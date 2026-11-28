As the final seconds ticked off the clock in regulation of Friday’s OSAA Class 6A state football championship game, Lake Oswego coach Steve Coury thought to himself, “Whoever loses this game, what a shame.”“It’s almost like, OK, let’s just end it now and both get a trophy,” he added. “Just a heck of a game.”

Forty years ago, Coury would have gotten his wish. His Lakers and their Three Rivers League rivals from West Linn would have been declared co-champions, as had happened five times in the title game of Oregon’s largest classification.

Instead, the Lakers and Lions forged ahead in the pouring rain at Hillsboro Stadium with the score tied at 17.

It would take two overtime periods before Lake Oswego, ranked No. 1 all season in the Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, pulled out a thrilling 32-31 victory to capture its second consecutive state championship.

Ryder Lemm Delivers Lake Oswego's Second Straight State Championship

“This means the world to me,” said senior quarterback Ryder Lemm, whose 2-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion lifted the Lakers to the title.

“That team over there at West Linn, their coaching staff, those players are great. I know a lot of them, so we knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew that’s a great team. So, to come out with the trophy is all that matters.”

Lemm completed 12 of 20 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards and two more scores to outduel West Linn quarterback Sloan Baker.

Baker willed the Lions back from an early 10-0 deficit, throwing for 159 yards, rushing for 62 and scoring three touchdowns. He also kicked the game-tying 28-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter to send the championship game into overtime.

“I’ve played with all these guys since the day I touched a football,” Baker said. “It was just about leaving it all on the field for these guys. Props to (Lake Oswego) — they’re a great football team and congratulations to them. But I’m so proud of our team and just happy that we had such a great year.”

In the end, Lemm's decisive two-point conversion separated two outstanding teams and allowed the Lakers to celebrate another championship.

Wilsonville Rallies Past West Albany to Capture Class 5A State Title

After the Lakers and Lions put on a thrilling display in the 6A championship game, Wilsonville and West Albany took the stage for the 5A final.

While it didn’t have quite the dramatic ending of the earlier game, it was still a tense matchup from start to finish before Wilsonville pulled out a 34-24 victory.

The Wilsonville football team celebrates its 34-24 victory over West Albany in the OSAA Class 5A state championship game. | René Ferrán

The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-6 lead midway through the second quarter, only for the Wildcats to rally and take a 20-17 advantage into the locker room.

Wilsonville extended its lead to 27-17 with a quick strike to open the second half, as Trevor Glos connected with Luke Cutting on passes of 45 and 27 yards.

The latter was Glos’ 56th touchdown pass of the season, moving him into a tie for third on Oregon’s all-time single-season list.

But West Albany answered with another of its trademark methodical drives, marching 71 yards in 10 plays and consuming more than six minutes before Justice Edmiston scored on an 8-yard run with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Wilsonville's Defense Delivers in Critical Moments

After forcing a punt, the Bulldogs embarked on another long drive, advancing from their own 8-yard line to the Wilsonville 7.

But Ben Wiepert, Daniel Lazaro and Luke Crowley combined to bring down West Albany quarterback Beau Harvey a yard short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-2.

West Albany forced another punt but muffed the return, with Ryder Rodriguez recovering the football at the Bulldogs' 27-yard line.

On the next play, Cutting raced off left tackle for a 27-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats ahead by two scores.

Following the ensuing kickoff, Cutting intercepted a pass to seal the victory and secure the state championship for Wilsonville.

“We have some dogs, and the main thing, they didn’t quit,” Glos said. “That was the whole point this whole year. They didn’t quit.”

Oregon High School Football State Championship Scores — Friday, Nov. 27

Class 6A State Championship

Lake Oswego 32, West Linn 31 — Final, 2OT

Class 5A State Championship

Wilsonville 34, West Albany 24 — Final