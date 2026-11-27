High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on championship weekend in the Beaver State.

Here’s a quick look at the seven championship games taking place this weekend around the state.

Rankings based on this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

Class 6A | Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oswego (12-0) vs. No. 2 West Linn (10-2)

1 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro Stadium

Lake Oswego quick stat: Senior linebacker Cash Wilks has committed to the University of Idaho, but the favorite for 6A defensive player of the year could garner attention from West Coast Group of Six schools looking for a sideline-to-sideline playmaker as he heads into the final with 119 tackles, including 12.5 for loss.

West Linn quick stat: Senior Sloan Baker is the best dual-threat quarterback in the state, but the Lakers made him look mortal in their Week 6 matchup, holding him to 111 total yards in a 21-7 loss. He needs to look more like the signal-caller who has amassed 3,456 yards and accounted for 53 touchdowns in the rematch.

“I’m super excited to go out there and just play as hard as I can,” he said Wednesday. “Really, just go out and play for my best friends alongside me. I’ve been playing for these guys for as long as I can remember, so that’s really my why. I want to go out and do it for my team.”

Class 5A | Bracket

No. 5 Wilsonville (10-2) vs. No. 4 West Albany (11-1)

5:30 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro Stadium

Wilsonville quick stat: Senior QB Trevor Glos has thrown for 52 touchdown passes, which for most programs would shatter the school record but with the Wildcats stands third on the all-time list behind state-record holder Nathan Overholt (59 in 2018) and Kallen Gutridge (57 in 2023).

West Albany quick stat: Senior RB Godfrey Conn rushed for 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he left the Bulldogs’ semifinal win against Thurston with a season-ending leg injury, meaning sophomore Justice Edmiston will be counted upon for his first significant action of the season.

Class 4A | Bracket

No. 3 Cascade Christian (12-0) vs. No. 11 Scappoose (11-1)

2 p.m. Saturday, Cottage Grove HS

Cascade Christian quick stat: Senior RB/DB Bryson Walker won Skyline Conference offensive and defensive player of the year honors, accounting for 2,056 total yards and 34 touchdowns as an elusive backfield mate to 3,000-yard passer Jacoby Gettman while making 70 tackles as a hard-hitting safety.

Scappoose quick stat: In his second season as the starter behind center, senior QB Will Kessi has been masterful directing the Indians’ quick-paced offense, which hardly takes a breath between snaps. He’s thrown for 2,242 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for eight scores.

Class 3A | Bracket

No. 10 Vale (11-0) vs. No. 12 Burns (10-2)

1 p.m. Saturday, Hermiston HS

Vale quick stat: Junior QB Cal Johnson has taken over the mantle as 3A’s most dynamic playmaker this season, throwing for 1,679 yards and 29 touchdowns, with over one-third of his completions finding the end zone. He’s also averaged over 10.5 yards per carry, rushing for 830 yards and 11 scores.

Burns quick stat: A year ago, the Hilanders threw for over 2,800 yards led by two-time 3A offensive player of the year QB Jack Wright. This year, they have 3A’s leading rusher in senior RB Cannon Kemper, a three-time state champion wrestler who’s gained 1,940 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Class 2A | Bracket

Heppner (12-0) vs. St. Paul (11-1)

4:30 p.m. Saturday, Summit HS, Bend

Heppner quick stat: Senior RB/LB Alakae Rodriguez personifies the hard-hitting style the Mustangs have exhibited the past couple of seasons. He’s rushed for 1,468 yards and 20 touchdowns this fall, averaging 12.8 yards per carry, and made a team-high 79 tackles (25 for loss) for a defense that has allowed just 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

St. Paul quick stat: Senior Jack Gregory wasn’t supposed to play quarterback this year, but when returning all-state senior Noah Hockett was lost in the season opener, coach Tony Smith moved him from tight end following the Buckaroos’ 60-6 loss the following week to Heppner. All Gregory has done is lead them to 10 straight wins, throwing for 776 yards and nine touchdowns.

Class 1A-8 | Bracket

Dufur (10-1) vs. Adrian (11-0)

4:30 p.m. Saturday, Hermiston HS

Dufur quick stat: The Rangers have leaned on junior RB/LB Bryson Cates all season, and he’s delivered in all three phases with 3,149 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns.

Adrian quick stat: The Antelopes counter with a bevy of skill players who spread the wealth, while on defense, they have the favorite for player of the year in senior DT Braysen Jordan, a disruptive force with 29 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Class 1A-6 | Bracket

Elkton (11-0) vs. Jordan Valley (9-1)

1 p.m. Saturday, Summit High School, Bend

Elkton quick stat: The Elks finally got over the hump after reaching the semifinals twice in the previous three years before coming up short, with junior QB/DB Carson Peters (2,149 yards, 39 TDs; 81 tackles) leading the way.

Jordan Valley quick stat: The Mustangs, like Elkton, are making their first final led by senior QB Ross Eiguren, who’s thrown for 1,360 yards, run for 259 more, and accounted for 39 touchdowns.