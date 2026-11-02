Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

The regular season is over, and the playoffs are upon us.

This week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings reflects the results of several rivalry games throughout the state and other matchups that decided conference titles.

Sheldon shot up seven spots to No. 14, just ahead of Willamette, which fell to No. 15 after the Irish converted on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with just over a minute left to pull out a 30-27 victory that lifted the Irish to a share of the Southwest Conference title.

Meanwhile, Ida B. Wells and Wilsonville rolled to victories that not only clinched outright league titles for them but also knocked the losers — Lincoln and Aloha — out of the rankings. Also falling out is Lakeridge after the Pacers lost their fourth game of the season, this one to top-ranked Lake Oswego in the Battle of the Lake rivalry.

Taking their place are Henley, Sandy and Estacada heading into the postseason.

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8

Last week: 1 | Def. then-No. 18 Lakeridge 41-14

The Lakers spotted their crosstown rivals a 7-0 lead, then scored 41 unanswered points as Ryder Lemm threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing.

Next week: vs. Sherwood, 6A first round

Last week: 2 | Def. Clackamas 52-6

The Hawks made it five wins in six tries against their crosstown rivals to wrap up a second consecutive outright Mt. Hood Conference title.

Next week: vs. North Medford, 6A first round

Last week: 3 | Def. Oregon City 70-45

It was the highest scoring of the 107 editions of the Battle for the Bridge, but the Lions won their 14th in a row in the longest ongoing series west of the Mississippi to improve their all-time mark to 54-51-2.

Next week: vs. Central Catholic, 6A first round

Last week: 5 | Def. Tigard 56-0

The Timberwolves have won seven in a row over their intradistrict rivals.

Next week: vs. Grant, 6A first round

Last week: 6 | Def. Gladstone by forfeit

The Cougars enter the postseason having played just once in the past three weeks, having received forfeits in Weeks 7 and 9.

Next week: vs. Ashland, 4A first round

Last week: 7 | Def. Sunset 37-8

Luke Ortner ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to go over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season.

Next week: vs. Lincoln, 6A first round

Last week: 9 | Def. Bend 35-0

The Cougars won their fourth straight over the Lava Bears in the oldest of the Bend intracity rivalry games as Ryder Carpenter ran for 105 yards and four touchdowns.

Next week: vs. Aloha, 5A first round

Last week: 8 | Def. Caldera 21-7

The Storm held steady after they lost Northern Arizona commit QB Andrew Guthrie to a season-ending meniscus tear in the right knee.

Next week: vs. Canby, 5A first round

Last week: 10 | Def. Crescent Valley 47-0

Dragons fans are fuming after they dropped from fifth in the final OSAA 5A rankings to the No. 9 seed and a first-round road game in the playoffs due to bracketing rules.

Next week: at Milwaukie, 5A first round

Last week: 11 | Def. Corvallis 48-0

The Foxes are the No. 1 seed in the 5A bracket after a dominant defensive performance in which they held the Spartans to 27 yards and four first downs, with Levi Schurter’s 10-yard pick six one of their five takeaways.

Next week: vs. Crater, 5A first round

Last week: 12 | Def. Roseburg 35-6

Emmit Distefano threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns as the Colts clinched the outright Midwestern League title.

Next week: vs. St. Helens, 5A first round

Last week: 13 | Def. South Albany 42-0

The Bulldogs defeated their crosstown rivals to make it a three-way split of the Mid-Willamette Conference title with Dallas and Silverton.

Next week: vs. Springfield, 5A first round

Last week: 14 | Def. North Valley 48-0

Bryson Walker ran for one touchdown and caught one of Jacoby Gettman’s four touchdown passes to lead the Challengers.

Next week: vs. Marist Catholic, 4A first round

Last week: 21 | Def. No. 15 Willamette 30-27

The Irish completed their turnaround from a two-win season to winning a share of the Southwest Conference title and securing a home game in Round 1 of the 6A playoffs.

Next week: vs. Lakeridge, 6A first round

Last week: 4 | Lost to No. 14 Sheldon 30-27

The Wolverines were one fourth-down stop away from taking the outright Southwest Conference title. Instead, they ended up splitting it and dropping to the 9-seed in the 6A playoffs, going on the road.

Next week: at Sprague, 6A first round

Last week: 20 | Def. then-No. 19 Lincoln 38-23

The Guardians completed their first undefeated regular season in 23 years by dominating their Southwest Portland rivals in the Battle of the Birds as senior QB Jude Nolan ran for three touchdowns and threw for another.

Next week: vs. Grants Pass, 6A first round

Last week: 15 | Def. Umatilla by forfeit

The Vikings will go three weeks without a game when they play host to their 3A quarterfinal game on Nov. 13 or 14.

Next week: Idle

Last week: 16 | Def. Woodburn 55-10

Senior QB Will Kessi threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score as the Indians secured the outright Cowapa League title.

Next week: vs. Baker, 4A first round

Last week: 17 | Def. then-No. 22 Aloha 48-6

Trevor Glos threw four first-half touchdown passes as the Wildcats built a 35-0 halftime lead en route to clinching the Greater Metro Conference title.

Next week: vs. Churchill, 5A first round

Last week: 23 | Def. Redmond 24-0

Junior RB Bronx Lick ran for a career-high 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens, who won their third straight over their crosstown rivals.

Next week: at No. 24 Sandy, 5A first round

Last week: 25 | Def. South Umpqua 54-20

The Huskies finished their first undefeated regular season since 2003 and will be a sentimental choice to win the 4A title.

Next week: vs. North Valley, 4A first round

Last week: 24 | Def. Taft 35-7

Jaic Lamb rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, while Trever Vanderzanden had two of the Braves’ three interceptions.

Next week: vs. North Bend, 4A first round

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Mazama 55-20

AJ Patzke rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to a fourth straight win in the Southside Series rivalry.

Next week: vs. Central, 4A first round

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Gresham 43-22

The Pioneers have overcome a spate of early-season injuries to win the first outright conference title in program history and third overall.

Next week: vs. No. 20 Ridgeview, 5A first round

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Philomath 63-14

The Rangers scored 32 second-quarter points as Ashton Randall ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Duke Durand had a 67-yard pick-six.

Next week: vs. Tillamook, 4A first round

–

Dropped Out

No. 18 Lakeridge

No. 19 Lincoln

No. 22 Aloha

Under Consideration

Canby

Central Catholic

Grants Pass

Harrisburg

Klamath Union

Milwaukie

Sprague

West Salem

Westview