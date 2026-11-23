We are down to the final two teams in each of the seven classifications in the Oregon high school football postseason, so welcome to our final edition of Three Up, Three Down this year.

So, who saw their fortunes rise as we head into championship week? And who is left ruing what might have been as they came up one game short of playing for a title?

Three Up

Sloan Baker

The last time the West Linn quarterback stepped onto the field at Sherwood High School a year ago, he watched the football sail over his head on a fourth-down snap as the Lions were inches away from a potential game-tying touchdown against Central Catholic in the 6A semifinals.

He returned Friday for West Linn’s semifinal against Nelson with redemption on his mind and a spot in the state final in his sights, and he delivered a stellar performance, finishing 10-of-16 for 266 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another score in a 49-16 victory.

“That was our whole mentality in the offseason, that this is the game we were coming back for because this is what got us last year,” Baker said. “So, it just means so much that we get to bring this family to the state championship game.”

Taylor Nassimbene

The Scappoose junior had caught three passes in the Indians’ first 11 games this season. But when their leading receiver, Canyon Sprenger, suffered an injury in practice midweek, Nassimbene was thrust into action in their biggest game of the season, and he came through with four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Scappoose’s 44-32 victory over Banks to advance to the program’s first 4A final since 2015.

“Taylor knew his assignment, worked with (Coach Sean) McNabb, worked with (quarterback) Will (Kessi), and he got the job done,” said senior running back Elijah Greenan Biggs, who was a workhorse with 35 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns. “He showed how special he was as a player.”

Jordan Valley

The Mustangs were part of a state championship seven years ago when they formed a co-op with Adrian. However, they went their separate ways in 2023, and after going 1-6 that first season, they improved to five wins, then seven a year ago while winning the program’s first playoff game in six appearances.

This year, they’ve made more history, advancing to their first title game as a solo program with a 41-6 victory over Griswold. Ross Eiguren was 10-of-19 passing for 111 yards and four touchdowns, and Thales Eiguren ran for a touchdown, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and made 11 tackles.

Three Down

West Salem

The Titans were in their first OSAA championship game as they played Glencoe in the Columbia Cup final — the tournament for the 6A teams that finished 17-24 in the final OSAA rankings. They fell behind 19-0 midway through the second quarter before rallying to take a 27-26 lead on Christian Newton’s 10-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left in the third.

The teams exchanged touchdowns to go into the homestretch tied at 34-34, but that’s when Abraham Castro broke their hearts, finding the end zone on a 4-yard run with 1:34 remaining to take a 41-34 lead.

West Salem got the ball back and converted a fourth-and-8 to drive to the Crimson Tide 11 with 10 seconds left, but back-to-back incompletions ended its dream of winning the Cup.

Cascade

The Cougars were locked in a high-profile 4A semifinal matchup of returning state champions against Cascade Christian, leading 7-0 at halftime thanks in part to two interceptions by Jay Erickson — including a goal-line pick to end the first half.

However, a disastrous start to the third quarter saw the defending 4A champs give up 21 points in less than a minute, part of a stretch of 34 unanswered points the Challengers scored in a 34-15 victory that ended Cascade’s 24-game winning streak.

Glide

The Wildcats were in uncharted territory for a program that had never won 11 games in a season and hadn’t reached the semifinals since 1955, when only four teams qualified for the B-8 tournament.

So, it’s not a surprise that they fell behind 22-0 in their 2A semifinal against St. Paul, which was playing in its state record-tying ninth consecutive semifinal. Glide closed to within 22-14 on Colt Skinner’s 23-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left in the third quarter, but the Buckaroos immediately answered with a 51-yard TD pass from Jack Gregory to Peyton Alloway on their way to a 34-21 victory.