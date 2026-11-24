We’re down to one more week in the Oregon high school football season, and this week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings reflect how the semifinal results shook up the top 10.

There won’t be many more changes with just seven games left on the schedule, so let’s settle in and enjoy championship weekend around the state.

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

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PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11

Last week: 1 | Def. No. 7 Tualatin 42-27

Ryder Lemm threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the Lakers earned the chance to become the first repeat 6A titlist since Central Catholic went back-to-back in 2019 and 2021 — the COVID pandemic interrupted that run.

Next week: vs. No. 2 West Linn, 6A championship

Last week: 3 | Def. No. 6 Nelson 49-16

Part 1 of the Lions’ revenge tour is in the books as they avenged their regular-season loss to the Hawks in devastating fashion, with QB Sloan Baker throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another. Now, they have their sights set on reversing a 21-7 loss to Lake Oswego in Three Rivers League play.

Next week: vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego, 6A championship

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 8 Cascade 34-15

The Challengers used a 21-point outburst over a 42-second stretch of the third quarter to erase a 7-0 halftime deficit and take control of a taut semifinal matchup.

Next week: vs. No. 11 Scappoose, 4A championship

Last week: 7 | Def. No. 13 Thurston 42-32

The Bulldogs beat the Colts for the second time this season, rallying from a 26-24 fourth-quarter deficit as senior QB Beau Harvey rushed for 125 yards and scored twice in the final period.

Next week: vs. No. 5 Wilsonville, 5A championship

Last week: 10 | Def. No. 9 Silverton 40-26

The Wildcats have been on fire the past few weeks, with senior QB Trevor Glos throwing five more touchdown passes in the semifinals to give him 16 without an interception in three playoff games.

Next week: vs. No. 4 West Albany, 5A championship

Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 2 West Linn 49-16

The Hawks couldn’t keep pace after scoring on their first two possessions, with the absence of game-breaking University of Oregon commit Malachi Garlington to injury finally catching up to them.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 4 | Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 42-27

With junior RB Iden Rule slowed by a rib injury, the Timberwolves couldn’t get their run game untracked, but with their bevy of underclassmen, they’ll be a force to reckon with next season.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 5 | Lost to No. 3 Cascade Christian 34-15

The Cougars were unable to regain the momentum once the Challengers seized it with their onside kick recovery and ensuing touchdown to take a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 6 | Lost to No. 5 Wilsonville 40-26

The Foxes’ reign atop 5A ended as they couldn’t take advantage of a fourth-down stop inside Wilsonville’s 35-yard line early in the third. The Wildcats forced a turnover on downs and scored on the ensuing possession to reclaim momentum.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 12 | Def. then-No. 25 Sutherlin 56-7

The Vikings advanced to their 19th state championship game with a dominating performance, blowing the game open with a four-touchdown flurry to close out the final 6 ½ minutes of the first half and build a 49-0 halftime lead.

Next week: vs. No. 12 Burns, 3A championship

Last week: 13 | Def. No. 21 Banks 44-32

The Indians got a workmanlike performance from senior RB Elijah Greenan Biggs (133 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries) and a perfect night from QB Will Kessi (16-for-16 for 227 yards and a touchdown) to reach their first title game since 2015.

Next week: vs. No. 3 Cascade Christian, 4A championship

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Kennedy 14-0

The Hilanders are getting hot at the right time, which has been the case for them the past two seasons, when they won the state title in 2024 and reached the final last year after stumbling against Vale in league play.

Next week: vs. No. 10 Vale, 3A championship

Last week: 8 | Lost to No. 4 West Albany 42-32

The Colts nearly pulled off another comeback win without starting quarterback Emmit Distefano, who missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 21 | Def. No. 25 West Salem 41-34

The Crimson Tide won the 6A Columbia Cup championship when junior Abraham Castro scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining to break a 34-34 tie. Castro finished the postseason with 850 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 11

Last week: 15

Last week: 16

Last week: 17

Last week: 18

Last week: 19

Last week: 14 | Lost to No. 11 Scappoose 44-32

The Braves couldn’t get a stop when they needed, allowing Scappoose to convert eight of 10 third downs and both of its fourth-down opportunities as the Indians scored on all six of their possessions of substance — they ran out the clock in both halves.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 22

Last week: 23

Last week: 24

Last week: 20 | Lost to No. 14 Glencoe 41-34

The Titans nearly forced overtime after giving up the go-ahead touchdown late, driving to the Glencoe 11 before back-to-back incompletions ended their season.

Next week: Season over

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Dropped Out

No. 25 Sutherlin