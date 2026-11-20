High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores you need to keep you up-to-date on the action going on under the Friday night lights, with the semifinals of the championship brackets kicking off.

Here’s a quick look at the 15 games across the seven classifications, plus the Columbia Cup final, taking place this weekend around the state.

Rankings based on this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

Class 6A | Bracket

No. 4 Tualatin (9-2) vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego (11-0)

It’s a rematch from Week 8, when the Lakers won 42-23 on their way to the Three Rivers League title. Now, they’re looking to repeat as state champion, and they appear to have too many weapons in the passing game to go with the classification’s stingiest scoring defense (11.4 ppg).

No. 3 West Linn (9-2) vs. No. 2 Nelson (10-1)

Their first matchup in Week 4 was one of the games of the year, with the Hawks winning at West Linn 36-35 by scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7 seconds left. The Lions are peaking at the right time and are as healthy as they’ve been all season — a potent combination come November.

Columbia Cup

No. 21 Glencoe (6-5) vs. No. 20 West Salem (7-4)

The final of the OSAA’s postseason tournament for teams finishing 17-24 in the final 6A rankings matches two teams that have not experienced postseason success in quite a while. The Titans have been the more consistent team this year but must find a way to stop Glencoe junior RB Abraham Castro, who’s rushed for 2,159 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Class 5A | Bracket

No. 10 Wilsonville (9-2) vs. No. 6 Silverton (9-2)

The Wildcats did a number on Mountain View in last week’s quarterfinals but now get the defending champs, who avenged a regular-season loss to Dallas last week. Silverton senior Lincoln Teeney, a University of Idaho commit at safety, missed last year’s quarterfinal win over Wilsonville due to a broken foot.

No. 8 Thurston (9-1) vs. No. 7 West Albany (9-2)

The Colts come in as the higher seed in the bracket, but the Bulldogs romped to a 31-8 win in their regular-season matchup and won’t have questions about who starts behind center that Thurston faces after senior Emmit Distefano injured his ankle in the first round and missed last week’s come-from-behind win over Sandy.

Class 4A | Bracket

No. 9 Cascade Christian (11-0) vs. No. 5 Cascade (11-0)

A pair of state champions take the field in this semifinal, with last year’s 3A titlist (Cascade Christian) moving up this fall and earning the top seed ahead of the defending 4A champs, who fell to the 4-seed thanks to a combination of schedule weakness and forfeits. This clash is one that many observers had hoped would take place a week from now.

No. 14 Banks (10-1) vs. No. 13 Scappoose (10-1)

The Indians are in the semifinals for the fifth straight season and think this is the year they’ll finally get over the hump, taking confidence from their 34-13 victory over the Braves in Week 7 that snapped Banks’ 48-game regular-season winning streak.

Class 3A | Bracket

No. 25 Sutherlin (10-1) vs. No. 12 Vale (10-0)

The only blemish on the Bulldogs’ road to their first-ever semifinal berth came in Week 4 to Vale, and unless they’ve figured out a way to slow Vikings junior QB Cal Johnson (2,483 total yards, 37 touchdowns), their road will end Saturday afternoon in Central Oregon.

Burns (9-2) vs. Kennedy (8-3)

The Hilanders have remade themselves offensively without two-time 3A offensive player of the year QB Jack Wright, returning to a ground-and-pound game powered by senior RB Cannon Kemper (1,692 yards, 20 TDs). The Trojans counter with all-around standout Jaden Traeger, a senior QB/LB who leads 3A with 1,706 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns while also making 111 tackles (23 for loss).

Class 2A | Bracket

Heppner (11-0) vs. Culver (11-0)

Something will have to give in a game that matches the Mustangs, No. 1 in 2A in scoring offense (58.5 ppg) and defense (5.6), and Bulldogs, No. 2 in both categories (56.4 and 9.3 ppg).

Glide (11-0) vs. St. Paul (10-1)

The Wildcats haven’t been this far in the postseason since 1955, while the Buckaroos tied a record by advancing to the semifinals for a ninth consecutive season, during which time they won the 2024 title and reached three other finals.

Class 1A-8 | Bracket

Dufur (9-1) vs. Imbler (10-1)

The Rangers won their regular-season meeting 60-28 and boast one of the classification’s most electric players in junior RB/LB Bryson Cates, who returned from 4A The Dalles this fall and has 1,949 total yards and 34 touchdowns.

Adrian (10-0) vs. Crosspoint Christian (9-2)

This is a rematch of last year’s state final, which the Antelopes won 44-8 as part of their 34-game win streak that includes back-to-back championships.

Class 1A-6 | Bracket

Elkton (10-0) vs. Crow (8-2)

These teams met in the semifinals last year, with the Cougars winning on a touchdown pass on the final play of the game. The Elks haven’t lost since — nor have they forgotten the sting of that defeat as they look to reach their first state title game.

Griswold (8-1) vs. Jordan Valley (8-1)

Until recently, both of these schools formed co-ops with teams with which they played for a state championship. Now, they’re hoping to get to a title game on their own.