlin

Last week: 17 | Def. Tillamook 28-0

Nate Lyda accounted for three touchdowns, and Jaic Lamb ran for a career-high 212 yards while making three tackles for loss.

Next week: at No. 20 Scappoose

Last week: 18 | Def. Clackamas 40-0

Ryker Rohaley threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the Irish posted their first shutout in three years.

Next week: vs. South Medford

Last week: 19 | Def. Crook County 42-7

Jordan Rodriguez threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns, tossing two each to Finn Chambers and Rayden Becker.

Next week: at Bend

Last week: 20 | Def. Astoria 45-6

Will Kessi tossed three touchdown passes, and Sam Morris led the defensive effort with 13 tackles (two for loss).

Next week: vs. No. 17 Banks

Last week: 21 | Def. Hillsboro 42-7

Brody Joyce was 14-of-16 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

Next week: at Aloha

Last week: 22 | Idle

The Cavemen get an extra week to prepare for their showdown with Willamette.

Next week: at No. 6 Willamette

Last week: 23 | Def. Forest Grove 48-27

Masen Putnam ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Ben Wiepert returned an interception and a punt for scores along with catching one of Trevor Glos’ three touchdown passes.

Next week: vs. Liberty

Last week: 24 | Def. Jefferson 47-7

Senior QB Kellen Bowman continued his assault on the record books with a 365-yard, four-touchdown performance, with Ben Greer hauling in 12 passes for 149 yards and two scores.

Next week: vs. Sprague

Last week: Not ranked | Def. McDaniel 69-20

The Cardinals remain on a collision course with Ida B. Wells for PIL supremacy after routing the Mountain Lions behind Antayus Wilkins’ 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Next week: vs. Franklin

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Dropped Out

No. 25 Roseburg

Under Consideration

Aloha

Central Catholic

Estacada

Henley

Ida B. Wells

Sherwood

Sweet Home

Tigard